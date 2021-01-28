Batman and Robin and Howard DC Middle Grade Graphic Novel Revealed

✖

DC's Middle-Grade Graphic Novels have been one of the brightest spots in DC's publishing line for a while now, and the newest addition to the line is Batman and Robin and Howard, written and illustrated by Jeffrey Brown. Brown, the New York Times bestselling author of The Jedi Academy and Darth Vader and Son series, spins a heartwarming story of a young Damian Wayne, who is just starting at a new school after being benched by Batman after a patrol goes wrong. Now he must adapt to not only being the new kid at school but also what being a regular kid actually means to someone who is accustomed to crime-fighting being his full-time job.

He'll attempt to make friends at Gotham Metro Academy, though he is certain that the school and those who go there have nothing to teach him. That is until he meets Howard, the smartest and most athletic kid in school. A rivalry begins, and it just might lead to a friendship that Damian will be all the better for having experienced.

(Photo: DC Comics)

“It was really exciting to have a chance to make a book with Batman—a character I’ve enjoyed seeing so many different versions of—but it turned out what I enjoyed even more was writing a story that showed Robin’s character, beyond the sidekick surface,” said Brown. “I wanted to take these superheroes out of their element a little, show how they might struggle in the real world like the rest of us—or maybe show how the rest of us can have a heroic side, too. And when Robin meets Howard, I thought readers might see that a friendly rivalry can be better than a rivalry, but sometimes just being friends is the best.”

(Photo: DC Comics)

Batman and Robin and Howard will hit everywhere books are sold on November 9th for $9.99, and you can find the official description below.

"Sidelined by a crime-fighting field trip gone wrong, Damian Wayne must refocus his attention on his life as an average student and must learn how to be a team player—especially when meets his match in his new rival, Howard.

(Photo: DC Comics)

To Damian Wayne, there is nothing more important than protecting the streets of Gotham City as Robin. But when he makes a critical mistake while out on patrol, Damian finds himself benched. And what’s more, Damian’s dad, Bruce Wayne—a.k.a. Batman—decides that starting over in a new school will be just the distraction Damian needs from his superhero routine.

Certain that Gotham Metro Academy has nothing to teach him, Damian is completely unprepared for the challenge he finds in Howard—the smartest and most athletic kid in school. The boys’ rivalry is instantaneous and fierce…and both are sure only one of them can be the best in their class.

What follows is a funny story of rivalry, friendship, and mystery from bestselling author and illustrator Jeffrey Brown."

What do you think of Batman and Robin and Howard?