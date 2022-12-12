Dark Horse Comics Reveals Jim Starlin and Rags Morales Sci-fi Epic Order and Outrage (Exclusive)

Prepare to be transported into an all-new world, as Dark Horse Comics has announced that legendary comic creators Jim Starlin (Hellboy: Weird Tales, Created Thanos, Gamora, and Drax) and Rags Morales (Identity Crisis, Batman Confidential) are teaming up with colorist Hailey Brown and letterer Michael Heisler on a new sci-fi epic. The new series is titled Order and Outrage, and we've got all the exclusive details and your first look at the new covers. Order and Outrage centers on a world separated by gene manipulation, and those who find themselves cast to the side are now gathering to overthrow a totalitarian regime.

"I'm super excited to work with the man who taught me how to draw space gauntlets, while perusing my copies of Captain Marvel back in the 1970's." Rags Morales says, "That, and if anyone knows me, knows how much of a political pain in the xxx I am. So ORDER and OUTRAGE is my kinda story. Lookout Order, here comes the rebellion!"

(Photo: Dark Horse Comics)

Order and Outrage will feature a cover by Morales and Brown as well as a special variant by Starlin, and you can find two covers for the debut issue above and below. Each will retail for $4.99, and you can find the official description for the series below.

(Photo: Dark Horse Comics)

"Gene manipulation has always been solely for those who can afford the expensive prenatal treatments. Income determines status and, more importantly, survival. If your genes have not been optimized, the Order has no use for you. You are non-essential. Less than. To be eliminated. Everything is geared to keeping the ship of state sailing along smoothly, no matter the cost. But in every totalitarian system lie the seeds of rebellion, independence, and OUTRAGE."

It sounds like fans are in for a larger-than-life series, and you can read the series when Order and Outrage #1 hits comic stores on March 23rd, 2023.

Are you exited about the new series? Let us know in the comments!