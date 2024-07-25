SDCC 2024: Check Out This Exclusive Preview of Oni Press’s Sesame Street #1

Oni Press has provided COmicBook with an exclusive first look at Sesame Street #1. The first issue in a four-part miniseries, Sesame Street #1 puts Grover front and center in a new adventure on the nicest street in television history. In a new series made for the young and young-at-heart, Sesame Street will feature a rotating cast of fan-favorite comic talents across all four issues, beginning with writer Joey Esposito (Batman: The Brave and the Bold) and artist Austin Baechle (Rick and Morty: The Coloring Book) in the preview pages seen here.

In the pages of the new miniseries, the iconic characters Sesame Street will explore, learn, and play.

Oni is producing the series in collaboration with Sesame Workshop, the global impact nonprofit behind Sesame Street. The series launches next month and will be available in comic shops everywhere, as well on digital comics marketplaces like ComiXology, starting on August 28th.

Below, you can check out the solicitation text and preview pages for the first issue.

SESAME STREET #1 WRITTEN BY JOEY ESPOSITO

ART BY AUSTIN BAECHLE

COVER A BY AUSTIN BAECHLE

COVER B BY ERIN HUNTING

COVER C BY AUSTIN BAECHLE

VARIANT COVER (1:10) BY JUSTASUTA Grover wakes up to another beautiful day on Sesame Street! But he soon discovers that his friends each have a problem to solve before they can enjoy it. Read along in this brand-new comic book as Grover does what he does best: lends a helping hand. After all, the most fun on Sesame Street comes from working together! Featuring covers from colorful creators Austin Baechle (Rick and Morty: The Coloring Book), Erin Hunting (The Loud House, Catkwondo), and JustaSuta (My Little Pony), discover the fun of what happens next when Grover lends a helping hand in Sesame Street #1 (of 4) – arriving at your friendly local comic book shop on August 28th! IN STORES AUGUST 28th, 2024 | $3.99 | 24 pgs. | FC

IOD: 06/27/2024

FOC: 08/05/2024

Plus, coming up in future issues: Talented writers Stephanie Williams (Wonder Woman: Black and Gold) and Mary Kenney (My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic) join the fun with self-contained stories in the series’ four-issue run, as magical artists Beth Hughes (Nat and Cat), Michela Cacciatore (Hades: I Am The End), Alison Acton (The Books of Clash), and Sean Dove (BroBots) take all your friends on Sesame Street on a new adventure!

Sesame Street #1 will be available in comic shops everywhere August 28th!

