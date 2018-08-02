Comic Book Reviews for This Week: 6/27/2018

Welcome to this week in comic book reviews! The staff have come together to read and review nearly everything that released today. It isn’t totally comprehensive, but it includes just about everything from DC and Marvel with the important books from the likes of Image, Boom, Dark Horse, and more.

The review blurbs you’ll find contained herein are supplemented in part by longform individual reviews for significant issues. This week, that includes Multiple Man #1, The Sentry #1, Astro City #52, Kill Or Be Killed #20. The links to those are also included with a snippet from the review in the following slides.

Also, we should clarify that we’ve simplified our ratings. If you’re a longtime fan, you’ve likely seen both letters and numbers attached to comic reviews. Going forward, this is now a whole number out of five; that’s it!

And with that, on to the reviews — which are listed first by DC, Marvel, and the rest of the publishers and then in alphabetical order.

DC #1

ASTRO CITY #52

[READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE]

Astro City is not a realistic superhero comic; it is a superhero comic that knows real heroism. It confronts the neverending battle against grief without any easy solutions and unveils something special within mundane acts as a result. The heroes around the story are not diminished, but they are not made to be greater than ordinary human beings. And so the story finds the essence of humanity through an investigation of relatable struggle, inspiring and valuing the experiences of readers. Astro City #52 is a tremendous conclusion both to Michael Tenicek’s story and this volume of the series. It reminds us that superhero comics are not fantasy but a representation of the greatness that lies within us. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 5 out of 5

BANE: CONQUEST #12

Bane: Conquest has been going on for so long, and the story has been so convoluted, that here in the final issue I’ve completely forgotten what the book is even about. No actions make much sense, none of the characters leave any sort of impact, the art is insanely juvenile, and there’s nothing to really hold onto now that it’s over. The best part about Bane: Conquest #12 is that it’s the final issue, bringing the mess to an end. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 1 out of 5

BATGIRL #24

After the beautifully-executed finale of Hope Larson’s run, Batgirl continues—and mostly sticks the landing. This issue sees Barbara investigating the whereabouts of an old classmate, a mission which puts her right into the crosshairs of Two-Face. At times, the tone of the issue feels a bit too Batman-esque, but there are quite a few moments that still pack a punch. Godlewski’s art mostly helps everything come together, creating a dynamic—but distinctive—interpretation of Barbara and her world. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 3 out of 5

BATMAN BEYOND #21

While Batman Beyond #20 seemed to be a step in the right direction for the series, #21 is another regression. The story has gotten (mostly) away from the Terry/Matt relationship that works so well, and instead focuses on an odd Jokerz plot that has “Scarecrow” written all over it. This isn’t the worst the series has been, and the smooth line work and bright colors keep things moving quickly, but it’s certainly been better. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 3 out of 5

BATMAN: PRELUDE TO THE WEDDING: HARLEY QUINN VS. THE JOKER #1

Like all of the “Prelude to the Wedding” issues before it, “Harley vs. Joker” is an excellent read that does a superb job of taking what would otherwise be a somewhat isolated event between two characters and expanding its reach to those in their direct orbit. However, there is one big misstep with the issue and that is its timing. “Harley vs. Joker” is a direct lead up to Batman #48, but comes out a few weeks after its publication. This scheduling issue takes a bit of title’s oomph away in terms of how it fits overall with the wedding event, but fortunately the issue is strong enough on its own that this is a mild annoyance at worst. “Harley vs. Joker” manages to do what the Harley Quinn title has failed to do for several issues: present Harley as a real, multi-dimensional woman of intelligence and strength while also having the weakness and burden that is her feelings for the Joker. While Harley doesn’t manage to prevail this issue, she is presented as a sympathetic character, not as a sad caricature so much so that you’ll find yourself half-hoping that she’s successful and more than a little sad that she’s not. In keeping with the rest of the prelude books, Tim Seely does an impressive job at revealing intimate sides of those in Batman’s world and the way he deftly handles Harley and Joker will make you wish he wrote them all of the time. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 5 out of 5

DETECTIVE COMICS #983

Detective Comics‘ latest premise might not be entirely original, but it is at least approaching it from a unique angle. We’ve seen villains hunt down Batman’s allies time and time again, so seeing this spotlighted again drew a bit of a wince. As opposed to just making it about his reliance on allies though, writer Bryan Hill focuses the conflict Batman’s reliance on the symbol he wears, a symbol that might not be as fear induction as it once was. The book makes a compelling argument, and the visuals are solid throughout as well. It is odd that he’s forming a team again so soon after the events of the last arc, but after one issue there is plenty of potential moving forward. — Matthew Mueller

Rating: 3 out of 5

DC #2

THE FLASH #49

“Flash War” has had all the momentum thus far, but things go off the rails a bit in the arc’s third chapter. There’s some great stuff here though, including how writer Joshua Williamson weaves in the Justice League as well as the gorgeous pencils and colors of Howard Porter and Hi-Fi. Two Flashes running all across the world has rarely looked better, but things fall apart a bit towards the end with disappointing reveals. There are some cool concepts introduced, but overall it really just falls flat, and most of the discussion throughout the issue seems not to amount to much. Hopefully, things can get back on track next issue. — Matthew Mueller

