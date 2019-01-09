Preview: Landfall Means Death In ‘Dark Ark’ #13

The Dark Ark has finally reached its destination, but not everyone is celebrating.

We’ve got an exclusive preview of AfterShock’s Dark Ark #13 from writer Cullen Bunn and artist Juan Doe, and as you can see in the following slides, the Ark has finally reached solid ground. The creatures aboard the Ark couldn’t be more thrilled, but for Shrae and his family, this is the beginning of the end.

There is one wild card though in the fold, as we see a group that appears native to the land watching from afar. This could be the key to Shrae and his family’s survival or the cause of their doom.

For those unfamiliar with Dark Ark, Cullen Bunn gives a perfect pitch of the book’s premise.

“Dark Ark is story about monsters–and I mean almost every type of monster you can imagine–struggling to live together in very close quarters” Bunn told ComicBook.com. “These are creatures of nightmare and legend, and they don’t get along at all. It’s a murder mystery. It’s packed with intrigue and treachery and double-crossing. It’s the story of one man’s quest for redemption… while helping to preserve the worst beasts in the world. And it’s even got a little romance… some heartwarming, some very disturbing.”

You can check out the official description for Dark Ark #13 below.

DARK ARK #13 / $3.99 / 32 pages / Full Color / ON SALE 1.16.2019

Writer: Cullen Bunn

Artist: Juan Doe

Letterer: Ryane Hill

Cover: Juan Doe

“The Ark has landed.

Shrae struggles to maintain order among the beasts. Now that they do not rely on the sorcerer for survival, many of the monsters have designs on killing Shrae and his family. A shocking discovery may bond the monsters together once more. Somehow, they are not the first creatures to set foot on the island.

From writer Cullen Bunn (UNHOLY GRAIL, X-Men Blue, Deadpool, Venom) and artist Juan Doe (ANIMOSITY: THE RISE, AMERICAN MONSTER, WORLD READER) comes a sinister tale of biblical proportions!”

Dark Ark #13 hits comic stores on January 16th, and you can find the preview on the next slide!

Cover

Sweet Freedom

Let Them Celebrate

Watching And Waiting

Silent Strike

A Deadly Bargain