Don’t Hide PR Hints at Major Announcement with Idaho’s Comic Company Teaser (Exclusive)

The world of comics has rarely been better, and now there seems to be something new and exciting in the works. While there are many questions, this new project is one that comics fans will not want to miss, and we’ve got a delightful and off-the-wall new teaser of that unannounced project from comics publicity firm Don’t Hide PR. As you can see in the video above, a potato is front and center of the new tease, and as it spins we then hear a song that mentions Idaho. That might sound odd, but as the text suggests, while Idaho is known for potatoes, it’s also about to be known for comics too, and you can try and put the pieces to this puzzle together in the video above.

An Intriguing Tease

As the video plays, the text reads “Here in Idaho, we’re known for one thing. Great comic books!” Then the song switches and we get more text that reads, “Coming Soon: Idaho’s #1 Comic Book Company. Underneath it a website appears, and if you head to Idahosnumberonecomicbookcompany.com you will find several more teases titled Good Morning, Say Comics, and Welcome To Idaho.

The running themes in all of these is the picturesque sights of Idaho and that the time has come to make some comics, so my theory is that a Potato named Fred and his French Fry army are starring in their own comic book, and their catchphrase is Idaho! Yeah that’s probably not right, but if it is, you heard it here first. Just saying.

More details will be released on the website and on Don’t Hide PR’s social channels. For those unfamiliar with Don’t Hide PR, the company was founded by Melissa Meszaros and has been working with an array of amazing talents in the comics industry. You can find the official bio of Don’t Hide below.

Don’t Hide

“The word of a second party matters. And, if not a second, why not a third or fourth party, or more?At the crazy rate media travels comics creators can maximize recognition with Don’t Hide PR.Each move is customized to match your work and its anticipated audience.We are so fortunate for our vast network, which are some of the best journalists in the biz!

Twenty-year veterans of the entertainment industry, Don’t Hide appreciates artistry and integrity. True, there was hiding for a hot minute, but the rule is that a good publicist always stands behind the curtain to allow creativity to shine. You did all the hard work – time to get it in the limelight!”