Rating: 3 out of 5

HAL JORDAN AND THE GREEN LANTERN CORPS. #47

Hal Jordan and the Green Lantern Corps finally wraps up its arc within an arc, as Hal and the other Earth Lanterns finish their recruiting drive for their upcoming fight against the Darkstars. Of the four detours, Guy Gardner’s is definitely the most interesting, as Arkillo tries to pull him away from the Darkstars’ deadly code of conduct. While the look into Gardner’s head was interesting, most fans should be excited as the fight between the GLC and the Darkstars will finally start in earnest next issue. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 2 out of 5

HELLBLAZER #23

This chapter of “The Good Old Days” features a lot of characters, but very few who have any impact on the events of the issue. Much of the story is consumed by people explaining events and plans that have previously been explored before all progress and twists of the story are wiped away in an incredibly convenient fashion. John and his allies meet the lowest standard for depictions in superhero fare and are hardly defined as individuals, with personalities shifting based on plot. Even a diverse cadre of demons appear stale in the spreads of this issue. The action is centered on key plot elements while these hideous mashups stand back for no effect beyond the addition of stakes. Keep it. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 2 out of 5

THE MAN OF STEEL #5

In its weakest chapter yet, writer Brian Michael Bendis’s The Man of Steel does not even have excellent art to fall back on. Throughout the series, the murderer’s row of art taken assigned to Bendis’s Superman launchpad has provided a baseline level of quality even when Bendis’s writing sometimes meandered a bit too much and indulged in his famous “decompressed” storytelling.This, incidentally, is one such issue. It seems that almost all of the story has been crammed into #1 and #4 so far, leaving most of the miniseries feeling like some fat that an editor would have trimmed if it wasn’t going to sell like gangbusters in hardcover.

Adam Hughes drew this issue, and seems to have took a very big swing, only to come up short of the home run. Panel layouts are kinetic, creative, and arguably the most interesting of the series so far, suggesting that whatever Bendis wrote, Hughes at least punched up a bit. The actual draftsmanship, though, is not up to Hughes’s normal stellar standards, and while it will certainly be one of the best-looking books on the rack this week, it falls short both of what you hope for when you hear “Adam Hughes drawing a Superman event miniseries” and also the uniformly excellent art seen in the first four weekly issues.

Where the book scores: Bendis and Hughes work together to elevate an issue that, at its heart, is little more than an extended fight scene. Certainly the fight choreography, visuals, and character work here all far exceed what Bendis did in Action Comics #1000, the last time he dedicated more or less a whole story to Superman and Rogol Zaar squaring off. Jason Fabok turns in another gorgeously-rendered scene, although as it expands from a couple of pages out to four and the eventual resolution of the story becomes clear, the Lois-and-Jon subplot is starting to feel both narratively and artistically dull, as Bendis and Fabok do little to vary the point of view, resulting in pages that feel like a conveyer belt delivering similar images over again for five weeks running. — Russ Burlingame

Rating: 2 out of 5

MERA, QUEEN OF ATLANTIS #5

It took awhile to get here, but Mera is finally hitting on all cylinders. With the table effectively set in regards to Mera and Orm Dan Abnett gets to actually have fun with the toy box he’s assembled, giving us all the political intrigue, backstabbing, and aquatic action we’ve been craving from this series. Seeing Mera interact with the figures from her past allows Abnett to show just how far she’s come, and Orm’s internal conflicts make him far more interesting than he’s been previously. The art is solid throughout the issue, though overall the visuals could use a feature a bit more punch to them. Those nitpicks aside, this is Mera at her best, and we can’t wait to see what the finale holds. — Matthew Mueller

Rating: 4 out of 5

MOTHER PANIC: GOTHAM A.D. #4

The newest installment of Mother Panic: Gotham A.D. speeds things up with only two issues left before the series concludes. Several more iconic characters from the Batman mythos are reintroduced, some with much larger parts to play than others. They all make for interesting diversions, even when they lack some of the substantial changes made to other characters so far. It’s action that serves as the centerpiece of this issue though with plenty of blood and death to go around. There may not be much behind it, but the extended action sequence does serve up some chilling moments and a few cringe worthy ones as well. It is certainly a more exciting version of the series than what has been delivered thus far. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 3 out of 5

MOTHERLANDS #6

Motherlands sticks the landing. It’s vicious, mean, wonderfully designed, and oddly heartfelt. Rather than dismissing or resolving decades of family trauma and abuse, it allows everything to remain messy and revels in it. A shouting match carries even more weight than the final showdown that follows, a moment that’s likely to stick with readers who sympathize with these absurdly exaggerated situations. This story meets an ending that doesn’t call for more, but it can’t help feel bittersweet as the strange designs and so much else are left behind. This series was certainly a ride worth taking. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

DC #3

RAVEN: DAUGHTER OF DARKNESS #6

We hit the midpoint of the 12-issue Raven: Daughter of Darkness series this week and, in many ways, it feels like we’re starting a whole new book. Raven works best as a character when her story does not revolve around her father and while this issue does feature Trigon, for the first time in a few issues the story truly is about Raven. While it feels like a cliche at this point that Raven has to rediscover, regain, or reveal her full powers because of Trigon, it’s nice to have her back in action. It’s also nice to get a little bit of resolution about her relationship with her mother, the strange, large-eyed “sisters” we met back in the first issue, and to generally feel like part of the story has come to a close. There’s not a lot that stands out about this issue, but it does leave with a tantalizing tease as to the next part of the story—and reveals that the story may not have been about Trigon after all, but a different figure interested in Raven’s powers, though for what purpose we’ll have to keep reading to find out. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 3 out of 5

