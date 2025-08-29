DC Reveals Every Hero Going Head to Head in New DC K.O. Event

Get ready to step into the ring for DC Comics‘ next epic event series – DC K.O. The new event is advertised as an all-out brawl between DC’s greatest heroes and villains in a five-level gladiatorial arena rising from Earth itself. DC has finally shared the full roster of the event with the final variant cover by artist Dan Mora. The cover features portraits of all 32 fighters entering DC’s bracket-style tournament to determine who will be crowned King Omega. The tournament mixes DC’s biggest heroes, including the Trinity, and some serious heavy hitters, including Swamp Thing and Captain Atom.

DC K.O. is written by Scott Snyder with art by Javi Fernadez and will launch on October 8th. DC Comics is encouraging readers to participate in its online tournament bracket, rooting for their favorite heroes to move up in the ranks. Each round in the tournament unlocks new powers and revelations as the various meta-humans battle. “You have to be merciless to win,” Snyder chimed in. “And when you’re out, you’re out.” Joshua Williamson, co-architect of DC K.O., adds, “Each level is a new challenge. And the tournament will reveal unexpected heroes—some you won’t believe will go really far in the fights.”

Full Lineup of DC K.O.

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Many iconic characters are part of the DC K.O. roster, including some surprises. Full line-up includes:

Power Girl

Superman

Lex Luther

Supergirl

Black Lightning

Green Lantern (Guy Gardner)

Giganta

Captain Atom

Damian Wayne

Batman

Red Hood

Batwoman

Flash (Jay Garrick)

Cheetah

Cyborg

Big Barda

Plastic Man

Aquaman

Harley Quinn

Lobo

Conner Hawke

Star Sapphire

Vixen

Zatanna

Metamorpho

Wonder Woman

Swamp Thing

Firestorm

King Shark

Harkman

Etrigan the Demon

Starro (or is it Jarro, perhaps?)

The most interesting thing about the roster isn’t the characters who will be in the tournament, but rather the characters they left out. Jay Garrick was chosen as the Flash representative over Barry Allen or Wally West. Guy Gardner and Star Sapphire are in the tournament, yet neither Hal Jordan nor John Stewart is. Conner Hawke takes the place of his father, Oliver Queen, aka the Green Arrow. It’s a fun cast of characters, giving the spotlight to a diverse group of characters.

Everything You Need to Know For DC K.O.

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

DC K.O. is a direct follow-through of several ongoing plot points established throughout DC’s All-In initiative. All-In began with the unexpected death of Darkseid, except that it was the New God’s plan all along. With his death, Darkseid was able to corrupt an entire universe, creating the Absolute Universe. In this new universe, the heroes are the underdogs in an exceedingly dark world. This led to the Absolute DC line-up of comics, with the universe scheduled to have its own event series called Absolute Evil.

Meanwhile, the Justice League has reformed as Justice League Unlimited. Darkseid has created an alternate evil version of the Legion of Super-Heroes, who have captured Booster Gold and defeated all versions of the good Legion. DC K.O. takes place on a Earth that’s being slowly transformed by the Heart of Apokolips deep within the planet. 32 DC heroes and villains enter a tournament to potentially win Omega powers to rival Darkseid and possibly become the King Omega.

Excited for DC K.O.? Do you believe there are obvious admissions within the full tournament bracket? Comment below to share your thoughts and feelings!