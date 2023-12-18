Daredevil is back in black — and styled like it's 1993. The Fall From Grace storyline saw the horn-headed hero of Hell's Kitchen caught up in a plot by The Hand ninja clan to unleash a super-virus, bringing Matt Murdock face to face with an onslaught of hard-hitting characters — his demonic doppelganger, Hellspawn, the assassin Elektra Natchios, a telepathic mutant — and members of Spider-Man's rogue's gallery: Silver Sable, Morbius, and Venom. During the classic seven-part storyline, the red suit was destroyed in battle, so a hardened Daredevil donned a protective black armor. It was a look that would stick until Daredevil #345 in 1995, and one that would return 30 years later in Daredevil: Black Armor.

Written by D.G. Chichester and set during his '90s run on Daredevil, the four-issue limited series takes place in the aftermath of Daily Bugle reporter Sara Harrington stealing Ben Urich's files to publish a tabloid exposé outing Daredevil's secret identity as blind lawyer Matt Murdock. Urich helped Matt cover up Harrington's story as a false report, then wrote his obituary when Matt faked his death using his doppelganger's corpse. To protect his friends, Matt adopted the identity of con man and "street legal" advisor Jack Batlin — named after his boxer father, "Battlin'" Jack Murdock — and continued to operate in the shadows.

November's Daredevil: Black Armor #1 put the armored Daredevil on the case of missing persons in Hell's Kitchen. After an encounter with the feral mutant Sabretooth, Daredevil suspected Wilson Fisk, the Kingpin, of human trafficking. Fisk pointed Daredevil to a railyard where he discovered the mystery benefactor behind the conspiracy: Baron Wolfgang von Strucker. The Hydra leader has been preying on the city's most vulnerable, contracting super-criminals like Sabretooth to abduct "wertlos" — the German word for "worthless" — for mysterious reasons.

In this week's Daredevil: Black Armor #2, a tip from Spider-Man leads Daredevil into a fight with one of the wall-crawler's most maniacal enemies: the Hobgoblin.





DAREDEVIL: BLACK ARMOR #2

Written by Dan G. Chichester

Art by Netho Diaz

Cover by Mark Bagley

On sale 12/20

MATT MURDOCK will need to push his extraordinary senses and his armored suit beyond their limits if he hopes to even stand a chance against what's coming. HOBGOBLIN, KINGPIN and even the AMAZING SPIDER-MAN come to call! Plus, a mysterious foe whose powers trump them all!

D.G. Chichester returns to Hell's Kitchen to spin an all-new DAREDEVIL story set during his landmark run with the character! Joined now by rising star NETHO DIAZ and with covers by industry legend MARK BAGLEY!