Comic Book Reviews for This Week: 5/30/2018

Welcome to this week in comic book reviews! The staff have come together to read and review nearly everything that released today. It isn’t totally comprehensive, but it includes just about everything from DC and Marvel with the important books from the likes of Image, Boom, Dark Horse, and more.

The review blurbs you’ll find contained herein are supplemented in part by longform individual reviews for significant issues. This week, that includes Man of Steel #1, Amazing Spider-Man #800, Blackwood #1, and Harbinger Wars 2 #1. The links to those are also included with a snippet from the review in the following slides.

Also, we should clarify that we’ve simplified our ratings. If you’re a longtime fan, you’ve likely seen both letters and numbers attached to comic reviews. Going forward, this is now a whole number out of five; that’s it!

And with that, on to the reviews — which are listed first by DC, Marvel, and the rest of the publishers and then in alphabetical order.

DC #1

AQUAMAN JABBERJAW SPECIAL #1

Sometimes a book catches you by surprise, and few books are better examples of that than the Aquaman Jabberjaw Special. The latest in DC and Hanna Barbera’s team-up series is simply delightful from beginning to end and excels at highlighting the strengths of the protagonists while also not being afraid to take some jabs at their reputations. You’ll find yourself sporting a genuine smile throughout the issue, and while the story is mostly comedic, Dan Abnett does deliver a poignant moment or two to keep it anchored while not sacrificing the more lighthearted tone. Paul Pelletier’s art perfectly fits this teamup, but not at the expense of some stellar action scenes. In short, this was not the book I expected it to be, and I couldn’t be happier to be so wrong. — Matthew Mueller

Rating: 5 out of 5

BANE CONQUEST #11

With issue #11, Bane Conquest continues to be a series that tries (very poorly) to toe the line between adolescent fun and adult themes. There are moments in this book that are so completely juvenile that you convince yourself, “Oh, this comic is for kids, I get it!” But then you run into off-putting violence and adult conversation that makes you realize this isn’t the case. The art remains passable at best, but it’s not nearly enough to help you overcome the sloppy mess of a story that’s being presented. Bane Conquest has no idea what it is or what it wants to be, making for an all-around mistake of a series. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 1 out of 5

BATMAN PRELUDE TO THE WEDDING ROBIN VS RAS AL GHUL #1

The march towards the wedding of Batman and Catwoman continues, and Batman Prelude to the Wedding #1 Robin vs. Ra’s al Ghul is perhaps one of the best moments of that march. Damien Wayne isn’t always the most likable of characters, but Tim Seeley’s story does an excellent job of making the reader understand a bit more about what makes the character tick. And while the look at the young man’s insecurities is well-crafted, what really makes it shine is how it also opens up a bit of Selina Kyle’s private thoughts and feelings, too. Of course, a prelude to the biggest wedding in comics today wouldn’t be anything without a bit of intrigue, and Seeley manages to take the emotional, personal vignette and give it just enough of a twist that it advances a larger plot, too. The final panel of the issue is not an unexpected reveal, but it’s handled so well it almost comes as a surprise. Brilliantly done. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 5 out of 5

BLACK LIGHTNING HONG KONG PHOOEY SPECIAL #1

Like most of the DC/Hanna-Barbera mashups, Black Lightning/Hong Kong Phooey is a strange mix up of multiple genres. Part Heroes for Hire, part blaxploitation comic and part kung fu story, the comic only works because it’s an obvious homage to the various genres from the 1970s. That doesn’t mean it’s a very good comic though — Denis Cowyn’s pencils are ruined by inconsistent inking and coloring by Bill Sienkiewicz and Jeremy Cox. The story’s a bit of a mess too, but the comic might have been salvageable with a less mottled color job. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 2 out of 5

DOOMSDAY CLOCK #5

Colorist Brad Anderson turns in some inspired work in an issue that gives us everything Doomsday Clock should be: Johns’ character work is inspired, and the narrative gives us several fun mash-ups of DC and Watchmen characters, homages to the Moore/Gibbons classic, and artist Gary Frank’s best use yet of the nine-panel grid format. — Russ Burlingame

Rating: 5 out of 5

FLASH SPEED BUGGY SPECIAL #1

Any time you get to see a Wally West story drawn by Brett Booth, you know your day is off to a good start. The script is utterly absurd, totally ludicrous… and maybe the best thing Scott Lobdell has written in years. — Russ Burlingame

