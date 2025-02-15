Absolute DC Character Crossover Plans Confirmed (And When It Will Start)

DC Comics’ Absolute Universe has been a huge success right off the bat, and it looks like there are already plans for a crossover. There’s even a date for when that first crossover will be. A line of books hasn’t taken the world by storm like this in a long time. Absolute Batman, Absolute Superman, and Absolute Wonder Woman are not only hot titles every month, but they’re some of the best ones out there. A planned expansion of the line is on its way, and that’s gotten a lot of fans thinking about when it will all come together. Well, Jeff Lemire, writer of the upcoming Absolute Flash, has weighed in on the matter in his newsletter. He was asked if the Absolute books were going to come together, and he had a surprising answer.

Lemire talked about the fact that he and the other writers — Scott Snyder, Jason Aaron, Kelly Thompson, Deniz Camp, Al Ewing — meet up online every week to discuss their plans for what’s happening next. It’s all tied together by the creators, which is an exciting prospect on its own. They want to build up to a crossover correctly, which is exactly the right way to go about it.

Rushing the build up is a problem that has affected the quality of comics in the past. The most recent example is the end of the Krakoa Era, which had six months cut off its run time, something that affected fans’ appreciation of the books. While everyone wants to see Absolute Superman go to Gotham City or for Absolute Wonder Woman to run across Martian Manhunter, they want it to feel epic. DC’s careful planning definitely shows an amount of care that results in the best comics, which so far describes the Absolute line to a tee. The next portion of Lemire’s reply is the important one for most readers, though, as it outlines when crossovers between Absolute characters will begin.

The end of Lemire’s Absolute Flash #1 is where the process starts. Lemire teases that the end of that book will include the beginnings of a larger connection, one that will lead to the Free Comic Book Day special issue, which has the Absolute Trinity on the cover together for the first time. Free Comic Book Day books have been used as teasers for big events since the days of Blackest Night, so the fact that this issue will be the one that begins the crossover shows just how big this will be.

DC has been teasing a crossover involving the Absolutes since the beginning, with the creation of the Absolute Earth in DC All-In #1. Darkseid would never build such a world without a perfect plan for its use against those who have wronged him the most, and there’s also the question of where Booster Gold is and what was the evil Legion of Superheroes that were introduced at the center of All-In #1. Lemire letting loose with this beginning in the Free Comic Book Day book is a sign that things are about to step up in a major way for the nascent Absolute titles.

Absolute DC fans are looking forward to the launch of Absolute Flash, Absolute Martian Manhunter, and Absolute Green Lantern. With writers like Lemire, Camp, and Ewing joining Aaron, Thompson, and Snyder, readers should get ready for the kind of ride that the only the best creators in the industry can take then on. DC hasn’t missed in years, and the Absolute line has been spinning gold since its beginning. With this upcoming crossover, it looks like it’s going to bump things up to spinning platinum.

Absolute Flash #1 will be available on March 19th and the DC All-In/Absolute Universe 2025 FCBD Special Day on May 3rd.