Daredevil: Born Again Season 2’s Ending Will Repeat the End of Netflix’s Show (& That’s Not a Bad Thing)

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 is coming down the pipeline, and Marvel Studios has a good bit riding on it. Born Again Season 1 only delivered half of the promised ‘return to form’ Marvel Cinematic Universe fans had been hoping for, but did enough to leave fans hopeful about improvements in Season 2.

Videos by ComicBook.com

So far, set videos and photos from Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 have given fans ample reason to have hope. Now, word is coming down that fans of Netflix’s Daredevil series have even more reason to get excited for Born Again Season 2: an ending that will be right on par with the Netflix version of the show.

It’s Daredevil vs. Kingpin in the End (Again)

Disney+ / Marvel Studios

Daredevil: Born Again executive producer Jesse Wigutow spoke to Collider about Season 2, and made a pretty forthcoming reveal: no matter how many players are involved in this next season, the final fight will come down to just two men: Daredevil and Kingpin. “We really carve out all the stuff around them that we’ve built up, and it’s just the two of them, face-to-face, in a really, I think, satisfying climax,” Wigutow explained.

Netflix’s Daredevil gave Wilson Fisk (Vincent D’Onofrio) and Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) two climactic bouts in Seasons 1 and 3. The first one was actually a minor disappointment, as the showrunners tried to make the grand leap from “grounded and gritty” crime drama show about a street vigilante, to the full-on comic book lore of Daredevil in his signature superhero suit, battling Kingpin in a back alley brawl. The stunt work and aesthetics were wildly at odds with the rest of the show, proving there was still a necessary balance to figure out. By the end of Season 3, however, Daredevil was on some of its best footing. The seasonal storyline about Agent Dex/Bullseye (Wilson Bethel) culminated in a bloody and brutal three-way brawl in Kingpin’s penthouse, which came down to Daredevil nearly beating Fisk to death.

Daredevil: Born Again will offer the same kind of ending, narratively, but likely in a very different kind of context. The Disney+ series is set in the MCU, and while Season 1 wasn’t afraid to get brutal (the climax had Kingpin crush a man’s head!), the overall thematic climax probably won’t be as dark as Season 3 of the Netflix series. In fact, Born Again Season 2’s storyline is all about a full-press war between the street heroes and civil servants of NYC, and Wilson Fisk’s new mayoral power, and all the pro-villain policies that he will undoubtedly put in place (like in the comics). Finishing that battle will come down to Matt Murdock facing the true, unleashed Kingpin in a fight – but this time, it almost kind of needs to be part of Matt’s personal arc to not be as brutal as he was in the Netflix show – to demonstrate how a true (MCU) hero behaves, even towards his worst enemy.

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 will premiere on Disney+ on March 4th. Let us know what you want to see in the upcoming season on the ComicBook Forum!