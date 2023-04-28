Crestar & the Knight Stallion #1 Debuts With Stunning Covers by Travis Charest, Hendry Prasetya (Exclusive)

Artists Travis Charest (WildCATS, The Metabarons) and Hendry Prasetya (Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, Robotech) are providing covers for a new comic debuting from the fledgling Chaos Quill Comics studio. Creators Ajmal Zaheer Ahmad and Abdallah Jasim are behind Crestar & The Knight Stallion, which first debuted as an online trailer with Ajmal Zaheer Ahmad and Abdallah Jasim playing the Arab/South Asian/American heroes. Crestar & The Knight Stallion #1 debuts in July from Chaos Quill Comics and is written in conjunction with comics veteran Paul Allor (TMNT, G.I. Joe) and rendered by Garrie Gastonny (Bill & Ted, Star Trek) as the pair explore the mean streets of Detroit and beyond.

"We're extremely excited about the upcoming release of Crestar & The Knight Stallion!" said co-creators Ajmal and Abdallah. "After receiving so much positive reaction to the original trailer, we worked hard to capture the same light-hearted spirit and epic tone in every panel and page of the comic book.

"It's really been an honor to work with such talented people in bringing this project together," Ajmal and Abdallah added, "and it's truly a work of passion by the whole team. We hope comic and superhero fans from all over the world will fall in love with these characters as much as we have."

What Is Crestar & The Knight Stallion About?

The Diamond PREVIEWS catalogue description of the series in May reads, "With Devil's Night fast approaching, Detroit is teetering on the edge of destruction. It's up to Crestar, Detroit's action-figure-obsessed psychopathic vigilante, and his newfound partner, an apparently indestructible super-human named Ali, to save the superhero comedy, brought to you by Paul Allor, Garrie Gastonny, Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou, and some of the most iconic names in comics."

Crestar & The Knight Stallion #1 will arrive in stores this July, with three covers to choose from. Cover A is a brand new image by superstar artist Travis Charest, while Cover B is a photo cover featuring the titular Crestar, and Cover C is an action pose by Hendry Prasetya. Each issue is 32 pages long and retails for $4.99.