DC Pride 2024 #1 Review: A Meaningful Menagerie of the LGBTQ+ Experience

Over the past few years, sitting down to read the annual DC Pride anthology has become a distinct tradition for me. Each time, I know that I'm going to get a smattering of creative short-form storytelling, both from characters and creators that I already know and love, and from those that are just entering my radar. I also know that I'm going to get an opportunity to reflect on the previous year's highs and lows for LGBTQ+ culture, and the ways that comic storytelling can honor and challenge the latest status quo. I was very curious to see how DC Pride 2024 would reflect the current moment where parts of the LGBTQ+ experience are being challenged for simply existing, whether in the form of severe anti-trans legislation or in media being boycotted out of libraries and schools. As it turns out, the answer is both groundbreaking and familiar, as the title finds its groove within the age-old adage of "We're here, we're queer." DC Pride 2024 is another entertaining, oft-inspired showcase of what LGBTQ+ storytelling can mean under its umbrella.

As the title suggests, DC Pride 2024 centers around the adventures of DC's various LGBTQ+ characters, as well as the impact they have on the world around them. Each premise strikes a perfect balance the epic and the profoundly personal and mundane, whether in the form of awkwardly reconnecting with an ex amid the backdrop of superhero duties (as shown in Starman's "Hello, Spaceboy" and in Natasha Irons and Traci 13's "Steeling Time") or overcoming all-too-familiar prejudice in an otherworldly conflict (as shown in Poison Ivy's "Marasmius" or Dreamer's "Lessons in Astral Projection"). The centerpiece of the occasion, and arguably the best encapsulation of this dichotomy between the ordinary and the extraordinary, is "Spaces," which recounts DC veteran Phil Jimenez's lifelong connection to the myth and promise of Themyscira as he grew into his identity as a gay man.

Compared to previous years, DC Pride 2024 provides an interesting, multifaceted snapshot of the LGBTQ+ stories DC is (and will soon be) telling. Almost all of the stories are able to stand on their own from the current events of existing continuity, outside of Circuit Breaker's conflict in "Phantom Rodeo," which plays a surprisingly pivotal role in the current The Flash run. There is a joy in having those stories be so accessible, in part because they'll easily motivate a reader towards an existing book, whether "Marasmius" leads them to the already-excellent Poison Ivy ongoing, or "Steeling Time" leads them to Natasha's recent exploits with the Super Family. The issue also, brilliantly, serves as a bridge towards DC's current young adult graphic novel offerings, through both the literal preview of the forthcoming "The Strange Case of Harleen and Harley," and through "Lessons in Astral Projection" and the Jackson Hyde and Orion team-up "The Rivers and the Lakes That You're Used To" prompting fans to discover Bad Dream: A Dreamer Story and Barda, respectively. At the same time, DC Pride 2024 does lead a reader to wonder why some characters —Starman, Aqualad, and even some of the heroes and villains in the issue's pinups—aren't having their stories told more often. Thankfully, DC has proved itself to be pretty receptive and celebratory of its LGBTQ+ characters far beyond the month of June, so there is a sense that many of these protagonists won't be put on a shelf until 2025.

Along the way, there's also a sense of comfort on display in DC Pride 2024 – among the creators, as well as among the characters, no matter what uncomfortable situation they're being thrown into. It no longer feels like every story needs to tackle a specific LGBTQ+ issue, or perfectly encapsulate a part of queer identity, to justify its existence. Instead, these stories just happen to be about LGBTQ+ characters who are already compelling in their own right, being changed in some way by their latest experiences. That being said, the stories that choose to get topical are incredibly effective, with "Marasmius" addressing anti-LGBTQ+ bigotry and "Hello, Spaceboy" folding in a discussion about how Starman's sexuality has been labeled in the past. "Spaces" is in a whole other category altogether, as Jimenez's autobiographical script is not only a brilliant and necessary ode to decades of Wonder Woman mythos, but a celebration of the role fiction can play in the lives of LGBTQ+ youth. While an individual reader's mileage on every story might vary (the deluge of Gen Z slang in the Jon Kent-led "Bros Down in A-Town" eventually became ineffective for me), it is undeniable that DC Pride is evolving to meet its fans, and the current cultural moment, where they are at.

Aesthetically, DC Pride 2024 absolutely gives a reader their money's worth, with each story offering a visual richness that fits their respective storylines. This is reflected in the stories that bookend the issue, with Stephen Byrne's excellent sartorial flair and moody "bi lighting" on "Hello, Spaceboy" and Giulio Macaione's gorgeous blend of sepia-toned autobiographical cartoon and pastel-hued wonderland in "Spaces." Other highlights include Jordan Gibson's excellent linework and facial expressions in "Lessons in Astral Projection," and Claire Roe's densely-designed alien cityscapes in "Marasmius." That's not even mentioning the issue's many pinups, which cohesively celebrate even more of the publisher's LGBTQ+ characters, ranging from Helen Mask's art nouveau take on Connor Hawke and Pied Piper, to Valentine Smith's (in her long-overdue debut for the Big Two) dynamic portrait of Bluebird and Obsidian mid-battle. The lettering, brought to life across the issue from current industry mainstays like Aditya Bidikar, Ariana Maher, and Lucas Gattoni, perfectly complements each story.

In its fourth year, the grand experiment of DC Pride is proving to be a reliably wonderful success. Through its various premises and lovely rapport, DC Pride 2024 champions the publisher's LGBTQ+ characters and creators, and the impact they have upon readers. Whether covering the lofty ambitions of queer storytelling, or simply providing an intimate character drama, every chapter within DC Pride 2024 provides something validating, inspiring, or simply entertaining.

Written by Al Ewing, Ngozi Ukazu, Gretchen Felker-Martin, Jamila Rowser, Jarrett Williams, Nicole Maines, Calvin Kasulke, Melissa Marr, and Phil Jimenez

Art by Stephen Byrne, Ngozi Ukazu, Claire Roe, Oneilljones, D.J. Kirkland, Jordan Gibson, Len Gogou, Jenn St-Onge, and Giulio Macaione

Colors by Triona Farrell, Marissa Louise, and Jeremy Lawson

Letters by Aditya Bidikar, Lucas Gattoni, Jodie Troutman, Ariana Maher, Morgan Martinez & Andworld Design, and Frank Cvetkovic

Pinups by Robin "Zombie" Higginbottom, Chloe Brailsford, Ego Rodriguez, Helen Mask, Valentine Smith, and Bailie Rosenlund

Cover by Kevin Wada