DC Reveals First Look at Tom King April Fool's Variant Covers

DC is celebrating April Fool's Day in a pretty hilarious way. On Wednesday, the publisher revealed the first look at a series of variant covers, which are drawn by beloved comic writer Tom King. Yes, King — the writer of books like Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, The Human Target, and Mister Miracle — is drawing a trio of covers for April's DC books. The covers, which were announced earlier this month, cover April 4th's Batman #134 and The Joker: The Man Who Stopped Laughing #7, as well as April 11th's Danger Street #5. These come after King's sketch covers, which feature humorous stick-figure drawings of DC characters, have become a trend at conventions.

"When I think of the DC universe, I think of it wrong," King previously told reporters about his approach to the DC mythos. "I don't think of it as it currently is, even though I've been writing in the universe, probably consistently, longer than almost any other writer now. But I still think of the Justice League Unlimited. I still think of it as a bunch of guys and women who go into a satellite at the end of the day, and they have coffee and they share their stories, and then five of them get picked for the mission. I know none of that exists in continuity, but I will never erase that from my mind, that that's what the DC universe is."

What is Tom King's new DC role?

Earlier this year, it was revealed that King is part of the "writer's room" for the new DC Universe, which is being spearheaded by DC Studios' James Gunn and Peter Safran. King already has a close connection to the DCU's slate, as Woman of Tomorrow is being adapted as a feature film, and fans are definitely excited to see how King and Bilquis Evely's world in the comics is adapted onscreen.

"I mean, James Gunn is a genuine comic book nerd and reader and someone who's been in it since he was a kid and passionately cares for the DC Universe," King explained during an appearance on the Word Balloon podcast. "He's just a cool nerd, which is a wonderful contradiction and on top of that, he's a guy who has been friends with Kevin Feige and he's been inside the Marvel machine and saw how that worked, and saw how it created amazing things."

As mentioned above, Batman #134 and The Joker: The Man Who Stopped Laughing #7 will be released on April 4th, while Danger Street #5 will be released on April 11th.