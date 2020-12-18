DC Reveals New Post-Future State Details for Batman, Wonder Woman, Justice League, and More

✖

DC was full of surprises yesterday, revealing a host of new covers that showcased all of the big changeups coming after Future State concludes. Whether you were looking forward to the worlds of Batman, Wonder Woman, Superman, or the many new teams and factions on the table after Future State shakes up the status quo, there was something for you to enjoy, and first we have to dive into the Justice League #59 cover, captioned "Infinite adventures". The cover showcased a variety of team lineups, including the Justice League, Titans, Suicide Squad, and more, and you can check out the gorgeous cover below.

In addition to the Justice League (covered in more detail here) we get a look at the new Titans, made up of returning characters like Nightwing, Donna Troy, and Beast Boy alongside the more recent Teen Titans, and it seems the bad blood between Lobo and Crush hasn't subsided.

We also see the new Suicide Squad, which. features Superboy, Peacemaker, Talon, and more.

We then get a look at the world of Wonder Woman with the variant cover to Wonder Woman #770, and as you can see the new characters introduced in Future State Yara Flor and Nubia will have an active role in things moving forward, as will Diana, Cheetah, Etta Candy, Steve Trevor, Donna Troy, and more, and they all make up Infinite Legends.

We then get a look at the Superman world, and Clark is back in the Superman suit next to Lois, Jon, Supergirl, and Krypto, with Lex, Mngul, Brainiac, Superboy, Steel, and more standing near, making up Infinite Hope.

Last but certainly not least is Infinite Mysteries, which focuses on the Bat-Family, and as you can see the whole gang is here. In addition to the regular Bat-crew of Batman, Nightwing, Catwoman, and more we also see Damian is back in the fold (though as seen in Detective Comics no longer Robin). You can also see Oracle, Tim Drake, and Huntress in the background, along with an edgier Red Hood.

We then see other newcomers to Gotham like Grifter and Ghost-Maker, and a very creepy Scarecrow in the background, though Joker and Punchline are also here.

Are you excited for DC post-Future State? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things comics with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!