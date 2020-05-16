DC's Sandman Universe Continues In The Dreaming: Waking Hours First Look

The next phase fo DC Comics' Sandman Universe begins in The Dreaming: Waking Hours #1. The Dreaming concluded in spectacular fashion. The new creative team of Hugo and World Fantasy Award-winning writer G. Willow Wilson and artist Nick Robles are set to turn the page to the next chapter. The new series introduces Ruin, the nightmare of catastrophic failure that Dream created to be his next masterpiece. Ruin proves to live up to his name too well, sending every situation into "a spiral of unexpected consequences." Things get complicated when Shakespearean scholar and new mother Lindy dreams Ruin into the waking world.

DC Comics released a first look preview of the new series, set to debut in August. The preview includes a variant cover by acclaimed artist Bill Sienkiewicz. Keep reading to see the preview for yourself.

What do you think? Let us know in the comments. The Dreaming: Waking Hours #1, by G. Willow Wilson, Nick Robles, and Mat Lopes goes on sale on August 4th.

The Dreaming: Waking Hours #1

Written by G. Willow Wilson

Art and cover by Nick Roble

Card stock variant cover by Bill Sienkiewicz

DC BLACK LABEL AGES 17+

On Sale: August 4, 2020

$3.99 | Card Stock Variant Cover: $4.99