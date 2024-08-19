Dark Horse Reveals First Look at Assassin’s Apprentice III (Exclusive)

Dark Horse Comics is back with the third and final chapter of Assassin’s Apprentice, and we’ve got your exclusive first look and details! Fitz’s march towards finally becoming an assassin continues in Assassin’s Apprentice III, and those next steps will require him to make a decision that will define his destiny, so you know, no pressure. The team of writers Robin Hobb (Farseer trilogy) and Jody Houser (Critical Role: Vox Machina Origins), artist Ryan Kelly (Stranger Things: Into the Fire), colorist Jordie Bellaire (Andrzej Sapkowski’s The Witcher: The Lesser Evil), and letterer Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou (Arkham Horror: The Terror at The End of Time) return for this final arc of Hobb’s original Assassin’s Apprentice novel, and you can check out the new cover by Anna Steinbauer (Assassin’s Apprentice I and II) below. Assassin’s Apprentice III arrives in comic stores this December.

What Is Assassin’s Apprentice?

Assassin’s Apprentice is an adaptation of Hobb’s popular Farseer Trilogy, which has been a commercial and critical success. The trilogy begins with the Assassin’s Apprentice and then continues with Royal Assassin. The final book in the trilogy is Assassin’s Quest, though first we’ll see the final arc of the original story play out in the pages of Assassin’s Apprentice III later this year. For those who haven’t kept up with the series, both trades will be in stores before Assassin’s Apprentice III debuts, so you’ve got time to catch up.

Picking Up Where We Left Off

Writer Jody Houser couldn’t be more thrilled to be returning to this wonderfully rich world, saying “I’ve very much enjoyed my time in the Realm of the Elderlings, and look forward to everyone seeing how this chapter of Fitz’s story ends.” Chapter III picks up with Fitz heading towards Galen’s final test, but as tragedy strikes close to home, Fitz will have to decide whether becoming an assassin is more important than protecting the people who matter most to him, and there will be consequences regardless of which choice he ultimately makes. You can find the official description for Assassin’s Apprentice III below.

“Having barely escaped Skill training with his life, Fitz is convinced he will fail Galen’s

final test. The students will be separated and must use their connection through The Skill to find their way back to the keep. But when tragedy strikes in Buckkeep, Fitz must decide between completing Galen’s test or following his instinct to rush to the aid of those most dear to him.”

Assassin’s Apprentice III #1 (of 6) will hit comic stores on December 11th, and the series is available to pre-order at your local comic store now for $3.99.

Will you be picking up Assassin's Apprentice III?