Dark Horse Comics Reveals First Look at New Series Break Out (Exclusive)

Dark Horse Comics is taking readers on a wild science fiction adventure in their new series Break Out, and we’ve got your first look at the new cosmic series! Break Out is written by Zack Kaplan (Port of Earth, Join The Future) and features artwork by Wilton Santos (Excalibur, Dawn of X), colors by Jason Wordie (God Country, Wasted Space), and lettering by Jim Campbell (Wasted Space, Giant Days) and you can check out two covers for the upcoming launch in the images below. Break Out! tells the tale of a world that is being overrun by a force from another dimension. They are abducting teenagers and putting them in their mysterious floating prisons, but when they take the wrong person, they will seal their own fate.

That wrong person is Liam Watt, Tommy Watt’s younger brother. When Liam is abducted by the spaceships that loom overhead, Tommy goes on a mission to not just get Liam back, but also rid the world of these new cosmic tyrants. He assembles a team of high school students to get the job done, and it promises to be a one-of-a-kind adventure.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Break Out is the ultimate teenage-planned prison break – right out of a seemingly impenetrable spaceship. But while our series mashes a snappy Ocean’s Eleven style heist with an imaginative sci-fi action adventure, it’s really a take-back-our-future young adult drama about what it feels like to be a young person right now,” says writer Zack Kaplan.

“As a parent of two young children, I find myself dismayed at the number of existential dilemmas that hang over younger generations. Teenagers today face a normalcy of fear and doubt in our very future. And our biggest sin is that we have tried to convince them to accept these harsh outcomes, adjust and plan accordingly,” Kaplan said. “This is a series about how young people fight back. How they save us. How they break out. I was thrilled that Dark Horse shared our vision and championed this series, and collaborating with such talents as Wilton Santos, Jason Wordie and Jim Campbell has been inspiring. We all can’t wait for fans to join our crew and break out with us this April.”

You can find the official description for Break Out below.

“When massive Cube spaceships from another dimension materialize over our cities and routinely abduct teenagers to be held inside their mysterious floating prisons, Liam Watt’s younger brother, Tommy, is taken. But while governments and adults across the world accept this loss as inevitable, Liam refuses to give up hope. Now, in a “take back our future” anthem, Liam assembles a skilled team of ordinary high school students to risk it all-but can they pull off the impossible and succeed in an out-of-this-world prison break?”

Break Out #1 (of four) will hit comic stores on April 13, 2022, and it is now available for pre-order at your local comic store.

What do you think of Break Out? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things comics with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!