One of Spider-Man's most radical looks from the '90s returns in Edge of Spider-Verse.

The '90s — an era of shoulder pads and pouches, over-proportioned muscles, and even bigger guns — are back in style at Marvel Comics. Not only has Daredevil donned his black armor for the first time since 1995, but Luke Cage is sporting a new costume that looks straight outta the Toybiz Marvel era. With nineties nostalgia in full swing, Marvel will revisit one of Spider-Man's most radical looks in the upcoming Edge of Spider-Verse #2: Cyborg Spider-Man. The next volume of the Spider-Verse anthology series, featuring the return of Spider-Byte (from animated movie Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse) and the debut of Weapon VIII, launches with a new #1 in February 2024.

Edge of Spider-Verse #2 features new stories from the creative team of writer Richard Douek (Wastelanders: Star-Lord) and artist Bob Quinn (Knights of X) on Cyborg Spidey; and from Kaare Andrews (Spider-Man: Reign), a story about the symbiotic Spooky-Man. See the official solicit below.

Visionary talent Kaare Andrews welcomes you to Spider-High, the most dangerous high school on Earth! Gluemy Miller is the new kid, and things aren't looking good for him making it through his first year there with the villainous teachers actually trying to kill him. On the bright side, he may have a shot with the cute cheerleader, but who is the mysterious and deadly Spooky-Man?!

Then, writer Rich Douek and artist Bob Quinn bring back Cyborg Spider-Man! The coolest Spider-Suit from the '90s has gone underused for too long! Don't miss the most kick-ass Spider-Character's star turn!

Who Is Cyborg Spider-Man?



The Spider-Verse is home to two Cyborg Spider-Men. During the six-part "Revenge of the Sinister Six" storyline that spanned Erik Larsen's Spider-Man #18—#23 in the 1990s, Spider-Man was gunned down by the vigilante Solo after Mysterio cast an illusion to make him believe he was firing on Doctor Octopus.

After Cyborg X — a cybernetic super-soldier — saved Spider-Man's life, Care Labs scientist Oscar McDonnell outfitted Spider-Man with a robotic cast, allowing him full function of his arm while healing a hairline fracture at an accelerated rate. McDonell also replaced Spider-Man's damaged eyepiece with one resembling the cybernetic implant of the cyborg Deathlok... who, as it turned out, was nearby investigating a link between Care Labs and his creators at Cybertek.

Spider-Man's "Cyborg" look only lasted a single issue: Spider-Man #21. The wall-crawler would continue to wear his high-tech cast until it was destroyed during a battle between Team Spidey — Hulk, Ghost Rider, and Sleepwalker — and the Sinister Six in Spider-Man #22.

The other Cyborg Spider-Man of Earth-2818 was an actual cyborg. During the original Spider-Verse event, this cybernetically-enhanced Spider-Man was a victim of the Spider-killing Inheritors.

Edge of Spider-Verse #2 goes on sale March 27 from Marvel Comics.

