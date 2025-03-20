DC Just Revealed Their Smartest Hero (And It’s Not Batman)

Superman: The Last Days of Lex Luthor, by Mark Waid, Bryan Hitch, and Kevin Nowlan, is a book that revolves around Superman‘s greatest dilemma. Superman: The Last Days of Lex Luthor #1 sees Superman vow to save Lex Luthor from death, doing everything he can to figure out why Luthor is dying. The story cuts to the core of who Superman is as a hero, as he does his best to save his greatest enemy. Last Days of Lex Luthor #2 sees Superman continue that quest, and Superman decides to turn to the smartest hero he’s ever met… but it’s not Batman or even Mister Terrific. Instead, Superman busts out his Legion flight ring and a time sphere and brings Luthor to the 31st century to meet the smartest hero in DC Comics history — Brainiac 5.

Brainiac 5 has an interesting history as a character. To begin with, he’s a member of comics’ most complicated team, so he’s basically had several completely different versions stemming from the continuity shenanigans that have affected the Legion. However, in every universe, Brainiac is the most intelligent hero around, creating the kind of technology that a team in the far future would need to triumph.

Brainiac 5 Has Been Doing the Impossible For Years

Longtime Superman fans who might not be familiar with the Legion will recognize Brainiac 5’s name as the same as one of Superman’s greatest — Brainiac. Brainiac and Brainiac 5 are both Coluans, the smartest race in the universe. Superman: The Last Days of Lex Luthor #2 clues readers in on the origin of their relationship, as Brainiac 5 comes from a branch of Brainiac’s family that the villain created when he was pretending to be someone else. Brainiac 5 is what’s considered a 12th-level intellect, the highest level of anyone on Colu and beyond. Brainiac 5 wanted to join the Legion to make up for the sins of his family and immediately showed his utility to the team. He perfected the Legion flight rings, giving them the ability to not just fly, but also allowing the Legion to track their members even through time, communicate with anyone wearing one, and act as a link to Brainiac 5’s computer systems. Brainiac 5 isn’t much of a fighter and mostly stays in the Legion base, but when he has to go in the field, he’s equipped with an impregnable force field belt, which can keep him safe from any attacks.

Brainiac 5 can also be one of the more difficult members of the Legion. Brainy, as he’s called by teammates, knows that he’s the smartest person in any room he’s in and that has made him arrogant to an extent. This is a person who created the Miracle Machine, a piece of technology that can do anything; he’s earned his arrogance. Most of his teammates understand why he’s the way he is and don’t take it personally, although Legionnaires like Ultra Boy do like to needle the supergenius. Brainiac 5 also has a rather unique link to Superman and the El family, as he and Supergirl are an item in just about every version of DC continuity that contains Kara Zor-El and the two have met. Brainiac 5’s love for Supergirl is one of the best aspects of the character, watching a character whose entire life is based around science trying to figure out love. Brainiac 5 has also had a relationship with Dream Girl in some versions, including the Mark Waid-written mid-’00s Legion of Superheroes, where their relationship was built around how annoying Brainy finds Dream Girl’s precognitive abilities.

Brainaic 5 Makes Batman Look Like an Especially Smart Toddler

Batman definitely has some impressive feats when it comes to his intellect. He’s created the Hellbat armor, a weapon that allows him to face off with Darkseid. He’s a master of making weapons of all kinds and is known for his tactical acumen. However, when it comes right down to it, Batman isn’t as great a scientist as everyone likes to think he is. He’s good, but Brainy is his superior in every way.

Brainiac 5 has casually created technology that Batman wishes he could even understand. Now, obviously, it’s a bit of a cheat to say a scientist from the future would be smarter than someone from the present, but even if all things were equal, Brainy would still be smarter than Batman. However, even Brainiac 5 couldn’t figure out how to cure Lex Luthor, leaving Superman to find another avenue to cure his longtime foe.