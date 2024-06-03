Dark Horse Bringing Comixology Originals Money and Simulation Theory to Print for First Time (Exclusive)

Comixology Originals and Dark Horse Comics are teaming up to bring not one but two series from Curt Pires to print, and we've got the exclusive details right here! Pires is known for his work on series like Wyrd, You've Been Cancelled, and Indigo Children, and his latest additions to that impressive roster are the white-knuckle conspiracy thriller Money and the sci-fi conspiracy thriller Simulation Theory. Dark Horse is bringing both of these series to print for the very first time, and Money will hit comic stores this November, while Simulation Theory will hit stores in February of 2024. You can check out a preview of the print editions below, and Simulation Theory #5 will also hit digitally on June 11th.

"I'm excited to bring these books and the amazing work of my collaborators to print with my friends at Comixology and Dark Horse," said Pires. Money is described as a perfect fit for those who love drama stories such as Succession, 100 Bullets, and Game of Thrones, and is built around the 10-year meeting of the Illuminati. The ruling five families always meet every decade, but this meeting is different and sets up what could be the end of the world.

Money is written by Pires, with artwork by Luca Casalanguida, colors by Mark Dale, and lettering by Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou, and you can find the official description below.

MONEY: Money is perfect for fans of drama stories like Succession, Game of Thrones, and comics like 100 Bullets.

Everything you've heard about the illuminati is true. Five families have ruled the world since time immemorial. They are . . .

Europe: The Medici Family

US: The Rothschilds

Middle East: The Sawri Family

China: The Yinling Family

South America: The Helu Family

Every 10 years a meeting is held. To elect a new leader. To shape the future of the world. That meeting is tomorrow. This is the story of what happens next. This is the story of how the world ends.

MONEY, collects issues 1-5 of the Comixology Originals series [128 pages / color / on sale November 19, 2024 bookstores / November 20, 2024 comic shops / $22.99 / $29.99 pbk / ISBN: 9781506746920].

Then there's Simulation Theory, which tackles questions of modern society and is described as perfect for fans of Ready Player One and Chinatown. Simulation Theory is written by Pires, with art by Darryl Knickrehm, colors by Mark Dale, and and lettering by Micah Myers, and you can find the official description below.

SIMULATION THEORY: Fans of Ready Player One and Chinatown will enjoy Simulation Theory.

The near future. Resources are scarce. Inflation is rampant. Environmental catastrophe is looming. The good news is there's a way out: The Verse. A one-to-one digital simulation of reality.

Liquidate all your assets and transfer your consciousness into the metaverse. You can live in a virtual world, with a virtual mansion, with infinite virtual money, and you can live that way for as long as you'd like. Inside the simulation there is no harm, no violence, no problems. And, just to sweeten the deal: The Corporation will keep your body on ice, in cryo storage for ten years, just in case you change your mind.

Ash is one of the last holdouts, but when she's nearly killed in the "real world" over a gambling debt, she takes up an offer from an old friend who works for the corporation, and transfers into the simulation. While there she stumbles upon something that puts her in more danger.

SIMULATION THEORY, collects issues 1-5 of the Comixology Originals series [128 pages / color / on sale February 4, 2025 bookstores / February 5, 2025 comic shops/ $22.99 / $29.99 pbk / ISBN: 9781506746937].

In addition to first looks at the new print covers, you can also find a full preview of Simulation Theory #5, and you can check everything out on the next slide. Money and Simulation Theory are available for pre-order now through Amazon, Barnes and Noble, Dark Horse, and your local comic store.