SCOOBY-DOO TEAM-UP #39

It’s safe to say that no other comic will probably surprise you as much as this week’s Scooby-Doo Team-Up. The issue sees the Scooby gang sent to the 1940s by Doctor Fate, who hopes that they can work with the Justice Society of America to solve a modern-day problem. The issue goes to some surprisingly fun places from there, pairing off smaller groups of both teams with delightful results. But throughout all of the issue is a surprising amount of depth, whether discussing the gender norms of the 40s or addressing a social problem that feels all too relevant right now. The end result feels equally like a lost Golden Age story, an episode of Legends of Tomorrow, and the foundation of an awesome animated movie—and you should absolutely check it out. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 5 out of 5

THE SILENCER #6

If you want to watch a “retired” assassin murder dozens of people in front of their kid, The Silencer is the comic for you. This comic really strains the limits of credulity, as former Leviathan agent Honor Guest actively puts her family in danger by refusing to go off the grid. Assassins living a double life is hardly an original story concept, but most of those stories at least acknowledge that once your cover is blown, you need to go away for a while. It doesn’t help that Guest is very one-dimensional. The creative team tries so hard to make her a strong female protagonist that they forget to make her relatable… unless you feel that a mom bringing her kid into a war zone is something you can accept. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 1 out of 5

TEEN TITANS SPECIAL #1

The Teen Titans Special represents a changing of the guard, both in terms of the team, and of the creators overseeing them. The issue is divided up into three parts, focusing on Robin, Red Arrow, and Kid Flash. Writer Adam Glass and artist Robson Rocha clearly have a darker vision in mind for these kids, and Rocha’s art shines throughout the entire issue, giving life to these new stories. The work from Glass however, is hit or miss. His story with Red Arrow is a beautifully-written tale of a daughter’s battered relationship with her absent, constantly disappointing mother. The story of Kid Flash is solid as well, but Robin’s part of the issue, which is the first of the three, is completely off-putting. Yes, Damian Wayne has a lot of issues, and yes, the kid is in desperate need of an attitude adjustment. But turning the young boy into an a gun-wielding serial killer, despite his good intentions, is just a bad look all around. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 3 out of 5

THE TERRIFICS #5

This issue of The Terrifics uses a nifty storytelling tactic—each page (save for a few) is divided into four panels, with each panel focused on a different member of the team. It’s a layout that works mostly because Doc Shaner is illustrating them, as he can make a panel of characters watching paint dry look absolutely gorgeous. While I’m not the biggest fan of how broody the entire team is (even Plastic Man is more angsty than usual), this book is worth picking up just for the amazing Shaner artwork. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 3 out of 5

WONDER WOMAN #49

In the rush to introduce the Dark Gods, Frankenstein’s monsters assembled of unconnected elements, there was a failure to provide them with personalities or powers. This issue attempts to resolve that by highlighting their effects on different cities. Mass suicides and hysteria carry little weight with minimal illustration though, and horror is only apparent in intent. This constant side plot also highlights the lackadaisical pacing of the heroes conversations and actions. Extended expository discussions carry alongside the death of thousands as individuals are shown simply standing and talking. The pace and style of this issue draws attention to the production being only thing rushed. If there’s anything to pray for it’s that Wonder Woman #50 really is the end. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 1 out of 5

Marvel #1

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN: WAKANDA FOREVER #1

When Spider-Man and a few members of the Dora Milaje team up in Amazing Spider-Man: Wakanda Forever #1, the results are delightful. Continuing with the Wakandan characters she began to write in Black Panther: Long Live the King last year, Nnedi Okorafor’s ability to write Okoye and her Dora Milaje compatriots is uncanny. The silliness of Peter Parker’s Spider-Man is often times countered with the serious, no-nonsense Okoye provides a splendid balance even Thanos would approve of. –- Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 3 out of 5

BLACK PANTHER #2

In an effort to top the spectacular sequences of the first issue, this new installment focuses almost all of its action on an aerial battle and chase. It is one of the most difficult sorts of story to tell in comics and Acuna pulls it off wonderfully. The ebb and flow of battle is crystal clear throughout, and there’s never a moment that seems easy for T’Challa. Tension mounts based on the revelation of more familiar figures in space and the first appearance of N’Jadaka, along with another classic Black Panther villain. Each element of this series is building a new monument and legacy to an already celebrated character, and it’s clear this new series is something special. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

DEADPOOL: ASSASSIN #2

This series’ second attempt at diving headfirst into something new is much, much more effective. The issue follows Wade as he protects a client through New Orleans, a location that puts both of them in the crosshairs of the Assassins Guild. What happens from there is an unbelievably violent, fun, and entertaining read. The New Orleans setting—especially a Marti Gras sequence—puts Deadpool out of his element in delightful ways, while also setting up a pretty perfect villain for the merc’ to face. If it keeps things up, Deadpool: Assassin could be a series that really, genuinely surprises readers. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 4 out of 5

