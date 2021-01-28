Deadpool's 30th: Marvel Releases New Rob Liefeld Covers

Marvel Comics continues to reveal the different variant covers they'll release throughout 2021 to mark the 30th anniversary of Deadpool with the character's co-creator and legendary artist Rob Liefeld drawing all of them! Five more covers were revealed today that put the Merc with the Mouth together with heroes from all across the Marvel Universe such as Captain America, Iron Man, the Guardians of the Galaxy, and more. Thirty different covers will be released throughout the year and it will all kick off with Deadpool Nerdy 30 #1, a giant-sized special issue of classic Deadpool creators exploring the past, present, and future of Wade Wilson.

“When the opportunity to illustrate 30 variant covers commemorating Deadpool’s 30th anniversary came up, I literally jumped at the chance! I went over a quick checklist with the Marvel brass and I think we’ve picked a great array of Marvel’s biggest and brightest stars to pair with the Mighty Merc on over 30 unique covers!” Liefeld said. “It’s giving me a chance to draw Deadpool with Marvel stars I’ve never drawn before, like Miles Morales and Silver Surfer! This is going to be grand, I hope the fans enjoy this special event. It’s a blast putting it all together!”

You can find the latest batch of Deadpool 30th variant covers by Rob Liefeld along with the first set of covers below!