‘Doctor Who: The Lost Dimension’ Trailer Released

Titan Comics has released a new trailer for the epic multi-Doctor crossover event Doctor Who: The Lost Dimension.

The Doctor Who comics crossover brought together the four Doctors of the modern Doctor Who series – Christopher Eccleston’s Ninth Doctor, David Tennant’s Tenth Doctor, Matt Smith’s Eleventh Doctor, and Peter Capaldi’s Twelfth Doctor – to deal with a threat no one Doctor could handle. In fact, even these Doctor’s needed some extra help from previous Doctors, River Song, the Doctor’s daughter Jenny, and other allies.

Check out the trailer for Doctor Who: The Lost Dimension above. Here’s the synopsis of the event:

The most epic Doctor Who event ever, as every incarnation of the Doctor – and friends and enemies old and new – unites to push back the threat of the Void: the empty space between universes that has inexplicably become sentient… and hungry!

“In this first of two volumes collecting 2017’s giant Doctor Who crossover event, witness the return of Jenny, the Doctor’s daughter, who has a terrifying message for the Twelfth Doctor, Bill, and Nardole: the Void is hungry, and it’s beginning to devour the universe we know and love!

From there, the threat of the Void spirals out to affect all of the Doctor’s incarnations – from the Ninth, who re-encounters Silurian detective Madame Vastra, to the Tenth, who battles cybernetic foes on a space station orbiting a white hole, to the Eleventh, who journeys beyond the universe and into an impossible era of his civilization’s ancient past…!”

Doctor Who: The Lost Dimension features writing and art from several of Titan’s regular Doctor Who creators, including Nick Abadzis (The Tenth Doctor, Laika), Cavan Scott (The Ninth Doctor, Star Wars: Adventures), George Mann (The Eight Doctor, Warhammer), Rachael Stott (The Twelfth Doctor), Adriana Melo (Ms. Marvel), Mariano Laclaustra (The Eleventh Doctor), Leandro Casco (The Eleventh Doctor), Iolanda Zanfardino (The Punisher) & Cris Bolson (Red Sonja).

Checking out Doctor Who: The Lost Dimension is a great way to kill time while waiting for the new Doctor Who season to premiere, and a great way to get familiar with Titan’s Doctor Who comics line before it relaunches with a new series starring the Thirteenth Doctor.

Doctor Who: The Lost Dimension Book One goes on sale February 20.

DOCTOR WHO: THE LOST DIMENSION BOOK ONE

Writers: George Mann, Cavan Scott & Nick Abadzis

Artists: Rachael Stott, Adriana Melo, Cris Bolson, Mariano Laclaustra, Carlos Cabrera, Leandro Casco, & I.N.J. Culbard

Colorists: Rod Fernandes, Marco Lesko, Dijjo Lima, Hernán Cabrera, & IHQ Studios

Letters: Richard Starkings, Comicraft

Publisher: Titan Comics

Hardcover, 128pp, $24.99

On sale: February 20, 2018

ISBN: 9781785859137