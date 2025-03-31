Meet Dark Horse’s Werewolf Private Eye in Los Monstruos First Look Preview (Exclusive)

If you like a bit of monster mayhem in your detective stories, Dark Horse Comics has you covered with a brand-new series right up your alley. The new series is titled Los Monstruos, and it’s helmed by the big-time team of writer James Robinson (Starman, Welcome to the Maynard), illustrator Jesús Merino (Wonder Woman, Waller vs. Wildstorm), colorist K.J. Diaz (Operation Sunshine: Already Dead, The Ones), and letterer Jim Campbell. The 1950’s 1950s-styled detective thriller will debut in May of this year, and you can get your exclusive first-look preview below.

Los Monstruos tells the tale of a city populated by monsters of all kinds, stemming from the pages of classic folklore and black-and-white horror films. They are simply living their lives and going about their days, and like most cities, there is an entire underworld of mobsters and gangsters looking to take things from themselves.

Like most cities, there are also private detectives navigating that underworld, and we are introduced to a werewolf P.I. named Perry Cutter, who takes on a quick case only for it to send him on a collision course with the vampire community, the Egyptian mummy gangs, and even his own past.

“Writing the first arc of Los Monstruos has been one amazing ride for me,” said Robinson. “Firstly, I get to work with co-creator Jesus Merino, whose incredible art on this series is something to behold and who collaborating and exchanging ideas with has been a joy. And also the series itself has utterly captivated me. This is just the start, I promise, as there as so many more stories to be told in the “City of Monsters.”

Los Monstruos #1 will feature main cover art by Merino as well as variant covers by Tony Harris, Marcos Martín, Ramon Perez, and Dan Panosian. The first issue will hit comic stores on May 7th, 2025, and you can find the official description below.

“Los Monstruos, located on the West Coast of America, is a city populated solely by monsters of all the kinds you’d find in classic folklore and black-and-white horror movies. They’re all just getting on with their lives, working, doing jobs, nothing bad, nothing evil. Well, apart from the crooks and gangsters in Los Monstruos’ underworld, but every city has those, right? All cities have private detectives, too, and werewolf P.I. Perry Cutter has a simple case that’s quickly turning into a king-size

headache.

Initially hired to find an old man’s lost love from among the city’s vampire community, Perry quickly finds things spiraling out of control as both vampire and Egyptian mummy criminal gangs begin to get involved too. So, as Perry looks for answers, he runs a gauntlet of danger while also uncovering dark secrets about his own past as a cop in the Los Monstruos Police Department.

Can Perry solve the case, put his history to rest, stay alive, and still make that date he has with that cute vampire waitress he’s crazy about? It’s sure going to take all his skills as a detective and his abilities as a werewolf to do it.”

Are you excited for Los Monstruos #1? Let us know in the comments, and you can talk all things comics with me on Bluesky @knightofoa!