HUNT FOR WOLVERINE: MYSTERY IN MADRIPOOR #2

With three of the X-Men’s heavy hitters down for the count, Kitty Pryde, Domino, and Jubilee hit the streets trying to find an angle with which they can take Viper down. “Mystery in Madripoor” suffers from two major problems. The sheer number of characters in the book almost drowns out the plot. Because of the number of heroes AND villains, a lot of the femme fatales simply become walking exposition boxes, telling too much of the story rather than showing it. The other problem is Thony Silas’s painfully flat artwork. I’m not sure if it’s due to poor coloring choices by Felipe Sobreiro or just bad artwork, but it’s almost impressive how dull and poorly proportioned the art is. For a comic filled with women wearing shirt skirts and low cut dresses, you’d think there’d be a little more emphasis on actually giving these characters sex appeal instead of blowing up their chests to ridiculous sizes. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 1 out of 5

INFINITY COUNTDOWN: DARKHAWK #3

If you didn’t see the potential in Darkhawk before, this series is giving you some big reasons to reconsider that stance. Writers Chris Sims and Chad Bowers introduce additional layers to the Raptor legacy that can be built upon quite easily in the future, and seeing the Raptor origins interweaved with other big Marvel hitters gives it and the character an aura of importance that at times it can lack. The book’s visuals are strong throughout, and we can’t to see what Gang Hyuk Liim does next issue, though Starhawk’s odd Chinchilla fur looking design is a bit… underwhelming. Fashion choice aside, if you’re a Darkhawk fan there’s no reason you shouldn’t be reading this. — Matthew Mueller

Rating: 4 out of 5

MARVEL TWO-IN-ONE #7

With the return of the Fantastic Four on the horizon, Marvel Two-In-One focuses on resolving its own storylines before its status quo radically changes. Both Doctor Doom and Rachna are put to the test in a fun spin on the post-apocalyptic visions of a Marvel universe. It’s a drama filled with possibilities that make both of these anti-heroes out to be far more human than villainous. The pace is quickened as well with the conceit and action of this new alternate universe explored effectively before the end of the issue. It is bittersweet to realize that Two-In-One may be approaching a conclusion, but all indications are that it will be one strong conclusion. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

MARVEL SUPER HERO ADVENTURES: WEBS AND ARROWS AND ANTS, OH MY #1

The plotting and pace of this cartoon spinoff is perfect for the young audiences aim at. However, like previous installments in the series it misses the difference between being accessible and speaking down to young children. Action sequences narrate what is clearly shown in the art and reiterate elements that even a budding reader would likely grasp. The adaptation of the cartoon style to comics makes for an uncomfortable result as well. It’s likely that a someone who is 3 or 4 won’t complain about these issues, but the comic leaves plenty of untapped potential on the table. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 3 out of 5

Marvel #2

MOON GIRL AND DEVIL DINOSAUR #32



Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur is one of those books that is either really fun or really bland, but this issue manages to fall right in the middle and it’s not a bad thing. The first real story arc since Lunella left the Fantastic Four, she’s back at her school trying to deal with being too smart to be there. But being at school puts her in an interesting position and, I have to admit, I didn’t see this twist coming. Kingpin has turned his focus onto the school and has sent his “daughter” Princess in as his eyes and ears. And that’s not Lunella’s only problem—something’s up with her Devil Dino situation. The whole issue feels like a major caper is about to jump off, but even more than that there’s a subtle message about the role of standardized testing in schools which takes the issue from just idle entertainment to something a little more thought-provoking. Overall, the issue has a lot of promise, especially when you find out that the “Smartest Person in the World” might not be able to use her smarts to deal with Kingpin’s plan… whatever it is. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 4 out of 5

MOON KNIGHT #196

Max Bemis just seems to get this character, and no where is there a better example of that than Moon Knight #196. The eccentricity of the setting never takes the focus away from the lead, or in this case four leads, and the creative canvas allows for some truly amazing moments to occur, like say an army of Moon Knights. These sequences are made all the better thanks to Paul Davidson’s refreshing visuals, which can go from quick and delightful to tense and foreboding in an instant. Overall, Moon Knight couldn’t be in better hands. — Matthew Mueller

Rating: 5 out of 5

MS. MARVEL #31

Ms. Marvel #31 may be the best issue in the entire series. While the story is written by four separate writers (G. Wilson, Saladin Ahmed, Rainbow Rowell, and Hasan Minhaj) it reads seamlessly like one story. That’s how beautifully done it is. And that one story is an important, significant, and special one: Kamala finally comes clean with her friends about her heroic identity as Ms. Marvel. This issue is a solid remind of what makes Ms. Marvel such a delight to read, that it’s both a superhero story and a human story. Watching Kamala try to balance her normal life with her obligations as a hero is one that most people can relate to without superpowers. We’re all different things to different people, struggling to find balance and places where we can simply be ourselves and then, sometimes, having to find the courage to be honest with not just those closest to us but ourselves as well. The issue doesn’t break any new ground in the title’s ongoing story, but it’s certainly one you don’t want to miss. Kamala has done a lot of growing up this year and this issue celebrates that in a truly unique, beautiful and engaging way. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 5 out of 5

