Dark Horse Reveals Epic Steampunk Captain Nemo Adventure in The Adventures of Lumen N. (Exclusive)

Play video

Have you ever wondered what it would be like to meet the legendary Captain Nemo as you escape a horde of steampunk assassins and look to defeat a group of evil masterminds looking to take over the world? First, who hasn’t, right? Second, that is just the tip of the iceberg in terms of amazing chaos in Dark Horse Comics’ new series The Adventures of Lumen N., which features the impressive team of James Robinson (Starman, Los Monstruos), Phil Hester (G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero, The Wretch), Marc Deering (Black Panther, Hunt.Kill.Repeat), Bill Crabtree, and Jim Campbell. The new series takes a 13-year-old girl named Lumen on an epic adventure that she never thought possible, especially when she discovers that Captain Nemo is actually her grandfather.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Set in the year 1901, Lumen continues to wonder what ever happened to her father, who has been missing for years, but that’s not all. She’s also curious as to why she has to be a master of multiple fighting techniques, languages, sailing, and other skillsets, and she gets a crash course in why when an army of steampunk assassins crash through her home. Lumen then learns that the legendary Captain Nemo is actually her grandfather, and things only pick up speed from there.

“I am utterly thrilled to join forces with Phil, Marc, and Bill in bringing The Adventures of

Lumen N. to life,” said Robinson. “It’s an idea I’ve had for a long time, and I’m grateful

for the talents of these wonderful creators in helping me bring her to life. Lumen’s story

is a rollercoaster of steampunk excitement as she evolves from a young, slightly unsure girl into a two-fisted adventuress, and I know you’ll enjoy the ride.”

Hester added, “I’ve been wanting to work with James for what seems like a lifetime,

especially on a book like Lumen N. Not since my time working on Batman: The Animated Series have I contributed to a project that, while clearly all-ages, is well-made enough to appeal to even the most sophisticated audience. James, Marc, Bill & Jim are all at the top of their games, bringing a book unlike any other to the market. Fun, scary, smart, light, thrilling, historical, and witty, each page turn plunges you into a different genre and mood. Lumen N is a book meant to be shared, and I hope you will let us share it with you.”

And Deering said, “I am incredibly lucky to be teamed with 3 of comics’ greatest, James,

Phil and Bill, on such an awesome book. I’ve been having the time of my life working on

Lumen N. I can’t wait to do more.”

The Adventures of Lumen N will feature a main cover by Hester as well as variant covers by Buckingham, Duncan Fegredo, Max Fiumara, and Dan Brereton. You can check out the official description for the series below.

“The year is 1901 and our heroine Lumen is a precocious 13-year-old with many questions about her life. Why has her father been gone for years? Why must she learn so many languages and fighting techniques and what’s with all the lessons in seafaring? Then an attack on her home by a horde of steampunk assassins delivers the first glimmer of an answer, when Lumen’s savior reveals himself as her grandfather, the legendary Captain Nemo, one of the greatest characters in Victorian science-fiction literature. A brand-new world of steampunk adventure and thrills is about to open up for Lumen as she connects with the grandfather she never knew while together they take on a cabal of evil masterminds, intent on world domination.”

The Adventures of Lumen N. #1 will land in comic stores on September 3rd, and is now available to pre-order from your local comic shop for $4.99.