Rating: 5 out of 5

DC #2

GREEN ARROW ANNUAL #2

This issue officially takes Green Arrow into a new era, and has one hell of a fun time getting there. The issue sees Ollie plagued with one impossible task after another (largely stemmed off of what’s currently happening in No Justice), but absolutely never loses focus on Oliver and his charisma and optimism. The entire issue is a delight, from Julie and Shawna Benson’s nuanced, but plucky, take on the hero to Carmen Carnero’s colorful and timeless art. If you don’t add this to your pull list this week, you’ll absolutely be missing out. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 5 out of 5

GREEN LANTERNS ANNUAL #1

Green Lanterns has shown a knack for telling compelling self-contained stories, and the 2018 annual keeps that streak alive. The tale of The Lost Lantern isn’t tied to anything of note, but Andy Diggle uses that blank canvas to tell a moving tale of redemption filled with decisions that are far from black and white. It also introduces several new elements that other writers can build off of if they choose, and if you’re already a fan of Simon and Jessica you’ll only love them more here. Aside from some strong early pages though, the art does hold the issue back a bit. Mike Perkins shines when aliens are a part of the mix, but when it is just humans talking the characterizations can look a bit off from panel to panel. Even so, the Green Lantern Annual has far too much going for it for any fan to miss out. — Matthew Mueller

Rating: 4 out of 5

JUSTICE LEAGUE NO JUSTICE #4

“No Justice” will go down as one of the best events of the Rebirth era, but the final issue is the weakest installment of the series. Manapul’s art shows the strain of a weekly series and is never quite as spectacular with relatively flat colors. The spread layouts are still impressive, but a comparative letdown from the first two issues. Meanwhile the story itself loses a great deal of tension following the events of #3. The work here is primarily focused on establishing a new status quo. That doesn’t mean there aren’t some excellent moments; there certainly are. It’s all just a bit less than what built towards this big finale. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 3 out of 5

MAN OF STEEL #1

[READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE]

The Man of Steel #1 is certainly not a bad comic; it is gorgeously illustrated, engaging, and includes a few very nice character beats. Still, it feels more like a teaser for something potentially really interesting than the beginning of it. — Russ Burlingame

Rating: 3 out of 5

RAVEN DAUGHTER OF DARKNESS #5

Not quite to the midpoint of the limited series, Raven Daughter of Darkness #5 suffers from the same bloated exposition that much of the rest of the series is weighed down with. We finally get to why Raven is being hunted only for it to not be much in the way of a surprise — Trigon’s motives are if nothing else consistent and reliable — and then the issue takes even more time to break down what we already know. Raven is the only one of Trigon’s offspring not to be a monster. Things start to get interesting when the big-eyed creatures from the first issue return to aid Raven, but even that is broken up with cuts to other tangents in the overall story that don’t really feel like they fit. The most difficult part of the issue, however, is the fact that it feels somewhat climactic, a problematic situation since we’re still seven issues from the end. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 3 out of 5

SUPER SONS DYNOMUTT SPECIAL #1

This is the standout issue of the entire DC and Hanna-Barbera crossover lineup from this week. It goes far beyond delivering the obvious gags and antics expected of these oddball adventures, and delivers a surprisingly poignant story instead. Framing the issue with funerals and the friendship between Jonathan and Damian allows for a cartoonish examination of how our most important relationships shape our lives. It’s still strange and goofy in all of the right ways, but it’s the sincerity that makes the issue stick with you. If you can only read one of these Hanna-Barbera comics, make it this one. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

Marvel #1

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #800

[READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE]

There is so much to unpack throughout the 80 pages of Amazing Spider-Man #800. Guest stars, tragic twists, epic battles, and a greatest hits collection of artists fill these pages. Yet there is an essential question that runs through it all, and helps to clarify every chapter of this enormous comic book: What makes Spider-Man a hero? That may seem obvious; Spider-Man helps people and fights bad guys. The answer Dan Slott and his collaborators offer, based on hundreds of issues of consideration, is much more nuanced and, at the end of the issue, frankly inspiring. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN RENEW YOUR VOWS #19

Renew Your Vows takes the Spider-Family back about eight years to the last time Peter and Mary Jane went on vacation. Since Parker Luck prevents Peter Parker from experiencing any lasting happiness, his cruise is cut short by a snobby couple and a giant sea monster. Namor also makes a two-page appearance that 100% captures what that character is all about and makes me hope that Marvel gives Jody Houser a Namor book next. This is a fun Spider-Man comic, one where the worst misery Spider-Man will experience is an awkward social encounter. Sometimes, it’s nice to see Spider-Man not suffer relentlessly. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 4 out of 5