MULTIPLE MAN #1

[READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE]

By the time the issue is over, readers will likely still not be sure what exactly this Multiple Man series is about, and to a certain degree that’s part of the charm. By the time the last page hits, there’s a collective sense of “well, that escalated quickly,” but it is said with a smile. The manner of Jamie’s return may linger in the back of some longtime fans’ minds, but Rosenberg has earned at least a little faith after how he brought Phoenix Resurrection together over the course of its five issues, and this is already a stronger start than that series had. By the time readers are done with Multiple Man #1, they may not be entirely sure what just happened or where they’re headed, but they’ll almost certainly have enjoyed the ride and be looking forward to more. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 4 out of 5

OLD MAN HAWKEYE #6

After several issues of an angry revenge-fueled Clint Barton, Old Man Hawkeye suddenly devolves into bickering madcap antics as Barton reunites with Kate Bishop. While the Barton/Bishop partnership remains as… frustrating as ever, it felt weird and random to go from Hawkeye picking off Thunderbolts one by one to luring Tyrannosauruses out using Venom/Madrox duplicates as bait. This is a rare disappointing issue in one of Marvel’s strongest alt-timeline stories in years. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 2 out of 5

OLD MAN LOGAN #42

Old Man Logan #42 ended the all-too-short story arc that featured a showdown between Kraven and Logan. The two characters play off of each other so well, and the story actually dealt with the depths of Logan’s loss better than any other arc of this entire series. Sadly, it looks like the book may be regressing to the mean now that this is over. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 4 out of 5

PETER PARKER: THE SPECTACULAR SPIDER-MAN #306

This is the first dud issue in Zdarsky’s run on the newest iteration of Spectacular Spider-Man. With an alternate reality abandoned there’s a lot of plot to be handled in quick order, catching up to the invasion of the Vedomi and inventing a solution. It’s almost all spectacle and that’s the problem. This has been a story driven by heart and, besides a forced moment with an obvious outcome, there’s not much to this issue. There are still some fun moments of action and a set up for a big showdown, but this chapter of the story primarily serves as connective tissue between what has come before and what comes next. Let’s arrive at what comes next already. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 3 out of 5

Marvel #3

THE SENTRY #1

[READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE]

Lemire’s ability to write the internal conflicts his protagonists face is second to none and after his iconic run on Moon Knight, a comic with Robert Reynolds was a long time coming. He’s able to craft tales where the readers struggle to separate fact and fiction, yet everything eventually falls into place, and that’s exactly the type of writer a character like Robert Reynolds needs. Lemire and The Sentry are a match made in heaven. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 5 out of 5

STAR WARS: DOCTOR APHRA #21

Much of this issue denied readers what we love most about Aphra, which is her complicated relationships with a variety of cohorts she’s met along the way. Rather, Aphra spends most of her time with a fellow prisoner while Tolvan and Sana devise strategies to spring her from Imperial jail. The issue’s final moments depicted a more familiar Aphra who was pursuing the things she most desired, giving us hope that we could see the character return to her treasure-hunting glory in the next issue, yet this was ultimately an underwhelming and overly wordy continuation of the arc the previous issue kicked off. — Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 2 out of 5

STAR WARS: LANDO: DOUBLE OR NOTHING #2

Lando and L3-37 continue their brief partnership with Kristiss to smuggle weapons to her people, despite the pilot of the Millennium Falcon wishing he could be relaxing at a spa. This issue continues to prove that Lando’s biggest strengths are his way with words, though his ways with combat leave much to be desired. Fans of Lando will appreciate seeing more of his banter with L3-37, yet the story itself has offered much excitement other than that partnership. The arc is half over, so there’s still room to inject some excitement into the arc. Hopefully the back half of the series can turn things around to deliver more action in addition to Lando’s charm being on full display. — Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 2 out of 5

THOR #2

Thor #1 wasn’t showing off, it was simply establishing expectations. The second issue of the new series hits every high note just as well, including all sorts of outrageous humor, designs, and canonical callbacks. It’s an issue that demands a second reading because there’s so much in its pages. At some points it can feel like a deluge with dialogue and panels fighting for space, but it is most often awe-inspiring. A splash of the Queen of Cinders and last page reveal are particularly noteworthy, but Mike del Mundo never provides anything than his absolute best. This mashup of metal affectations and world-shaking storytelling is already shaping up to be something very special. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

VENOM #3

Stegman and Cates continue to present a perfect balance, as Venom is one of the most all-around complete works Marvel is publishing. The inclusion Mile Morales is a welcomed addition, but unlike other writers, Cates manages to use the character in moderation, keeping the interactions between him and Eddie crisp and exciting. Also, the more that we get to see of the Symbiote history, the more insane this book becomes, and that is in no way a bad thing. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 5 out of 5

X-MEN BLUE #30

X-Men Blue #30 is a textbook example of a serviceable superhero comic book. There’s some melodrama, some fighting, some teases of things to come, but none of it is particularly memorable. The artwork is similarly serviceable. Stockman does give a few interesting two-page layouts for the fight between Daken and Poison, but the compositions of many panels feel sparse. It all comes together into an inoffensive, forgettable package. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 3 out of 5

