Coronavirus Reading: Devil’s Due Comics Offers Their Entire Digital Library For Free

Devil’s Due Comics is offering their entire digital library for free this week to help their readers while they deal with coronavirus isolation. The company announced the news in a press release that outlined their response on the part of the fans. They will still allow readers to order physical comics, but the option exists for people to get their books digitally. At a time where everyone is looking for more entertainment avenues as they face a period inside, this will be appreciated by fans. There is also the possibility that some will be exposed to the line because of this month. Check out their message below:

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Devil’s Due Comics wants to do their part by helping you stay healthy and safe, and combat another side affect of all of this – CABIN FEVER! All digital comics offered through our webstore are free to download for the next week.

So cozy up with your preferred digital viewing device and happy social distancing!

Free Digital Comics!

Still want to order physical comics?

No problem. As we said before, we want to do everything we can to keep our readers, creators, and community safe and healthy. Here are the measures our warehouse is taking to deliver your comics:

Any inbound package is not touched for 36 hours by any of warehouse staff.

There are comprehensive cleaning and sanitization protocols in place for all sections of our warehouse. Hand sanitizers have been placed throughout the warehouse and associates are to use them before packing any order.

Any outbound package and pallet is left at our docking station for a postal service member (i.e. FedEx, USPS, other carrier) to pickup. Every warehouse associate stays at least 10 meters away from the postal member during pickup and any surface touched by the postal member is immediately sterilized. Should there be any signature required, immediate sanitization of hands, the pen used, and surface(s) touched is undergone.

Any warehouse associate experiencing flu-like symptoms are asked to remain at home for a fourteen-day period.

Again, Devil’s Due Comics is doing everything we can to prioritize the health and safety of everyone during the COVID-19 pandemic. It goes without saying please wash your hands and please stay at home if you can. As sad as we are about the convention cancellations and not being able to head to comic shops every week, it is important we all do our part.

Thank you,

Devil’s Due Comics

Are you going to start reading more of their comics after hearing this news? Let us know in the comments!