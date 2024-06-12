Absolute Power: DC Shares First Look at September Issues

The next few months of DC comics are headed towards a unique conflict, thanks to the upcoming event Absolute Power. Traversing across an eponymous main series and a number of tie-in issues, some of DC's heroes and villains are sure to never be the same — and now, we have a new look at what that might look. On Wednesday, DC unveiled the latest round of covers and solicitations for Absolute Power, which will be published across their books in September. In addition to a new issue of the main Absolute Power series and the miniseries Absolute Power: Task Force VII and Absolute Power: Origins, September will bring the Jon Kent-focused Absolute Power: Super Son. Additionally, the pages of Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, Green Lantern, and Green Arrow are expected to be affected by the event's newest machinations. What Is Absolute Power About? Absolute Power shows how Waller will use the strategic and military might of Failsafe and the otherworldly technology of the Brainiac Queen to steal all metahuman abilities from every super hero and super-villain around the globe, a threat so dire it will take the combined efforts of Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, and the Super Heroes of the DC Universe to defeat it. Absolute Power has been teased across the Dawn of DC initiative for several months, teasing a "Trinity of Evil" that will make a profound impact on the DC Universe. As we now know, this "Trinity" will consist of Batman's recent foe Failsafe, the recent Action Comics adversary Brainiac Queen, and Amanda Waller. Keep scrolling for the first details surrounding Absolute Power's September tie-ins, and share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Absolute Power #3 – September 4 Written by Mark Waid and featuring incredible art from Dan Mora, the DC Super Heroes are on the run following the Trinity of Evil's devastating attack on Superman's Fortress of Solitude! With the Man of Steel's headquarters in ruins, and the metahuman powers on planet Earth in the hands of Amanda Waller, Failsafe, and the Brainiac Queen, Theymscira is the last hope for the Super Heroes of the DCU. But Wonder Woman's home is well-known for its suspicion toward outsiders… As the battle for "absolute power" rages on, can Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman and the rest of the depowered heroes strike an alliance with these elite Amazonian warriors? Absolute Power #3 features a main cover by series artist Mora, with variant covers by Ivan Talavera, Carla Cohen, Mike Deodato Jr., Stephen Bliss and Marc Aspinall, plus a raised UV variant cover by Trevor Hairsine, the seventh of twelve connecting covers by John Timms, and a "Power Participation" variant cover by Mark Spears.

Absolute Power: Super Son #1 – September 18 Following the events of Absolute Power #1 and #2: Jon Kent will have suffered the most at the hands of the Trinity of Evil, but he will soon summon the will to fight back. Co-written by Nicole Maines (Suicide Squad: Dream Team) and Sina Grace (Superman: The Harvests of Youth) with art by John Timms and Travis Mercer, Absolute Power: Super Son is an oversized one-shot that takes Jon Kent to the depths of despair, reckoning with his own past to save his future while paving the way for a critical new chapter in his heroic journey. This can't-miss one-shot features a main cover and foil variant cover by Timms, with additional variant covers courtesy of Lucio Parrillo and Reiko Murakami.

Absolute Power: Task Force VII DC's Super Heroes continue to battle Amanda Waller's Amazo robots as the Absolute Power: Task Force VII series continues! On September 11, it's Amazo vs. Amazon in Absolute Power: Task Force VII #6, written by Stephanie Williams with art by Khary Randolph. Amanda Waller comes for the Amazons of Themyscira with an Amazo robot that has the powers of Wonder Woman, Themyscira's greatest champion! Will Waller's agent unlock the secrets of the Amazon stronghold, or will Queen Nubia and her sisters in arms send this robot on a one-way trip to the Underworld? Pete Woods provides the main cover, with variants by Leirix, issue artist Randolph and Stephen Platt, plus the tenth of twelve connecting variant covers by John Timms, and a foil variant by Absolute Power series artist Dan Mora. On sale September 25, Absolute Power: Task Force #7 introduces the Amazo robot known as the Global Guardian. In this finale to the Absolute Power: Task Force VII saga, Martian Manhunter provides a glimmer of resistance against the Trinity of Evil, along with a new generation of fighters not of this world to revolt against Brainiac, Failsafe and Amanda Waller. Dan Watters writes Absolute Power: Task Force VII #7, with art and main cover by Pete Woods. Rahzzah, Tom Raney and Stephen Platt provide variant covers, with the eleventh of twelve connecting variant covers by John Timms, plus a foil variant cover by Dan Mora.

Absolute Power: Origins #3 — September 25 Academy Award-winning screenwriter John Ridley and artist Alitha Martinez deliver a thrilling and intense conclusion to the origin of Amanda Waller. Amanda Waller's journey has brought her to hell and back—from the blood-soaked streets of Chicago to the over-the-top exploits of her very own Task Force X, a.k.a. the Suicide Squad. Now, with the clock ticking on ultimate victory over the metahumans of planet Earth, the origin of DC's most methodical menace draws to a close. But what secrets lie within the terrifying alien mind of the Brainiac Queen—and will "the Wall" survive the very seeds she herself has sown? The final issue of Absolute Power: Origins features a main cover by Edwin Galmon, with a variant cover by Ken Lashley.