Batman: Wayne Family Adventures Season 2 Announced by Webtoon and DC

The second season of Batman: Wayne Family Adventures is on the way. The Eisner Award-nominated digital comic marked the first collaboration between DC and Webtoon when it launched in September 2021, and offers a more lighthearted look at the popular Batman franchise. Batman: Wayne Family Adventures comes from writer CRC Payne and lead artist StarBite and earned a 2022 Eisner Award nomination in the "Best Webcomic" category. Season 2 of the hit series is right around the corner with a September 28th release date, with new episodes scheduled to roll out every Wednesday exclusively on Webtoon.

"DC is excited for more hilariously heartwarming slice-of-life Batman stories—we love Wayne Family Adventures!" said Marie Javins, Editor-in-Chief of DC. "We're even more delighted with the WEBTOON format re-imaginings of our other iconic characters, like VIXEN and RED HOOD. As a fan myself, I always look forward to seeing these stories told with a playful approach, and as an editor, it's interesting to see how the incredible WEBTOON talent stays true to each character while telling fresh, new stories."

"The reader response to the first season of Batman: Wayne Family Adventures was beyond our expectations – it not only brought Bat-family fans to WEBTOON, but also introduced new fans on WEBTOON to this legendary cast of characters in the Batman mythos," said David Lee, VP of Content at WEBTOON. "It has been a smash success and we can't wait for readers to experience the new adventures in store for the Wayne family this season."

Batman: Wayne Family Adventures paved the way for even more collaborations between Webtoon and DC. Earlier this year saw the premiere of Vixen: NYC in May, followed by Zatanna & The Ripper in July, and Red Hood: Outlaws in August. Vixen: NYC was written by Jasmine Walls with art by Manou Azumi; Zatanna & The Ripper was written by Sarah Dealy and lead artist Syro; and Red Hood: Outlaws was written by Patrick R. Young with art by Nico Bascuñán.

A crossover episode between Batman: Wayne Family Adventures and Vixen: NYC is also planned for Season 2.

Continue scrolling to take a new look at images from Batman: Wayne Family Adventures. Season 2 launches September 28th on Webtoon.