DC's Robin Might Have Just Become Unstoppable

The Magistrate has a chokehold on Gotham City in the world of Future State, though there are several heroes still fighting against the tyrannical private military force. That includes Tim Drake, who is waging a one-man war in a lot of ways against the forces of the Magistrate, though they are increasingly becoming more powerful and making that mission incredibly more difficult. In Future State: Robin Eternal we learn why their forces are getting stronger, and though an unplanned turn of events Robin might have benefitted from the very thing created to stop heroes like him in the first place. Spoilers incoming for Future State: Robin Eternal #1, so if you haven't read the issue yet you've been warned.

Robin is attacked by one of the Magistrate's Cybers, heavy-duty units that pack a punch and can hunt down the vigilantes on their own turf. The newest version of the Cybers are even deadlier though, and Robin discovers that the reason is the Magistrate has found a way to imbue them with the powers of the Lazarus pits.

(Photo: DC)

Cybers can now regenerate thanks to the Lazarus Resin and are now essentially unkillable. Robin learns that the hard way after a mission to get into the ship that has the central Lazarus Resin storage, and while they manage to infiltrate it and get to their goal, one of the new Cybers gets the jump on Robin and slams him to the ground so hard it cracks his neck.

During the fight though Robin managed to crack the Cyber's outer shell, and Resin leaked all over the ground. When the Cyber slams Robin to the ground he is slammed right into the liquid and he ends up covered in it.

(Photo: DC)

That's why after a few snapping sounds of things popping back into place Robin rises and says "Helluva round one. Now, Round 2."

It would seem Robin is now fully capable of regenerating and healing from even deathly injuries, and that pretty much makes him the deadliest Bat-family member around.

Future State: Robin Eternal #1 is written by Meghan Fitzmartin, drawn by Eddy Barrows, colored by Adriano Lucas, and inked by bEer Ferreira, and you can find the official description below.

"Lazarus Resin is on its way to Gotham City, and the Magistrate intends to use this regenerative super drug to make its forces immortal! That is, unless Tim Drake has anything to say about it! Join the ultimate heist at 20,000 feet as Robin and Spoiler hijack the sky convoy that could mean the end of freedom in Gotham forever-if the emotional baggage between Tim and Stephanie doesn’t do them in first! It’s the fist-flying, sky-diving, robot smashing, fascist-punching adventure that you cannot miss-from rising star writer Meghan Fitzmartin (Supernatural) and top artist Eddy Barrows (Detective Comics)!"

Future State: Robin Eternal #1 is in comic stores now.

