Dark Horse Comics Reveals New Series Starship Down (Exclusive)

2020 is going to be a big year for comics, and while 2020 will feature a number of returning favorites, it will also feature a variety of new series. That includes the newest series from Dark Horse Comics, which we can exclusively reveal to be the new series Starship Down from creators Justin Giampaoli (Thirteen Minutes) and Andrea Mutti (Rebels) as well as colorist Vladimir Popov (Relics of Youth), and letterer Sal Cipriano (Invisible Kingdom). Starship Down is a sci-fi drama that follows Jocelyn Young, a cultural anthropologist who finds an extraterrestrial ship underneath the ice of Siberia, and subsequently her journey thorugh the world of politics, military intelligence, and foreign affairs as she tries to get to the bottom of how it got there and what that means for the world.

“Starship Down is a sci-fi drama that was truly an exercise in ‘write the type of story you want to read.’ The heart of the story is really about finding your true place in the world, in a way that’s not bound by what’s come before. Dark Horse is such a welcoming publisher, home of so many daring and off-beat genre mashups. It seemed like the perfect place for a fun thriller full of rich social issues to examine and Andrea is a dream collaborator with a true eye for sci-fi. He understands that attention to detail helps sell the world, but he also delivers the type of raw emotion and humanity that readers need to connect with in order to care,” Giampaoli said.

“Starship Down is the sum of many narrative aspects that I love: history, science fiction, technology, myths, legends and religion … joined with adventure and the solid presence of non-two-dimensional characters. It remains pure entertainment but touches very profound social and emotional aspects, a fine example of how a comic can range and touch themes of a certain level,” Mutti said.

You can check out the cover to Starship Down above and the official description of the series can be found below.

“Starship Down follows cultural anthropologist Jocelyn Young after the earth-shattering discovery of an extraterrestrial ship buried deep under the ice of Siberia. As she consults with US Naval Intelligence on the investigation, meddling Russians, Vatican officials, media spotlight, and her own insecurities threaten her efforts to keep the fabric of society from crumbling as mankind discovers its startling origin.”

Starship Down hits your local comic shop on March 18th of 2020.