DAREDEVIL #603

Daredevil #603 has a manic pace to it, which only works because Daredevil finds himself in charge of a city under assault by the Hand. After the Hand takes down all the police in short order, Matt Murdock has begun recruiting allies to help him save New York, some from the side of angels (Elektra, Spider-Man, Luke Cage) and some decidedly less so. I’d complain about how poorly thought out Matt’s plan was, but Matt has a history of bad decisions, and this is a crisis unlike anything he’s faced before. The issue ends on a bit of a weird reveal, but I’m mostly enjoying how Charles Soule and Mike Henderson are finding new ways to test the Man Without Fear. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 3 out of 5

INFINITY COUNTDOWN CAPTAIN MARVEL #1

As a meaningful tie-in to Infinity Countdown, Captain Marvel falls short, but that doesn’t necessarily mean you should skip it. The story covers a lot of ground in regards to the characterization of Carol Danvers over the last few years, especially in regards to the blowback from Civil War II. Jim McCann attempts to show the other sides of various decisions she’s made and succeeds in bring the character back full circle. Whether that will be enough to win over lapsed fans remains to be seen, but this is definitely an interesting way to approach it. Infinity Countdown fans won’t miss anything by not grabbing it, but if you’ve been on the fence regarding the character, this might be enough to bring you back into the fold. — Matthew Mueller

Rating: 3 out of 5

LOCKJAW #4

Don’t let a book devoted to the adventures of the Inhuman Royal Family’s beloved dog fool you. While it is an adorable book, Lockjaw #4 packs a serious emotional punch as the titular pooch goes in search of his last sibling. That journey comes with an emotional reveal about Lockjaw’s origin, but what makes this story work so well is that it’s balanced with another kind of emotional reveal: that sometimes we need our pets more than they need us. The issue’s beautifully balanced story is made even better with perfectly paced action and nods to various universes within Marvel Comicsas well as one sly nod to the world of DC Comics, too. Overall, this issue — and the whole run — is one of the best things in comics right now. It’s a delight you don’t want to miss. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 5 out of 5

MARVEL TWO-IN-ONE #6

With the return of the Fantastic Four imminent, this quest through the multiverse is drawing closer to its end; the ending of this particular adventure makes that bittersweet. Watching Reed Richards’ plan come together with unexpected players like Doom and Emma Frost is a particular thrill. Each new twist is a joy that builds naturally from what has come before and delivers a unique sort of action. The final moments of this issue are laden with importance and emotions, big and small alike. While it’s not quite over, this series has delivered a truly excellent prelude to the return of the Fantastic Four, capturing the magic of Marvel’s first superhero series with only half of the team intact. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

Marvel #2

MS MARVEL #30

Ms. Marvel #30 continues to do what this book does best: tell stories that are both about being a superhero and about being an ordinary person with real-life challenges and drama. However, that strength is also a weakness this issue. Much of the previous issues and arcs have felt very focused on the human side of not just Kamala but all of the characters almost to the point the book doesn’t feel like a book about a hero anymore. Ms. Marvel #30 magnifies that feeling with the issue’s villainous challenge feeling too rushed and almost like an afterthought. Kamala and her friends defeat the villain far too quickly and easily and while that defeat is used as a tool for a lesson about life, love and the people closest to us, it just feels lacking by the time you get to the last panel. A rare miss for an otherwise solid title. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 3 out of 5

PUNISHER #225

After several issues of Frank dealing with international incidents as War Machine, his chickens have started to come home to roost. And the end result is even darker and more meaningful than you would expect. After a somewhat slow start, the issue sees Frank play a sort of cat and mouse game with the Avengers, a sequence that Rosenberg manages to have quite a lot of fun with. The second half of the issue is where Frank’s actions really get addressed in a somewhat satisfying way, even as Frank clearly takes the advice in a unique way. It’s not necessarily the best outing for every character involved — namely in the fact that Vilanova’s art style doesn’t work for every single Avengers member — but the issue is a pretty solid read overall. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 3 out of 5

SPIDER-GWEN #32

Jason Latour and Robbi Rodriguez bring “The Life of Gwen Stacy” to a satisfying conclusion by having Spider-Gwen return home to reconnect with friends, confront old enemies, and face the consequences of her actions. It’s a wonderful summation of the entire Spider-Gwen saga so far. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 4 out of 5

