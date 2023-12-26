Green Arrow Gets an Epic New Costume and Vehicle

DC's Green Arrow has existed for over eighty years, undergoing a number of reinventions and remixes. That has included no shortage of costume changes — and the latest update to his ensemble has just arrived. Spoilers for Green Arrow #7 from Joshua Williamson, Sean Izaakse, Carmine Di Giandomenico, Trevor Hairsine, Romulo Fajardo Jr., and Troy Peteri below! Only look if you want to know! The issue sees Oliver Queen / Green Arrow getting used to the present-day DC universe, after his apparent death and trip across time and space in the aftermath of Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths. As he prepares to traverse the country and revisit some of his superhero friends, in part to question why the Justice League has been disbanded, he does so in a new costume and a newer version of the Arrowcar.

While we technically saw the first look at this costume in the main cover for Green Arrow #1, we now have a clear explanation for the change in canon. The Arrowcar, meanwhile, was a staple of Oliver's adventures in the Golden Age, and has only sporadically returned in the years since.

(Photo: DC)

What Is the New Green Arrow Series About?

In Green Arrow, the Emerald Archer is lost, and it will take Oliver Queen's whole family to find him! But dangerous forces are determined to keep them apart at any cost! Spinning out of Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths, Green Arrow by DC architect Joshua Williamson (Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths, Superman) and artist Sean Izaakse (Thunderbolts) is an action-packed adventure across the DCU that sets the stage for major stories in 2023! The series was just recently upgraded into an ongoing series, after having been previously solicited as six and twelve-issue miniseries.

"Let's put the rumors to rest – GREEN ARROW is officially an ONGOING SERIES again!!" Williamson wrote on Twitter to announce the news. "A HUGE thanks to all the amazing Star City citizens out there who made this possible. We're making this book for YOU, the fans, and I can't wait to show off what @SeanIzaakse and I have in store!"

Will Green Arrow Appear in the DCU?

While there's no telling if Green Arrow could end up in James Gunn and Peter Safran's early plans for the DC Universe, it certainly isn't out of the realm of possibility. Gunn has openly admitted that Green Arrow was his favorite character as a kid, and a memorable joke in the Season 1 finale of Peacemaker established that he already exists in some capacity (and may or may not be a Brony).

"We're honored to be the stewards of these DC characters we've loved since we were children," Gunn and Safran said in a statement when their roles were first announced. "We look forward to collaborating with the most talented writers, directors, and actors in the world to create an integrated, multilayered universe that still allows for the individual expression of the artists involved. Our commitment to Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Harley Quinn, and the rest of the DC stable of characters is only equaled by our commitment to the wonder of human possibility these characters represent. We're excited to invigorate the theatrical experience around the world as we tell some of the biggest, most beautiful, and grandest stories ever told."