Other Publishers #1

ADVENTURE TIME: BEGINNING OF THE END #2

After a stellar first issue, this miniseries carries on with pretty epic results. The issue sees Finn trapped in the forth dimension, as his friends rally together to find a way out. That simple plot quickly becomes so much more, with a message about just how important a person’s legacy and impact can end up being. When wrapped in such a candy-coated, colorful exterior, it only makes the series – and the possibility of its conclusion – even more enjoyable. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 5 out of 5

BEDTIME GAMES #1

There’s an unsettling sadness to Bedtime Games, the new Dark Horse horror series by Nick Keller, Conor Nolan, and Kelly Fitzpatrick. The series follows three high school students as they explore a hidden door under a covered bridge. Each of the kids has their own demons, ranging from tragic personal loss to the sickness of a sibling, and they mostly hide it under a veneer of typical teen rebellion and/or disinterest. While the horrific twist doesn’t happen until the last page, there are a few disturbing scenes, all of which are drawn excellently by Nolan. The switch between three kids mulling about a bridge to a violent robbery scene is haunting and offputting, and really gives the comic a great creepy feeling. This comic will definitely disturb you, which is precisely what it’s trying to do. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 3 out of 5

BLACK CLOUD #10

The conclusion of Black Cloud doesn’t focus on fire and fury, although there is a little of both. Instead the series examines what is left in the wake of revolution. When the world changes it does not end, and so those who are left behind are forced to make choices. Some of those choices offer hope, while others offer a more permanent form of catharsis. It is an intriguing take on the nature of stories, including the ones we all share, and it leaves the door open for more. The spectacle is every bit what readers have come to expect with vivid colors and a few last minute additions that may wow readers. Black Cloud has certainly been an interesting series and one that will likely be worth revisiting, for readers and creators alike. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

BLACKWOOD #2

The true purpose of Blackwood is revealed as Wren Valentine and her new acquaintances get dragged into a horrific occult mystery despite their best efforts. After encountering the walking corpse of the school’s administrator, the new class at Blackwood College discover that there are two sides to Blackwood: the esoteric arts school and a school that trains students in the occult to protect the world from hidden threats. Evan Dorkin continues to build an intriguing mystery in Blackwood, teasing dark threats and uncertainty lurking in the shadows. Veronica Fish’s artwork also shines – adding so much perpetual dread and uncertainty with her color and layout choices. There are a few action scenes that feel a little clunky, but otherwise Blackwood continues to be a must read for Lovecraft and horror fans. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 4 out of 5

BLOODSTRIKE #23

Nobody makes revenge comics today like Michel Fiffe, and he twists this long overdue issue of Bloodstrike into a revenge narrative packed with violence, cynicism, and body horror. There are enough ideas in this single issue to fill an entire trade, but when brought together they land like a flurry of rapid body blows. Tragedies, both great and small, are crafted to linger, sticky on your brain. It’s the zombification of Bloodstrike that creates so many opportunities both for superhero-styled action and gore that would make Tom Savini jealous. This brief run on Bloodstrike is unlike anything in comics, and we’re lucky to have this retroactive history. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 5 out of 5

DESCENDER #31

The penultimate issue of Descender moves very quickly to get everything in place for a finale. Some moments linger just the right amount of time while others happen so suddenly that the shock is as much about the rapidity as the revelation. Nguyen’s reminds readers of his incredible range as the issue jumps between intimate character scenes, epic space fare, and the gorgeous rendering of robotic alien life. Everything his watercolors have added to this series are on full display. They also make the accelerated pacing more tolerable as every moment is worth lingering upon before the story is changed all over again. No matter what happens, this has set up an interesting finale for next month. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

Other Publishers #2

DODGE CITY #4

The Jazz Pandas arrive at the end of their season and manage to find happy, if not highly dramatic, resolutions to their personal conflicts. That’s not a problem for a book that focuses primarily and kind, decent people figuring out how to treat one another well. It does place the onus for action on the sport itself and that’s where Dodge City misses. Montage sequences fail to convey the momentum of the game, and readers are essentially told the outcome during time outs and at the resolution. That deflated form of action causes this issue to fall flat. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 3 out of 5

GAME OF THRONES: A CLASH OF KINGS #11

Dynamite’s “Clash of Kings” is a more expansive and accurate adaptation of the George R.R. Martin books. This issue covers two chapters—Chapter 21 and Chapter 23—of A Clash of Kings. Landry Q. Walker once again does an impressive job of condensing Martin’s plot into a 20 page comic. However, Mel Rubi’s art is…. disappointing. Too many of the characters look completely generic and lack any sort of real feature too them. While HBO went to extremes by having every person in Westeros played by a striking and attractive actor, there’s really no reason why every character from Jon Snow to the Freys look almost identical save for hair color. It’s bad when the only character you immediately recognize is the mutinous Night Watch member Chett. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 2 out of 5

HARBINGER WARS 2 #2

Harbinger Wars 2 #2 continues the momentum for the big first issue, while also adding a few more players to the board. Each side moves its pawns and knights into place, and seeing each faction try and anticipate the other’s next move is quite compelling. The team of Tomas Giorello and Renato Guedes create some stunning pages, made even better when the page real estate really gives them space to breathe. Coupled with a great hook for next issue this series hits it out of the park once again. — Matthew Mueller

