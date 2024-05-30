Department of Truth Returning With New Arc in June

One of Image's recent hit series is about to make a return. On Thursday, the publisher announced the first details surrounding a new story arc of The Department of Truth, the ongoing thriller series from James Tynion IV and Martin Simmonds. The story arc will begin with June's The Department of Truth #23, as the series prepares for an oversized milestone issue with The Department of Truth #25. The series originally launched in 2020, selling hundreds of thousands of copies and earning a potential television adaptation.

The Department of Truth #23 will pick up on the series' shocking cliffhanger, as the Department of Truth was confronted with an enemy intent on exposing their secrets to the world. But the Department of Truth ended up making a shocking choice: go public first. To understand Lee Harvey Oswald's risky gambit, readers will return to where it all started: Dallas, 1963, as President John F. Kennedy's motorcade passed the grassy knoll…

"Online and at conventions, more than any other question, Martin and I have heard readers patiently asking—'When is The Department of Truth coming back?' And we're very, very excited to answer: now," said Tynion IV. "There has never been a more prudent time to turn over the grimy stones of the American bedrock and shine a light on what's crawling beneath in the dark. And since our first issue, the very darkest mysteries have seemed to zero in around Lee Harvey Oswald and one fateful day in Dealey Plaza in 1963. These next issues of The Department of Truth will answer once and for all: who really shot JFK?"

"Returning to The Department of Truth after hiatus has been a real thrill for us, and we are very excited to share the next part of the story with you. 'It's important that you see...'"

Keep scrolling for the first look at The Department of Truth #23 ahead of its debut on Wednesday, June 26th!