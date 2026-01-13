Daredevil Is Entering a New Era With a Chilling New Villain (And We Have A First Look) (Exclusive)

Daredevil is entering a whole new era. In March, Planet She-Hulk writer Stephanie Phillips and Death of Doctor Strange artist Lee Garbett are taking on the Man Without Fear in an all-new Daredevil #1 and it’s going to be an exciting new time for the fan favorite hero. The new series is set to see Matt Murdock dealing with new challenges in both his personal life and on the streets of Hell’s Kitchen just in time for a mysterious and dangerous new villain named Omen to arrive complete with a vendetta against Daredevil — and we have the first look.

ComicBook has the exclusive first look Omen’s chilling design, as well as a panel from the upcoming first issue featuring the new villain. We also have a first look at the cover for Daredevil #2 that prominently features Omen’s mask and reinforces just how much of a threat they are — something that Phillips teased is more about Matt than Daredevil.

A New Era, A New Jumping Point, and a New, “Monstrous and Tragic” Villain

ComicBook: Daredevil is one of the truly iconic Marvel characters and has such a rich history and is, for many comics fans, a big favorite. What’s it been like for you to get to take Matt Murdock on?

Stephanie Phillips: Announcing to everyone that we’re working on this book was super exciting and also a bit intimidating. Daredevil has such a developed and devoted readership, and there’s a real responsibility I feel when stepping into a legacy like this. For me, the key was focusing on how much Lee, Frank, and I work as a team. We all love the story and believe in the work we’re doing. Once I focused on them and the story we’re excited to tell, the nerves turned into complete motivation and excitement. I get to work with some of the best in the business to tell Daredevil stories… there’s nothing better!

With this being a brand-new #1 for Daredevil and a whole new era, it feels like a story that is not only going to be interesting for existing fans, but also a good on-boarding point for new readers as well — especially since Daredevil is growing ever more popular thanks to the television show. What should readers expect from this series?

This is a great jumping on point for new readers as we’re giving Matt a new status quo. He’ll be stepping into the classroom as a law professor, something I’m extremely excited about, and he’ll have a new cast of characters that comes along with it. With all that newness, however, we still have plenty of familiarity in friends, villains, and fellow costumed heroes. It really is a blend of new meeting the classic Daredevil stories that Lee and I love as fans and readers.

You can’t have Daredevil without challenges and we’re getting a new villain here, Omen. What can you tease about this mysterious new threat?

First, he has a really, really cool mask that Lee designed. He’s also a villain who lives on the corner of monstrous and tragic, which I absolutely love writing and I love seeing that combination up against Daredevil. When we first meet Daredevil in the series, he’s feeling extremely confident in his role as a costumed vigilante, and Omen will come in to challenge that in a way that he wasn’t expecting. A big part of that challenge is that Omen is really there for Matt Murdoc, not our favorite horn head.

What most excited you about writing Daredevil — and what do you think fans should be most excited about with this series?

The very first element of the story I proposed to Marvel was to have Matt as a professor teaching law classes. Immediately, the new scenery gives us a really cool new location, new characters, and a new struggle as Mat seeks to balance his new job with being Daredevil. Of course, the Daredevil life will creep closer and closer to his new job and I’m excited for readers to see how he deals with it all. Very excited for everyone to meet the new characters, and to get into the mystery of Omen with us. Oh, and OF COURSE I’m very excited for readers to see Lee Garbett’s artwork.

And just for fun: what’s your favorite Daredevil story?

Born Again seems an obvious answer, but I guess it’s obvious for a reason. But the Bendis and Maleev run had a pretty big impact on me when I read it as well. The noir elements of that story are totally my jam and Maleev’s art just brought into that entire world beautifully.

Daredevil’s New Villain Leans Into Prophecies — And His Design Backs That Up

In addition to Omen’s cool mask design, Garbett also explained how Omen’s entire design leans into the “seer” quality of a villain who uses prophecies. The effect is mysterious and interesting — and he has a very cool weapon as well.

“Omen is our first villain of the series,” Garbett said. “A mysterious robed figure who uses his prophecies to guide him. I wanted to lean into the seer quality of his look without having him appear too passive or monk like as he’s a serious threat. His hooked staff/blade is based on a Lituus held by the Roman Augur, an interpreter of omens.”

Here’s how Marvel describes Daredevil #1: “You can bury the bodies, but never the ghosts! Hell’s Kitchen is full of secrets — but no secret stays buried for long! As a fearsome new supervillain named Omen has targeted Matt Murdock, it will be his alter ego Daredevil who takes the hits! But beware! This mysterious new player isn’t all that they appear — a secret Daredevil will have to learn quickly as he scrambles to settle into a life and status-quo we’ve never seen him in before! Look alive, Marvelites, an all-new and unprecedented era of Daredevil starts right here!”

