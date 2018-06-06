The New Age of Heroes, Ranked

With the debut of The Unexpected #1 this week, the “New Age of DC Heroes” is fully underway. The initiative was announced in the midst of Dark Knights: Metal as potent, metallic elements were used in a battle to save the multiverse. The Source Wall was broken and unimaginable new powers were released into the universe. On the publishing side that was translated into an opportunity to introduce new heroes and teams that could reshape DC Comics. The complete lineup of eight new series or miniseries all connect to the events of “Metal” in some small way, but are primarily focused on launching new heroes, ranging from plucky teenagers to rampaging monsters.

The “New Age of DC Heroes” line also emphasized artist-driven storytelling, focusing just as much on the artists in each new launch as writers and other elements. While the scheduling hasn’t been perfect, the line still sports a large collection of the most popular DC artists of today, many of who are also co-plotting or co-writing their series.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Now that the entire lineup is available for review, we’re taking a look at all 8 titles and seeing how they stack up against one another. If you’re looking to check out some of these new heroes on stands today or in upcoming collections, then be sure to read up on which of the new series turned out best right now.

8. New Challengers

Written by Scott Snyder and Aaron Gillespie

Art by Andy Kubert and Klaus Janson

Issues Published to Date: 1

It’s a good thing New Challengers is only a miniseries, because it is by far the weakest entry in the “New Age of Heroes.” While the premise offers plenty of promise, the first issue failed to introduce the team or make the stakes significantly compelling. Combine that with some of the muddiest storytelling from any mainstream publisher this year, and it makes for one big pass. There may be a great Challengers resurrection waiting to happen, but this isn’t it.

7. The Curse of Brimstone

Written by Justin Jordan

Art by Philip Tan

Issues Published to Date: 3

The elevator pitch of this series reads like a great Stephen King story, with a demonic salesman offering deals that destroy small towns with poetic irony. However, the heroes of this tale have failed to make that concept particularly interesting. A brother and sister pairing are going through the motions of making the best of a bad situation, but there’s very little of interest to hold onto. This is another great idea from the line that falters in its execution.

6. Damage

Written by Robert Venditti

Art by Tony Daniel, Danny Miki, and Cary Nord

Issues Published to Date: 5

Damage is the opposite as there’s not much to think about with this series. It’s essentially a Hulk knockoff with a one-hour limit, as a soldier flees the military organization that made him into a monster. The series does deliver on the high-testosterone smackdowns that sell the premise though. Each new issue offers a new pairing for Damage to cause plenty of destruction and face a variety of dangerous opponents. For readers looking for big fights and not much else, Damage does a great job.

5. Sideways

Written by Dan Didio, Justin Jordan, and Kenneth Rocafort

Art by Kenneth Rocafort

Issues Published to Date: 4

Sideways offers one of the best costumes and power sets for any of the new heroes. Action sequences have been consistently thrilling as these portal powers show increasing versatility, while opening up many possibilities for storytelling. Its biggest flaw is that the leading man lacks the charm of favorite teen superheroes like the classic Peter Parker or newer Jaime Reyes. His obsession with YouTube stardom reads like a forced modernization, and there’s not much else going for this young man who strives to be likable, but really isn’t.

4. The Immortal Men

Written by James Tynion IV

Art by Ryan Benjamin, Jim Lee, Richard Friend, and Scott Williams

Issues Published to Date: 2

Jim Lee has designed the best set of new costumes among the “New Age of Heroes” in this title with a set of aged heroes who definitely don’t look their age. It’s the surviving Immortal Men and the conspiracy behind their organization and extended lives that provide a draw for this series. The millennia-long war between ancient entities possess the mystery of Lost combined with the style of ’90s X-Men. Unfortunately, the new guy to the team is as much a disappointment as the teen hero in Sideways, but benefits from existing around much more interesting characters.

3. The Terrifics

Written by Jeff Lemire

Art by Ivan Reis, Jose Luis, Ed Benes, Joe Bennett, Evan Shaner, and others

Issues Published to Date: 4

The tentpole team series from the “New Age of Heroes” has been underwhelming when compared to its sky-high expectations. The opening trio of issues resulted in a wide variety of artists trading pages and a perfunctory story about getting the team together. The most recent installment finally captured the fun and appeal of the Fantastic Four combined with these very unique characters. With its rhythm established and Evan “Doc” Shaner taking over art, the future looks very bright indeed for this new foursome.

2. The Unexpected

Written by Steve Orlando

Art by Cary Nord, Ryan Sook, Mick Gray, and Wade von Grawbadger

Issues Published to Date: 1

The last new series to join the “New Age of Heroes” is also one of the best. In its first issue alone it makes a big splash, introducing one of the best new characters from the entire line along with a lineup of other killer designs and ideas. Everything about this introduction is big, resulting in some high expectations for the future. No issue has played better on the oddities from “Metal”, and the psychedelic and multiversal elements found herein make that entire event seem worth the delays.

1. The Silencer

Written by Dan Abnett

Art by John Romita Jr., Viktor Bogdanovic, and Sandra Hope

Issues Published to Date: 5

No series has managed to fire on all cylinders as well as The Silencer. Art teams have nailed the core elements of the book with first Romita Jr. and now Bogdanovic turning in great action sequences with each issue. The lead character is an exciting addition to DC Comics that already fits well into existing canon and could easily make appearances in future Batman or other titles. While the story itself doesn’t reinvent the wheel, it has become a high octane take on the retired assassin set of tropes. Looking at the “New Age of Heroes”, it’s this series about an anti-hero that leads the pack, for sure.