Rating: 4 out of 5

HARROW COUNTY #32

The fate of Harrow County hangs in the balance when Emmy and Hester come face-to-face for their final confrontation. The battle rages deeply and violently, with the sisters pulling out their stops to best one another, ultimately leading Emmy to make an ultimate sacrifice to ensure the safety of those closest to her. This final issue of Harrow County delivered audiences everything they’ve been enjoying for years, with the moody artwork and devilish machinations merely being the devices to help tell the story of Emmy and the otherworldly powers she was both blessed and cursed to possess. Not only does this issue give a fulfilling and emotional conclusion to Emmy’s story, but it also hints that terrifying events haven’t concluded in Harrow County and something could possibly call Emmy back to the place she fought with her life to keep safe. — Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 5 out of 5

KILL OR BE KILLED #20

[READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE]

Kill Or Be Killed #20 is something less than the story and ideas that built to it. Diving deep down the rabbit hole of revenge narratives fueled by American gun culture and popular media, it found that there was no light at the end, only a deeper, darker pit. The journey, just like the media it criticized, was always entertaining, even when it was troubling. There is no substantial to be found for Dylan or any of the people in his life. Even his own acknowledgement of a doomed mission provides little comfort or understanding of the problem he represents. His life could be described many ways: pathetic, tragic, cruel… No matter which direction one decides to go though, it ends on the pavement choking in blood. There’s little meaning beyond that sad, still final image, and this issue stretches the narrative too far beyond it. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 3 out of 5

LUMBERJANES #51

You can’t ask for much more than a mystery and some amazing tabletop gaming, and Lumberjanes #51 has both in spades. At times the board gaming bits are actually even more interesting than the adventure underground, but the story wouldn’t be quite as good without the other balancing it out. Dozerdraws and Maarta Laiho’s pencils and colors are delightful, and we can’t wait to see what magic they come up with for Diane’s board game dominance next issue. — Matthew Mueller

Rating: 4 out of 5

MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS ANNIVERSARY SPECIAL #1

The Power Rangers Anniversary Special has a little something for everyone, but is at its best when following in the steps of Mighty Morphin. Not the team necessarily but the tone of the recent series. The first two stories offer up some nostalgic fun that Mighty Morphin fans will remember from the series, but the best parts of the issue come later when fans visit Mystic Force and Lost Galaxy. It’s there that you’ll recognize the more mature tone seen in the current Mighty Morphin series, and if you aren’t wanting a deep dive into Mystic Force by the end of this you must just not like magic. Ninja Steel goes for a more humorous story, but still features plenty of heart. All in all it’s a morphinominal way to celebrate the franchise, even if every story isn’t quite for you. — Matthew Mueller

Rating: 4 out of 5

Other Publishers #3

MODERN FANTASY #1

Modern Fantasy is a really cute new series by Rafer Roberts and Kristen Gudsnuk that mixes slice-of-life comedy with high fantasy. Set in a very modern world where barbarian warriors wear ties and wizards double as drug dealers, Sage of the Riverlands wishes she could go on an adventure instead of being stuck in a boring entry level job. However, when her friend’s rogue boyfriend steals from the wrong people, Sage’s life takes a very dangerous turn. I absolutely loved the world-building that took place this issue. Filled with fun nods to everything from Conan the Barbarian to D&D, this comic is a great twist on the high fantasy genre. Gudsnik’s art is a delight—it captures both the whimsy and slacker vibe of the comic in a style reminiscent of the Scott Pilgrim series. This is a strong first issue and is highly recommend for anyone who loves fantasy or is just looking for something different out of their comics. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 5 out of 5

OUTCAST #36

Outcast has been one of Robert Kirkman’s most carefully paced series, often holding too much back in the monthly churn of issues. This arc-concluding installment makes that pacing well worth it though as it unleashes fire and brimstone, even as new cliffhangers are constructed. Azaceta opens up the issue with a series of splash pages and panels, relying on inset panels to tell a complete set of parallel narratives. The result is an impressive explosion of action that still tracks the many moving pieces. It’s unclear what will happen next, but the stakes have never been higher and Outcast has more than earned a hiatus with this issue. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

PATHFINDER: SPIRAL OF BONES #4

The big conflict in Pathfinder: Spiral of Bones might not be between Valeros and the forces of the afterlife, but rather between Valeros and his friends. In previous issues of “Spiral of Bones,” the lovable fighter Valeros picked up a soul gem and was accidentally sent into the afterlife. While he eventually returned to his body, he discovered that he was now sharing it with a long-dead wizard who hoped to escape eternal damnation for terrible decisions made in his youth. The choices that Valeros makes towards this wizard understandably upsets a few of his party members, especially the inquisitor Imrijka. This issue represents a solid example of interparty conflict in an RPG, albeit one that could easily devolve into violence. Too often do parties simply go along with one of their teammates’ more foolhardy choices, even if it should come in conflict with their personal code. While Valeros is seen as the sympathetic character here, I personally liked Crystal Fraiser pushing the party to conflict and can’t wait to see how this story wraps up. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 4 out of 5

