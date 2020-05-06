DC Comics Reveals June Comic Book Releases

✖

DC Comics has announced that it will continue with its New Comic Book Tuesday initiative through June. This summer will see the debut of two of the publisher's most anticipated titles of the year. On June 9, James Tynion IV continues his run on Batman with artist Guillem March. The issue will continue to explore the new villain the Designer. The criminal architect was involved with a mysterious heist involving some of Gotham's greatest rogues, including the Joker, the Riddler, Catwoman, and the Penguin. In the meantime, Batman must find his way out of the Riddler's most deadly death trap ever.

On June 16, writer Scott Snyder, artists Greg Capullo, FCO Plascencia, and Jonathan Glapion reunite for the debut issue of Dark Nights: Death Metal. The sequel to Dark Nights: Metal sees Earth consumed by the Dark Multiverse. The Justice League finds itself at the mercy of the Batman Who Laughs. Humanity struggles to survive and Batman, Wonder Woman, and Superman do the same.

June will also see the releases of two new middle grade and young adult original graphic novels from DC’s Books for Young Readers program. You Brought Me the Ocean is a coming-out romance set in the DC universe. It releases on June 9. Primer introduces a new superhero with an array of powers. It releases on June 23.

Those aren't the only comics DC is putting in June. Here's its full list of releases:

Tuesday, June 2:

New Comic Books:

Action Comics #1022

Batman/Superman #9

Birds of Prey #1

Catwoman #22

Catwoman 80th Anniversary 100-Page Super Spectacular #1

Detective Comics #1022

Event Leviathan: Checkmate #1

Far Sector #6

John Constantine: Hellblazer #6

Justice League Dark #22

Scooby-Doo, Where Are You? #104

Shazam! #12

Swamp Thing Giant #4

The Last God Sourcebook: Tales from the Book of Ages #1

Wonder Woman #756

New Original Graphic Novels/Collected Editions:

Absolute Fourth World by Jack Kirby Vol. 1

DC Goes to War

Martian Manhunter: Identity

The Joker: 80 Years of The Clown Prince of Crime

The Terrifics Vol. 3: The God Game

Wonder Woman Vol. 1: The Just War

Young Justice Vol. 2: Lost in the Multiverse

Wonder Woman: Tempest Tossed

Tuesday, June 9

New Comic Books:

Amethyst #3

Batman #92

Batman Secret Files #3

Batman: The Adventures Continue #1

The Batman's Grave #7

DC Classics: The Batman Adventures #1

Doom Patrol: Weight of the Worlds #7

The Flash #755

Harley Quinn #73

The Joker 80th Anniversary 100-Page Super Spectacular #1

Justice League #46

Justice League Odyssey #21

Legion of Super-Heroes #6

Lois Lane #11

Nightwing #71

Superman Giant #3

New Original Graphic Novels/Collected Editions:

Wonder Woman: Tempest Tossed

You Brought Me the Ocean (OGN)

DC Poster Portfolio: Stanley “Artgerm” Lau Vol. 2

DC Comics: The Astonishing Art of Amanda Conner

Dial H for Hero Vol. 2: New Heroes of Metropolis

Year of the Villain: Hell Arisen

Tuesday, June 16

New Comic Books:

Aquaman Giant #4

Batman & the Outsiders #13

Daphne Byrne #5

Dark Nights: Death Metal #1

Detective Comics #475 Facsimile Edition

The Flash Annual #3

The Green Lantern Season Two #4

Hawkman #24

MAD Magazine #14

Metal Men #7

Nightwing Annual #3

Strange Adventures #2

Superman #22

Wonder Woman #757

Young Justice #15

New Original Graphic Novels/Collected Editions:

Catwoman Vol. 3: Friend or Foe

Batgirl Vol. 7: Oracle Rising

Doomsday Clock Part 2 Slipcase Edition

Joker: The Deluxe Edition

Super Friends: Saturday Morning Comics Vol. 1

Superman/Batman Omnibus Vol. 1

Tuesday, June 23:

New Comic Books:

Aquaman #60

Batgirl #46

Batman #93

Batman: The Smile Killer #1

Batman Beyond #44

Books of Magic #20

The Flash #756

Green Lantern 80th Anniversary 100-Page Super Spectacular #1

Harley Quinn & the Birds of Prey #2

John Constantine: Hellblazer #7

Justice League #47

Justice League Dark #23

The Low, Low Woods #6

Plunge #4

Red Hood: Outlaw #46

Suicide Squad #6

Superman's Pal Jimmy Olsen #11

Teen Titans #42

New Original Graphic Novels/Collected Editions

Primer (OGN)

Year of the Villain: The Infected

Justice League Vol. 5: Justice/Doom War

Legends of the Dark Knight: Matt Wagner

Legion of Super-Heroes: The Silver Age Omnibus

Tuesday, June 30:

New Comic Books:

Batman: The Adventures Continue #2

DC Classics: The Batman Adventures #2

DCeased: Dead Planet #1

Event Leviathan: Checkmate #2

Harley Quinn #74

Justice League #48

Lois Lane #12 (series finale)

New Original Graphic Novels/Collected Editions:

Batman: Arkham Asylum (New Edition)

Infinite Crisis Omnibus Hardcover (New Edition)

Nightwing: Year One Deluxe Edition Hardcover

Red Hood: Outlaw Vol. 3: Generation Outlaw