STAR WARS LANDO DOUBLE OR NOTHING #1

Fans of Solo: A Star Wars Story will be happy to know that Marvel’s latest series features more of what they want; Lando Calrissian and L3-37. The art is wonderful, as Andres Mossa captures the vibrancy of the franchise with a wide palette of hues that are never flat or muddled. His coloring creates depth, matching well with Paolo Villanelli’s smooth and deliberate linework. It’s more classic Marvel “house style,” but it works for the series and is perhaps the best of the publisher’s Star Wars output. Rodney Barnes’ plot so far has the potential to gain steam, but sometimes the dialogue can be a little clunky. I feel like L3 in particular loses some of her charm on the page. That said, it’s a decent read, and I’m interested to see where it leads. — JK Schmidt

Rating: 3 out of 5

X-MEN BLUE #28

X-Men Blue is a comic where important things happen, but the comic itself fails to make those things feel important. Without spoiling too much, Bunn puts big turning points into this issue for both Havok and Emma Frost, but Marcus To’s artwork fails to make those moments feel any more important than anything else happening on the page. This failure to communicate visually, along with some overwrought dialogue, makes the issue a bit lifeless. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 2 out of 5

X-MEN RED ANNUAL #1

X-Men Red Annual fills in the gap between the events of Phoenix Resurrection and X-Men Red #1. Tom Taylor brings the same powerful characterization, pitch-perfect dialogue, strong relationships, and optimistic outlook that has made X-Men Red such a joy to the annual. Pascal Alixe’s artwork is more uneven. There are pages where Alixe’s realistic style bring genuine emotion and humanity to the characters, aided by brilliant page designs, particularly the two-page spreads, but there are other moments when the characters fall close to the uncanny valley and certain page and panel layouts that are downright baffling. By the end, the emotional punch of X-Men Red Annual #1 more than makes up for the moments when it doesn’t quite come together. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 4 out of 5

YOU ARE DEADPOOL #5

The final issue of this miniseries manages to take all expectations and exceed them. While the same rules are in place, the finale plays with those dynamics with a variety of methods that question the very nature of the story being told. There are more obvious jokes about the nature of “reality” in comics, played largely at the expense of other publishers, along with much more interesting examinations of the medium itself. The issue actively encourages readers to explore every panel while still playing by its own rules. It is a fascinating and satisfying conclusion to one of Marvel Comics’ most ambitious series in recent memory—something not to be missed. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 5 out of 5

Other Publishers #1

ABBOTT #5

The final moments of this miniseries exude anti-climax. All of the hallmarks of a big moment are there, but what actually occurs on the page has little to do with the events that came before. Taking all of the pieces apart it quickly becomes apparent how little they have to do with one another, making the story seem smaller. The darkness depicted on the page is still creepy and covers several splash panels in spectacular fashion. It is ultimately fireworks (or whatever their opposite may be) covering a lack of ideas in this final moment in a story that winds up bearing too much resemblance to the exploitation film roots that inspired it. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 3 out of 5

BARRIER #5

This week, Barrier makes its return with a new issue that finally answers some questions before inundating readers with one confusing cliffhanger. After a close encounter with some tentacled aliens, the series’ leads finally connect as they take a spiritual walk in each others’ shoes. For a moment, Barrier #5 allows the mismatched protagonists to level with one another, but things turn topsy-turvy when an unexpected shift lands the pair somewhere they never expected to go. — Megan Peters

Rating: 4 out of 5

BLACKWOOD #1

[READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE]

Blackwood is a fantastic first issue, even for those who aren’t enamored with Lovecraft and his brand of existential dread. It’s a great horror comic with lots of occult mystery, and the creative team of Dorkin and Veronica and Andy Fish are about as strong as you get in mainstream monthly comics. Blackwood could be a contender for series of the year, and I can’t wait to read what happens next. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 5 out of 5

BLOODBORNE #4

The first arc of Bloodborne ends not with gore and mayhem, but rather with quiet terror and resolve. For four issues, Bloodborne has followed an unnamed Hunter and a strange Paleblood child. While it’s clear the child isn’t normal, we finally see its true form this issue, leaving the Hunter with a terrible choice. I really enjoyed the cruel irony surrounding the Paleblood — it only reveals itself as a monster when it tries to help the Hunter survive. And while it’s left ambiguous, I think the Paleblood knew what it was all along, and what would likely happen when the Hunter found it out. Originally, this issue was supposed to be the end of Ales Kot and Piotr Kowalski’s story on Bloodborne. But while this issue’s end is appropriately vague, I’m glad that we’ll get to see more of this world for a while longer. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 5 out of 5

