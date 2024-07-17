Dark Knights of Steel: Allwinter #1 Review: Dark and Grim Fantasy

The world of Dark Knights of Steel grows with two new stories, one set in the past and another set across distant seas. The new Dark Knights of Steel: Allwinter miniseries features a brand new prestige story by Australian fantasy novelist Jay Kristoff and French illustrator Tirso alongside a prequel by writer Tom Taylor and artist Riccardo Federici. Although neither story features the Game of Thrones-style shocks that defined the original miniseries, both feature interesting takes on classic DC characters, with Kristoff and Tirso’s tale of a reimagined Deathstroke particularly standing out.

The original Dark Knights of Steel expertly threaded the needle between Game of Thrones-style shocks and a world that felt both familiar and strange to longtime DC Comics readers. Instead of imitating that style, Kristoff and Tirso opt instead for a grimmer and more melancholy take, using a palette of black and white to reflect a grim North where Vandal Savage has built an empire of eternal winter. One of the keys to Savage’s success is Slade, a grizzled and efficient mercenary with a talent for killing. There’s nothing superhuman about this version of Slade, besides perhaps a supernaturally precise aim, but he’s apparently someone Savage has come to rely upon during his conquests. Savage pays Slade to bring in an unnamed captive, but Slade quickly turns his back when he discovers that the would-be target is protected by Slade’s estranged wife.

What I enjoyed most about Allwinter was how Kristoff and Tirso opted for something very different from the first Dark Knights of Steel series, with a “low” fantasy take and a Norse-inspired aesthetic instead of the Central European fantasy knights of the original. Additionally, Tirso uses an exclusively grey-toned color palette for Allwinter, reflecting both the grim winter of Savage’s rule and Slade’s outlook on life. It also provides contrast for the last page reveal of the comic (with Slade’s target fully colored), both to reflect the character’s importance to Slade both as a target and a drastic change to his melancholy outlook on life. The issue feels very different from the original Dark Knights of Steel series, but not so drastically changed that it seems like a separate universe.

Meanwhile, Taylor returns to the world that he created in “Heir to the Sea” with a new prequel story about Jonathan and Martha Kent, two characters missing from Dark Knights of Steel. Here, they are renowned warriors working for the Waynes who are put on a collision course with an underwater tyrant and what seems to be a soon-to-be-born Aquaman. The idea of warrior Kents adopting Aquaman is interesting, especially as none of the characters appear in Dark Knights of Steel, which of course is set after “Heir to the Sea.” This story, at least at the moment, is mostly set-up, but I’m excited to see what Taylor and Federici do just based on that set-up.

Allwinter is a solid expansion to the original Dark Knights of Steel and I’m glad that DC sees value in this fantasy-inspired take on their superhero universe. Taylor ushered in a bold and dangerous ethos with the original miniseries and Allwinter, at least at the outset, appears ready to continue this.

Published by DC Comics

On July 17, 2024

Written by Jay Kristoff and Tom Taylor

Art by Tirso and Riccardo Federici

Colors by Tirso and Arif Prianto

Letters by Wes Abbott

Cover by Tirso