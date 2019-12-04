Doctor Who: First Look at Tenth Doctor and Thirteenth Doctor Crossover

Doctor Who is bringing two Doctors together for a new story in 2020. Titan Comics announced at New York Comic Con that Doctor Who: The Thirteenth Doctor Season Two will see the Thirteenth Doctor (the current Doctor played by Jodie Whittaker) team up with the Tenth Doctor (who was played on television by fan-favorite star David Tennant) to take on the Weeping Angels, the terrifying, time-sucking alien monsters first introduced in the now-classic Doctor Who episode “Blink.” Jody Houser, who wrote the first season of the Doctor Who: The Thirteenth Doctor comic book series, returns for the second season. This time she’s teaming with Shades of Magic artist Roberta Ingranata.

The new story is described as a “reimagining” of “Blink.” The story sees the Weeping Angels and the Autons (the plastic mannequin looking artificial lifeforms that appeared in the first episode of the relaunched Doctor Who television series, “Rose”) arriving in 1960s London. It’s up to the Thirteenth Doctor and Tenth Doctor to stop the city from being caught up in the conflict between the two alien factions. The first issue of the series debuts in January 2020.

Titan Comics has released the first look preview of Doctor Who: The Thirteenth Doctor Season 2 #1, showing the beginning of this crossover. Keep reading to see the preview pages.

Are you excited about this Doctor Who crossover? Let us know in the comments. Doctor Who: The Thirteenth Doctor Season 2 #1 goes on sale on January 8th.

Doctor Who: The Thirteenth Doctor Season 2 #1

NOV191902

(W) Jody Houser (A) Roberta Ingranata (CA) Paulina Ganucheau

Eisner-nominated writer Jody Houser and Witchblade artist Roberta Ingranata return for a brand new story in the 13th Doctor comic series. An epic adventure spinning off the new season starting in the new year, starring Jodie Whittaker as the Doctor. With her pals, Ryan, Yaz and Graham, the Doctor encounters a familiar foe, and it’ll take a familiar face to stop them!

In Shops: Jan 08, 2020

Final Orders Due: Dec 09, 2019

SRP: $3.99