DESCENDER #30

Descender is a series about the nature of isolation. Even as this issue pushes the plot forward, it never loses track of the many ways its character are alone even as they’re surrounded by one another. Almost every bit of dialogue or action details the choices and circumstances that separate them while the void of space and clean white walls create those gaps visually. It is this subtle, continued emphasis that makes the last few pages something truly special. There is a breathtaking sense of relief that surrounds them as things change, possibly not for better, but certainly not for worse. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

GI JOE A REAL AMERICAN HERO #252

This issue of Real American Hero focuses solely on The Baroness, one of the most criminally underutilized characters in the entire franchise. With witty dialogue, and surprisingly exciting artwork, we get to learn a little more about what makes this villain tick, and realize that she might be one of the most complicated individuals G.I. Joe has to offer. Baroness truly embodies the role of anti-hero here and it works better than anyone expects. Real American Hero #252 is a fun, breezy standalone issue that makes for a great read, leaving you hoping for more stories like this in the future. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 4 out of 5

Other Publishers #2

HARBINGER WARS 2 #1

[READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE]

Harbinger Wars 2 could very well have been another also-ran event with a catchy title, but so far it is putting the emphasis on the grounded relationships of its cast and a familial throughline that just about any mentor or parent could empathize with. As long as it retains that and doesn’t let the size of this event overwhelm it, fans are in for a fantastic ride. — Matthew Mueller

Rating: 5 out of 5

HARROW COUNTY #31

Hester’s abilities turn the town on Emmy, leaving her few options to get out alive. Her tormentors turn her towards desperation, as she begins acting out in violent ways. An encounter with spirits reveals to her the only way she can defeat Hester once and for all, with Emmy summoning to confront the witch once and for all. The story continues to build towards its finale, as this issue both delivered some intense bouts with the supernatural while also allowing Emmy to have some fulfilling emotional beats. The series is entering its crescendo in ways that will satisfy fans of both the books characters and its evil exploits, as this issue builds our anticipation further. — Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 4 out of 5

JUDGE DREDD UNDER SIEGE #1

There’s a lot to like in the first issue of this series, but none of it is new to the world of Judge Dredd. The premise of the story is familiar to both the comics and film adaptations as Dredd is trapped in a tower, needing to go up in order to get out. He drops plenty of mutants and familiar lines here, but the character is still somewhat out of sync with his world as he fails to take charge and almost becomes a part of the background by the end of the issue. Many of the best jokes, like the name of this particular block, are repeated to the point of no longer being funny. As a start this issue blurs the line between familiarity and rehash, leaving readers to hope that it has more to say as the story continues. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 3 out of 5

KILL OR BE KILLED #19

Over the course of 19 issues, this series has developed a very familiar form of storytelling pattern. Narration and action work together with two masterful comics storytellers flexing muscles individually and in tandem. It’s this level of comfort with how Kill Or Be Killed functions that allows this issue to really surprise readers. In addition to some of the most tense action sequences in the series, which really says something, it manages to take a big turn before the end. This is one issue that has to be read to be appreciated and fans of the series certainly won’t be disappointed by how it plays out. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

LAST SIEGE #1

The first issue of The Last Siege might not wow you quite yet, but it shows more than enough promise. The fantasy comic mainly sets the stage for a larger storyline, following a kingdom that is clearly on the brink of some dire circumstances. While that foundation is relatively simple, it ends on a twist that has the potential to lead to something interesting. Thankfully, Greenwood’s art shows plenty of promise as well, creating a muted, blood-filled landscape that hints that this isn’t just your average fantasy story. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 2 out of 5

LAZARUS #28

The second half of this two-part prelude continues to play on the same strengths, capturing the essential moments that make up a life. Not all of them are big moments, but they make every character matter just enough for the coming war to hurt. As life falls apart there is a distance in the art. Suffering is not exaggerated or glorified, and death comes quickly and without remorse. Some of these characters feel as though they’ve been used to build sympathy for a man, but Lark’s presentation of them provides enough life to still make them matter, even as small figures in this sprawling story. It’s a painful, but worthwhile issue. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

