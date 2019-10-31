Copra Creator Reveals New Panorama Series

As you prepare your Halloween parties and home decor for the big weekend, Dark Horse has something perfect for any fan of the holiday to get excited about in the form of a new graphic novel, and we’ve got your exclusive first details. That novel is titled Panorama, and it comes from Copra creator Michel Fiffe. Panorama will launch in 2020, but we’ve got your first look at the debut issue’s cover, and you can check it out in all its glory below.

The new horror graphic novel will center around a young couple named Kim and Augustus, who run away from their small town past to a new life in the city. As you might guess though things don’t always go according to plan, and you can check out the official description below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Panorama brings to life the story of teen couple Kim and Augustus as they run away from their small town to the city. Upon their arrival, they are forced to navigate a horrific shared ability that will shape their lives forever. These runaways face hardships they never imagined as they define their identity, find love, and survive a gruesome metamorphosis unlike anything ever seen before.”

“I’m beyond excited to have Panorama finally back out in the world,” Fiffe said. “It was the first sizable story that I ever created, crackling with the enthusiasm of a cartoonist who wants to do it all. It mixes genres and bends the form and is quite possibly my most personal project yet.”

Panorama will be 144 pages and is set to drop in comic shops on May 27th, 2020 for $19.99, and will follow in bookstores on June 9th, 2020.