QUANTUM AND WOODY #7

Writer Eliot Rahal follows up last issue’s shocking finale with a strange and clever new beginning for the world’s worst superhero team. Artist Francis Portela, colorist Andrew Dalhouse, and letter Dave Sharpe are all note perfect in a strange, dreamlike issue that starts out confusing, builds to something surprising, and leaves readers with a potentially new and frightening status quo. Quantum & Woody has fast become one of the best comics on the stands, and this issue is, even more than last issue’s billed jumping-on point, a solid starting place for new readers. — Russ Burlingame

Rating: 5 out of 5

RED SONJA #17

If you haven’t been reading Red Sonja, this week’s issue is a great place to start. Yes, there’s some cheesy predictability about the story — any story featuring an evil wizard with a nuke is going to be a little cheesy and it wouldn’t make sense to kill the heroine so you can kind of guess how thinks work out — but from start to finish it’s a fun romp of a book with a healthy dose of girl power to boot. Outside of the fun, brightly-written adventure, the issue’s colors are an absolute delight. Adriano Augusto’s work makes the issue as much fun to look at as it is to read. Overall, Red Sonja‘s a solid win for the series and one you should absolutely read. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 5 out of 5

RICK AND MORTY #39

This issue of Rick and Morty is a passable distraction for fans of the on-hiatus TV series. The first story is full of space-prison shenanigans that sets up a rivalry between Rick and a cosmic druglord called Space Dog. The backup story starts off as a satire of algorithmically-generated content without much of a bite and ends up in a very different, darker, more character-focused place. It isn’t going to replace the Rick and Morty-sized hole inside of a fan, but it may help ease the longing just a bit. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 3 out of 5

SAGA #53

Saga #53 delivers everything fans want from an issue of Saga. The many threads that Fiona Staples and Brian K. Vaughan. have been weaving in apparent isolation finally come together in a way that longtime Saga fans know means tragedy is likely bubbling to the surface. The issue delivers with Vaughan’s perfectly paced dialogue and Staple’s flawless framing and page construction. It’s still Saga. It’s still very, very good. – Jamie Lovett

Rating: 5 out of 5

Other Publishers #4

SEX CRIMINALS #25

The latest arc of this weird, wonderful series closes out — and it does so in some pretty brilliant ways. This issue contains genuine heartbreak, hilarious moments, and a genuinely hilarious parody of Storage Wars. From the Brady Bunch-esque intro to the delightfully cinematic closing panels of this issue, there’s just so much to process in the best way. If you’ve been keeping up with the series, you’ll hopefully be satisfied. If you haven’t started this series yet, this review will hopefully be a reason to start from the beginning. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 5 out of 5

SONIC THE HEDGEHOG #6

There’s a refreshing simplicity to the new Sonic series. Even as it plays with superhero tropes, including rehashing history in the midst of a fight, the action maintains momentum and never loses track of the moment. Banter and comedic moments are well interspersed throughout, with little details building to something larger. It might read like a superhero story with training wheels to cynics, but the storytelling and fun present outpace much of what is published by Marvel and DC at the moment. As a single issue showdown between Sonic and Shadow, there’s little more that could be asked of this installment.. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

STRAY BULLETS: SUNSHINE & ROSES #36

Stray Bullets is a series that can spend plenty of time delving into oddball detours and details, but when it hits a climax, it hits it hard. The story of “Love Yourself” demands repeat readings, pulling together ample symbols and history to create a tragedy that feels inevitable even as it surprises. Lapham builds tension wonderfully across his six panel grids, stretching a chase just long enough so that it hits as hard as possible when the running is done. This is an excellent example of why Stray Bullets is always worth the wait, even if the outcomes hurt. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

A STUDY IN EMERALD

This mashup of Sherlock Holmes and the Cthulhu mythos evidences plenty of affection for both. The prose and subtle observations of a detective may not be surprising for any reader of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, but there is a comfortable familiarity. Adding in Lovecraft’s favorite horrors slowly builds a new world around those unoriginal mystery elements. The real delight is Albuquerque’s design of this world, with every appearance of ancient evils delivering nightmare fuel. He is undoubtedly one of the best artists working around horror comics today. Yet the overall product doesn’t provide as much room for invention as readers may hope and is ultimately aimed at pleasing an existing fanbase. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 3 out of 5

THE WICKED + THE DIVINE #37

In the afterword of this issue Kieron Gillen writes, “The most poetical instrument in the world is a sledgehammer.” This comic proves him right. There are only two significant sequences in the entire issue and they function in radically different, but equally impactful measures. The opening plays on the formalism established in #36 and makes a point that will continue to resonate with readers through the end. Most of the issue falls into an extended action sequence though, and it is some of Jamie McKelvie’s career best work. Juxtaposition of images and storytelling with color design make it an enrapturing experience and one that will slam into your guts at multiple points. This is a comic that must be experienced to be understood. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 5 out of 5

X-O MANOWAR #16

There have always been elements of a historical epic within X-O Manowar, but the series full embrace of a Gladiator-like narrative is paying dividends. Both of the narratives in this issue offer a simple wonder, the beginnings of a sympathetic story with the trappings of a culture and place too distant to be fully understood. That also builds a visual comparison between the lands of ancient Mediterranean countries and the alien nations Aric has battled across. There is a great deal of potential in this story and it appears that every member of the creative team is prepared to explore it. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5