Other Publishers #3

PATHFINDER SPIRAL OF BONES #3

Pathfinder: Spiral of Bones continues Valeros’s misadventures in the afterlife. After discovering that his soul was somehow swapped with an immortal wizard-king’s, Valeros finally convinces some of the many otherworldly entities fighting over his soul that he is who he says he is. Meanwhile, Valeros’s allies on the Material Plane slowly figure out that Valeros isn’t who he says he is — which makes for a hilarious end to the issue. These Pathfinder comics are a lot of fun, solid fantasy comics with plenty of nods to the world of the popular tabletop RPG. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 4 out of 5

QUANTUM AND WOODY #6

Writer Eliot Rahal takes over from Daniel Kibblesmith and delivers an emotionally effective and high-stakes jumping-on point with a cliffhanger that will propel the arc forward into new territory. Artist Francis Portela delivers a solid issue, if a bit uneven, with the more beautiful pages offset by some off-putting facial acting by the characters. A lot of credit should go to colorist Andrew Dalhouse, who had the unenviable task of doing an issue almost entirely taking place in firelight and nailed it. — Russ Burlingame

Rating: 5 out of 5

SAGA #52

It is impressive how much tension Brian K. Vaughn and Fiona Staples are able to build even during an issue that is, for the most part, about a relaxing day at play. Most of the characters in Saga are, at this point, standing at a crossroads and aren’t aware of it as several plotlines swirl around each other and finally begin to coalesce. Also, Stapes still draws some pretty incredible and creative monsters. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 4 out of 5

SAVAGE DRAGON #234

After the intensity of last month, #234 feels like the stakes have diminished. Still, Larsen handles two distinct plot threads well, delivers some great art, and manages to make everything feel organically like it’s coming to a head in both stories at once. — Russ Burlingame

Rating: 4 out of 5

SONIC THE HEDGEHOG #5

And just like that, Sonic #5 totally upsets the expected status quo with an Eggman reveal that makes sense in context. The comic’s narrative threads dovetail nicely here even while continuing to reintroduce character after character in a sort of, “yes, these folks are still canon,” way. It’s a good book striving to be a great book. — Rollin Bishop

Rating: 3 out of 5

STAR TREK DISCOVERY #4

“Light of Kahless” saved its best issue for last. Kirsten Beyer and Mike Johnson’s story comes together with a reveal that shines a new light on the Federation-Klingon war. Tony Shasteen is at his best. With JD Mettler’s colors, this comic feels like a natural extension of the visual style of the show. It’s definitely a plot over character kind of story, but if you’re seeking additional context for the events that kickstarted Star Trek: Discovery‘s first season, then this will not disappoint. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 4 out of 5

STAR TREK TNG THROUGH THE MIRROR #5

The promise of “Through the Mirror” comes to fruition as the Enterprise-D crew finally comes face-to-face with their mirror universe counterparts. Scott and David Tipton provide an action-packed script and Debora Carita brings it to life with layouts infused with the chaos of combat while managing to keep the nearly-identical characters from becoming confusing to follow. It’s an incredibly fun read that does a great job setting up the next chapter of The Next Generation‘s mirror universe saga. JK Woodward does great work on the backup story, but the payoff to Data’s search for Emperor Spock ultimately doesn’t live up to the hype, though does answer some lingering questions about the series’ main story. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 4 out of 5

VALIANT HIGH #1

This comic is designed solely for fans of Valiant Entertainment. The characters and plot are the most cliché versions of a high school drama one could imagine, even going so far as to reference She’s All That in the dialogue. Fun comes from seeing Valiant’s characters fit into these very familiar forms and put through their paces. There are no stakes or tension, just an ongoing series of gags for those that have read the right comics to understand them. As a miniseries it doesn’t risk running that schtick into the ground, but it’s still all schtick. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 3 out of 5

VAMPIRONICA #2

Veronica’s status as a newly-undead is only one of her troubles, as she discovers that Betty is making moves on Archie, leaving Veronica with no allies to confide in. A chance encounter with classmate Dilton results in an unlikely partnership, as Dilton is far more familiar with the history of vampires than Veronica had realized, possibly leading to the discovery of how Veronica can return to the world of the living. Unfortunately, Veronica isn’t Riverdale’s only new vampire, with the vampiric Reggie having a more difficult time controlling his bloodlust. This issue offers heaping helpings of exposition while also endearing us even further to Veronica. Sure, she might be a vampire, but she still has a heart underneath her cool exterior and, with her best guy and best gal preoccupied with canoodling on the couch, it’s easy to see why she feels so alone in the world. This issue also offers more B-movie references both in plot and in tone, helping craft a familiar stage for fans of the horror genre. — Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 4 out of 5