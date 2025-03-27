Marvel Just Confirmed Which Character Is Stronger Than All the Avengers (And He’s in Doomsday)

The Big Bad villain of Thunderbolts* is one of the many characters assembling for Avengers: Doomsday. Lewis Pullman plays “Bob” in Thunderbolts*, who is all but confirmed to be Sentry. His power has no equal, and he’s often referred to as Marvel’s answer to Superman. But while the Man of Steel is pure to the core, Sentry has some demons inside him — specifically the Void. And to make matters worse, Sentry has now been confirmed to be stronger than all of the Avengers combined. This may turn out to be helpful since Sentry is part of the cast of Avengers: Doomsday.

“He’s stronger than all of the Avengers rolled into one,” Julia Louis-Dreyfus’s Valentina Allegra de Fontaine says in a new TV spot for Thunderbolts*. Her voiceover is spliced over footage of Sentry and Void causing chaos in a city. “And soon to be known as Earth’s mightiest hero.” We only get short glimpses of Sentry, including a close-up of his boots and his shadowy figure floating in the air. Bucky wonders if Sentry is a god, why would he take orders from anyone, let alone Valentina? It’s a fascinating question that we’ll have to wait to get answered when Thunderbolts* lands in theaters on May 2nd.

Their time has come⚡️



Marvel Studios’ #Thunderbolts* only in theaters May 2. pic.twitter.com/nKgkfHKMLb — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) March 27, 2025

The power level of heroes and villains in the Marvel Cinematic Universe has always been a hotly debated topic. We started with the friendly feud between Thor and Hulk over who is the strongest Avenger. Then we added more characters like Scarlet Witch and Captain Marvel, who vied for that slot. Everyone has their different opinions on who is the strongest, and now Sentry can toss his name into the ring.

Steve Yeun was originally cast in Thunderbolts* to play Bob/Sentry, but he had to drop out of the production due to scheduling conflicts. Lewis Pullman stepped into the role instead, and Thunderbolts* won’t be the last time audiences get to see his portrayal of Sentry. Yesterday, Marvel Studios announced the cast of Avengers: Doomsday, and it leaned heavily on Thunderbolts* stars. Right now we can count Sebastian Stan, Florence Pugh, Wyatt Russell, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, and our Sentry, Lewis Pullman, on the Avengers: Doomsday roster.

There could be many reasons why Lewis Pullman’s Sentry is taking part in the fifth Avengers movie. He could start as a bad guy in Thunderbolts* but end the film on the road to redemption. After all, he appears to be working with Valentina, who is putting together her own team of replacement Avengers. Perhaps Sentry joins the Thunderbolts by the end of the film, leading to his involvement in taking down Robert Downey Jr.’s Doctor Doom.

Sentry won’t have much opposition from the Thunderbolts when you consider it’s a team made up of super soldiers and spies. It won’t be a proper test of Sentry’s power level, but Thunderbolts* should give an idea of where Sentry stands in comparison to Hulk, Thor, Captain Marvel, and Scarlet Witch. And then we can see how Sentry’s character progresses in Avengers: Doomsday.

Who do you think is the strongest Avenger? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!