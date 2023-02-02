DC Studios Writer Tom King Praises James Gunn's DCU Approach

Now that DC Studios is its own standalone studio, co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran report directly to Warner Bros. Discovery boss David Zaslav. Under the new structure, Gunn and Safran get nearly unprecedented creative control over all things DC, which means they get to work with whatever filmmakers they wish. During this week's DCU Chapter 1 slate unveiling ceremonies, the duo also announced the first batch of writers it's working with on the overarching story of the shared cinematic world.

King made an appearance on Word Balloon Wednesday nigh, applauding Gunn's leadership on his new DC ventures. "I mean, James Gunn is a genuine comic book nerd and reader and someone who's been in it since he was a kid and passionately cares for the DC Universe," the writer said.

King then went on to call Gunn a nerd, saying he's someone who carries deeply about the source material.

"He's just a cool nerd, which is a wonderful contradiction and on top of that, he's a guy who has been friends with Kevin Feige and he's been inside the Marvel machine and saw how that worked, and saw how it created amazing things," King added.

Joining King in the de facto writer's room for the DCU includes Jeremy Slater (Moon Knight), Christina Hodson (The Flash), Christal Henry (Watchmen), and Drew Goddard (Daredevil). While it has yet to be unveiled if any of the writers are actually writing any individual projects within the DCU, Gunn did confirm they're behind the interconnected story of the first Chapter. Not only that, but the DCU writers already have two chapters of storytelling planned.

"We already know," Gunn told reporters Monday of where the story goes. "The eight to 10 year plan is two chapters and there's an ending to our basic story that we tell there, but it's not the ending of the universe. So now, will Peter and I be here beyond that time?"

The DC Universe officially kicks of with Creature Commandos, which has yet to set a release date, and Superman: Legacy, which enters theaters July 11, 2025.

