DC's Webtoon Comics Featuring Batman, Vixen and Zatanna Get Print Releases

The partnership between DC and Webtoon continues with the print release of three successful series featuring Batman, Vixen, and Zatanna. The two companies started their partnership with the release of Batman: Wayne Family Adventures in September 2021, which went on to be nominated for an Eisner award. The webcomic explores Batman's adventures as a father to a dynamic group of adopted, fostered, and biological superhero children that includes Damian Wayne, Duke Thomas, Cassandra Cain, Tim Drake, and more. Batman: Wayne Family Adventures is currently in its second season, with new episodes rolling out on a weekly basis. Print customers will soon have the chance to pick up Batman: Wayne Family Adventures, along with Vixen: NYC, and Zatanna & The Ripper from their favorite bookstores.

DC and Webtoon announced Batman: Wayne Family Adventures Vol. 1 and Vixen: NYC Vol. 1 will go to print and be available wherever books are sold in August, and Zatanna & The Ripper Vol. 1 will hit shelves in October. Batman: Wayne Family Adventures Vol. 1 collects Episodes 1-25 and goes on sale August 1st; Vixen: NYC Vol. 1 sees a release date of August 15th and collects Episodes 1-9; and Zatanna & The Ripper Vol. 1 debuts October 3rd and collects Episodes 1-11. All three are priced at $14.99.

DC and Webtoon React to New Print Releases

"Fans can't get enough of our DC and WEBTOON content," said Anne DePies, DC's senior vice president and general manager, "and expanding DC's creative partnership with WEBTOON into print with books like Batman: Wayne Family Adventures reflects this demand. Each page of these new volumes is meticulously reproduced to be read seamlessly in book narrative format. DC's continuing partnership with WEBTOON combines legendary franchises with new technologies and global fandoms, and we can't wait to get these new print editions into your hands."

"We're immensely proud of the stories we've been able to tell with DC and thrilled to bring these narratives to bookshelves," said David Lee, VP of content at WEBTOON. "The creative teams behind these series have given fans fresh takes on legendary DC characters, and we're excited to give WEBTOON and DC fans a new way to enjoy these titles."

James Gunn Directing Superman: Legacy

On the DC movie front, filmmaker and DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn announced he will write and direct Superman: Legacy, one of the first films in Chapter 1 of the new DC Universe.

The official synopsis for Superman: Legacy reads, "Superman Legacy tells the story of Superman's journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas. He is the embodiment of truth, justice and the American way, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned."