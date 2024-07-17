Comic Book Reviews for This Week: 7/17/2024

Welcome to this week in comic book reviews! The staff have come together to read and review nearly everything that released today. It isn’t totally comprehensive, but it includes just about everything from DC and Marvel with the important books from the likes of Image, Boom, IDW, Dark Horse, Dynamite, and more.

The review blurbs you’ll find contained herein are typically supplemented in part by longform individual reviews for significant issues. This week that includes Namor #1, Dark Knights of Steel: Allwinter #1, Witchblade #1, and Paranoid Gardens #1.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Also, in case you were curious, our ratings are simple: we give a whole or half number out of five; that’s it! If you’d like to check out our previous reviews, they are all available here.

DC #1

BATMAN/SUPERMAN: WORLD’S FINEST #29



Waid and Mora bring the latest storyline featuring Mxyzptlk and Batmite to an end, once again showing that the comic has earned its place as the top title in DC’s superhero roster. It can sometimes be tough thinking of new ways to say that World’s Finest is the best superhero book on the market but luckily, I’ve once again found a way. Mora and Waid’s series feels like a large, universe-changing arc in every issue and the larger-than-life battles and character moments continue to have me wanting nothing more than buying collections of the series in the biggest formats possible. Here’s hoping that this pairing of the Dark Knight and the Man of Steel simply continues forever as the paramount for all superhero books on the market. — Evan Valentine

Rating: 5 out of 5

CATWOMAN #67



The “Nine Lives” arc has, in so many ways, fundamentally changed Selina Kyle and the way I’m going to view her going forward. This new installment, which folds in a number of allies, adversaries, and everything in between for a final battle, is certainly no exception. While there are occasionally some slow or clunky sequences, Tini Howard’s script has a central earnestness that is a joy to behold, and makes me excited for whatever her future holds next. Carmine di Giandomenico’s art occassionally ventures into an uncanny valley, but juggles the menagerie of characters and costumes pretty well. Here’s hoping “Nine Lives” sticks the landing. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 4 out of 5

DARK KNIGHTS OF STEEL: ALLWINTER #1



Allwinter is a solid expansion to the original Dark Knights of Steel and I’m glad that DC sees value in this fantasy-inspired take on their superhero universe. Taylor ushered in a bold and dangerous ethos with the original miniseries and Allwinter, at least at the outset, appears ready to continue this. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 4.5 out of 5

GREEN LANTERN: WAR JOURNAL #11



The grand tale of the Radiant Host and the Dark Star of the Fenn is reaching its epic conclusion, and with just one issue left before that conclusion, Green Lantern: War Journal #11 seeks to connect all of the book’s bigger ideas and events. Mission accomplished on that front, as Phillip Kennedy Johnson dives into the history of the Gods that set all this into motion so long ago and where John Stewart fits into that equation, and while there are some heady concepts at play, the payoff is worth it, with the issue successfully laying out the larger threat, the meaning behind that threat, and the stakes for Stewart and the world at large. In the midst of the bigger cosmic threat, there’s also the very personal threat to Shirley and Ellie, and the moments between them are some of the book’s most powerful. That’s also thanks to the stellar work of Montos and Adriano Lucas, who are able to hit you with moments of raw emotion and then pivot to grand action and unsettling terror on a dime. Hopefully the finale can hit just as hard and send this epic journey out on the right note. — Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 4 out of 5

JOHN CONSTANTINE, HELLBLAZER: DEAD IN AMERICA #7



Dead in American #7 shifts the narrative forward in time and reintroduces readers to an isolated and decaying John Constantine seeking out one last desperate lead in his quest from the spectral figure of Doctor Diablo. Discovering who this “psychologist” of the New Hollywood era provides the issue’s centerpiece in a terrifying tale of occult conspiracy and sacrifice. Aaron Campbell’s depictions of crimes, both mundane and supernatural, is simply chilling offering readers just enough form to understand exactly what they are seeing and filling panels with agonizing linework and suggestions to inspire further nightmares. Jordie Bellaire’s colors make that presentation absolutely hellish. But Doctor Diablo isn’t the protagonist of this issue and his own story serves to reflect Constantine’s character in tragic fashion before producing the series’ best twist to date. As Dead in America sets the stage for its final act, it’s clear that there’s no prologue in its travelogue of both the American landscape and history – there’s horror wherever you might look. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4.5 out of 5

NIGHTWING #116



“Fallen Grayson” continues its breakneck pace forward, racing to the critically-acclaimed run from Tom Taylor and Bruno Redondo. It’s an interesting choice to put action on the backburner in this final arc, given Redondo’s best when he’s able to flex his artistic muscle with larger than life set pieces. Still, Taylor knows how to beat the hell out of Dick Grayson, and he’s making sure ol’ Nightwing gets put through the wringer one last time. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 4 out of 5

SUPERMAN #16



The original Superman all-star team of Joshua Williamson and Jamal Campbell are back together for Superman #16’s Absolute Power tie-in, and it’s a truly marvelous reunion. Campbell and letterer Ariana Maher make an immediate impression in the book’s opening pages, and the book only picks up steam from there. The ability to bring in other heroes is already proving fruitful, as Zatanna’s sections alone are must-read material, and this will only make fans want a Zatanna ongoing that much more. The series has always made its supporting cast a priority, and that is once again the case here, letting them carry substantial parts of the book even when Superman is back up and running. That’s especially true of Mercy, who has become a pillar of this series even before Lex’s current predicament. Now that he’s not himself as it were, that’s only all the more true, and Mercy’s scenes with Clark are some of the book’s best. Those who were worried that Absolute Power would overwhelm what’s made this series so magical in the first place can relax, as this continues to be one of DC’s best month in and month out. –– Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 5 out of 5

TITANS #13



This Titan‘s run, at times, has struggled to balance its ever-growing ensembles and Titans #13 is no different. On one hand, the Raven plot is dragging unnecessarily long and on the other, Taylor’s methodically building something massive. So massive, unfortunately, that almost too much is involved with this issue. At the very least, Di Nicuolo’s manga-inspired lineart lends itself splendidly to an epic fight sequence in this issue. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 3 out of 5

Marvel #1

ALIENS: WHAT IF…? #5



In the culmination of this What If…?, Carter Burke and his daughter make a last stand against the xenomorph and their queen, hoping to save as many unexpected victims make it to safety as possible. When this series was first announced, fans were excited that Paul Reiser has returned to help create a narrative about one of the sleaziest corporate characters in sci-fi history. Over the course of five issues, we were given a narrative that explored a hypothetical future for the character, but it also offered us an Alien story with a bit more sardonic and sarcastic humor, thanks to Reiser’s contributions. The conclusion of this story does little to push the narrative to new heights in any fulfilling way, even going so far as to leave the narrative on an open ending. It’s not that any particular issue, this finale included, was necessarily poor, but with the goodwill built into the concept of reviving the character, it ultimately feels like a squandered opportunity. We don’t quite know what’s next for any of these characters, as the door is open for Burke to potentially return, but this fifth issue feels like it’s running on empty. This miniseries as a whole might make for an entertaining read for devout Aliens fans, yet won’t appeal to many readers outside of that demographic. Perhaps this was a “What if?” that would have been left better off unanswered. — Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 3 out of 5

THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN: BLOOD HUNT #3



As hundreds of New Yorkers die or are transformed into vampires, Spider-Man continues to deliver quips that would have landed with a thud when Lee and Romita were on Amazing Spider-Man. The final installment of The Amazing Spider-Man: Blood Hunt follows its predecessors in delivering an entirely disposable plot filled with inconsistent characterizations and dull action sequences. Despite the apparent growing pains of those involved in the project, what ultimately undermines the tie-in is its total lack of tonal consistency with a final page gesturing at themes that are not evidenced anywhere in the story as it is told. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 1.5 out of 5

ANNIHILATION 2099 #3



Having Annihilation 2099 follow in the original event’s footsteps—with each issue, rather than miniseries, introducing a key player and plot thread before diving into the central conflict—makes for the most enjoyable formatting of these 2099 weekly miniseries to date. This issue summons Red Hulk 2099 who has no connection to Gamma, but doesn’t require one for this bleak origin story. The set up is at least as good as the pay off with writer Steve Orlando leaning into his sci-fi bona fides to quickly develop a scenario reflecting 2099’s hyper-capitalist dystopia and providing this Red Hulk with sufficient personality and motive to matter when he reappears in a couple of weeks. The artwork leans heavily into the ludicrous nature of Marvel’s cosmic characters producing action sequences that lean into both horror and excitement. It’s a fun pitch for a concept that doesn’t offer much promise – enough to keep me interested in what Annihilation 2099 is building toward at its climax. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 3 out of 5

BLOOD HUNTERS #4



Blood Hunters comes to an end with one of its overall weakest issues to date, but it still has some things to like here, especially for those long-time fans of the Marvel Comic universe. The first story focusing on Silver Surfer is the strongest of the trio, as Norrin Radd encounters the unique problems that have arisen from the vampires’ never ending night. Nicieza and Zircher have worked on the Marvel world for decades and their partnership here helps push their strengths to the forefront. Ultimately, the follow-up stories focusing on Satana and the formation of the B. Hunters weren’t as strong but they were serviceable enough. Blood Hunters as a whole justified its own existence, warts and all. — Evan Valentine

Rating: 3 out of 5

DAREDEVIL: WOMAN WITHOUT FEAR #1



Elektra swings back into her own solo series once again, this time in Daredevil: Woman Without Fear. From the mind of Erica Schultz and Michael Dowling, the debut of this series carries on the abrasive feel readers have come to know and expect from the character. The premise explored here is far from new, but Schultz’s use of a few surprising characters is keeping the idea fresh. Coupled with Dowling’s atmospheric line work, Woman Without Fear #1 is a seriously satisfying debut. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 4.5 out of 5

DRACULA: BLOOD HUNT #3



Dracula and Brielle, daughter of Blade, temporarily form an alliance in hopes of stopping the vampiric threat that has been descending on all corners of Marvel’s Blood Hunt event, and while Brielle is relatively equipped to handle the situation, the pair are facing off against an ancient evil, which causes some complications. The first two entries in the series were promising, as we got a more horror-themed exploration of the crossover event, though it also felt less like a part 3 of a unique story and more like a middle chapter of a sprawling saga. Understandably, this book is technically a middle chapter of the overall Blood Hunt event featuring dozens of titles, but given how the first two issues avoided that feeling, this issue expedited narrative barely gave us time to find our footing to enjoy the ride. Admittedly, the events of this series don’t feel as pertinent to the overall Blood Hunt event as some other books, and it does still make good on some horrifying imagery and encounters, it overall just felt like a meandering issue that failed to offer a fulfilling resolution. What makes this issue feel especially underwhelming is how promising those first two issues are, so while issue #3 is far from abysmal, we had higher hopes for this concluding chapter. — Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 3 out of 5

Marvel #2

THE IMMORTAL THOR ANNUAL #1



While the trials of Powerstone and Thor wasn’t a story that was on my bingo card at the moment, I must say it was easily one of the week’s biggest highlights. As someone not deeply invested in the former Prince of Power or the Infinity Stones, there were already two strikes against it, and yet Al Ewing, David Baldwin, Federico Blee, and Joe Sabino delivered an issue so filled with bombastic action and comedy gold I couldn’t help but be taken with it. The Immortal Thor Annual finds the perfect mixture of iconic Asgardian elements and then throws them all in a pot with a bumbling would-be hero that you can’t help but root for as the adventure plays out. The battles themselves are gorgeous and yet also embrace the more comedic sensibilities that Powerstone brings to the table. The back-up story was fine, but didn’t reach the same heights of the main story. That said, it didn’t even matter, as I’d recommend this to just about anyone, though if you’re a Thor fan, you’re going to be over the moon with it. — Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 5 out of 5

THE INCREDIBLE HULK #14



Welcome to the Hulkscape. Remember that series where Banner had Hulk trapped in a mind prison so he could harness his power? Now the shoe is on the other foot and this entire issue follows Banner inside a twisted world only the Hulk could create. Nic Klein gets the opportunity to go absolutely bananas here and the result is an entire issue of glorious, grotesque goodness. The momentum for this series just continues to surge and I truly cannot recommend it enough. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 5 out of 5

THE INVINCIBLE IRON MAN #20



As far as finale’s go, the epic conclusion to Gerry Duggan’s Invincible Iron Man series is exactly what the doctor ordered. Even though the dust has settled from the “Fall of X,” Duggan takes his times to make sure all loose ends are wrapped up with a nice little bow. In addition to making sure no holes were left unfilled, there are even some teases of what’s to come from the next creative team, making The Invincible Iron Man #20 as complete of a comic as one can be. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 5 out of 5

NAMOR #1



At the end of the day, superhero comics should make you cheer under your breath and cause involuntary fist-pumps at the end of a good page. Namor had me doing both on a consistent basis. This is the Namor we’ve dreaming of and, if Aaron’s history is any indication, this might be the start of a run that redefines the character forever. Strap in and hold on tight. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 5 out of 5

PHOENIX #1



As Marvel’s new X-Men initiative continues to roll out it’s surprising that a solo book like this new Phoenix title would be among the initial wave, but after reading it it’s clear that a concise vision of the character and a strong debut made it perfect for the first batch. Scribe Stephanie Phillips and artist Alessandro Miracolo have taken Jean Grey off Earth for a galaxy-trodding adventure that feels like a fresh take on this corner of the Marvel universe (with plenty of unexpected cameos). The framing of the entire issue is a commonplace one in modern comics, but the care put into making Grey’s character be felt in her personal expression and body language by Miracolo is what make this feel different. If this series, like last week’s X-Men #1, is an indicator then X-Men fans will continue to have a lot to look forward to. — Spencer Perry

Rating: 4 out of 5

SCARLET WITCH #2



This new jumping-on point for Scarlet Witch easily establishes itself as something ambitious and beautiful. Jacopo Camagni’s art is truly the star of the issue’s proceedings, rendering small interactions and massive otherwordly creatures with an equal sense of wonder, without ever differing too far from house style. Steve Orlando’s script carries us from one threat to another with only a few narrative snags, all while introducing some components that will only make the series better going forward. Wanda Maximoff’s latest chapter continues to display promise. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 4 out of 5

Marvel #3

THE SPECTACULAR SPIDER-MEN #5



Peter and Miles have a traditional “misunderstanding” of the superhero variety as Weismann and Ramos’ story focusing on the Manhattan and Brooklyn Spider-Men continues. The creative team clearly is still having a ball with what I consider to be the best Spider-Book on the market this side of Hickman’s Ultimate Spidey. Ramos puts forth some of his best work to date here and Weismann shines in his writing that almost feels like a continuation of the Spectacular Spider-Man television series than traditional Spidey fare. The creative team also plants some interesting seeds for the future here, and while Spider-Men doesn’t necessarily revolutionize the game, it plays up to its strengths. — Evan Valentine

Rating: 4.5 out of 5

SPIDER-WOMAN #9



Jessica Drew’s move to San Francisco has delivered a welcome change of scenery, but it hasn’t taken away the very personal stakes at hand that caused Drew to leave New York in the first place, and now things have come full circle in Spider-Woman #9. Steve Foxe didn’t rest on laurels after the move, introducing an intriguing new team of heroes known as The Assembly, and that’s turned out to be another fantastic decision, as the group has given Jessica a bevy of personalties to play off of while setting up some bigger revelations that Jessica couldn’t be a better fit for. The relationship between Jessica and Liberty quickly becomes one you hope to see more of, something the team of artist IG Guara and colorist Arif Prianto deserve high praise for. Their scenes together can’t help but endear you to Jessica’s cause and Liberty’s plight, and it only makes the big reveal hit that harder (though that sequence is no slouch in the visuals department either). Now that the truth is out, I’m eager to see how this all ties together moving forward and the fate of a team I suddenly find myself crying about quite a bit, so a win-win across the board. — Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 4 out of 5

STAR WARS #48



No matter how much time might have passed, Leia still struggles to come to terms with the guilt she feels for the part she played in the destruction of Alderaan, so when signs of life appear in a vessel from the planet’s surviving fleet, she is compelled to investigate. It’s been quite some time since any Star Wars comics from Marvel were able to get introspective, let alone retrospective with Leia, making this issue a welcome change of pace. While the first half of the book is promising, the back half derails from offering much emotional insight, while also setting up a narrative that will be a bit more action-packed than emotionally revealing. Still, after the slog of Lando’s trial, whatever direction the book might be heading in with its upcoming final two issues. We won’t give up hope for a satisfying sendoff to the series based solely on this issue, but whatever this narrative might be, it’s not off to a particularly strong start. — Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 3 out of 5

ULTIMATE X-MEN #5



Ultimate X-Men is rapidly approaching the formation of the actual X-Men as issue #5 introduces new mutants, their origin on Earth-6160, and the first mention of that all-important letter. It’s the introduction of some of these elements near the issue’s end that results in some of the only stilted narration and storytelling of the series to date, but it’s dispatched with efficiency. Beyond those developing elements, Ultimate X-Men #5 leans heavily into what’s best about the series as both Hisako’s small group of friends and their seeming rivals continue to explore and discover abilities. The evolving definition for mutants in this space ties into the shadowy figure haunting the series in one of their most viscerally creepy appearances to date. It’s an outstanding continuation that promises this is only the beginning of a proper saga. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

X-MEN: BLOOD HUNT – LAURA KINNEY THE WOLVERINE #1



Big event one-shot tie-ins are very much their own thing, most of which offer little value to either the characters at the center or the event they’re a part of. The Wolverine’s “Blood Hunt” standalone at least provides some interesting moments for both of its lead heroes, even if the overall action of the vampire-centric book is never all that exciting. It’s a harmless, inoffensive issue that could be better, but could also be a whole lot worse. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 2.5 out of 5

Image #1

DESTRO #2



Destro #2 parallels its protagonist with rivals Xamot and Tomax as each arms manufacturer responds to the attack at the end of Destro #1 and prepare their next moves. It effectively constructs a conspiracy (bound to lead into the broader Energon universe) with consistent methods and motivations for each half of the conflict. The biggest flaw is that the two sides, including their leaders, are barely distinguishable beyond superficial differences (i.e. whether one has a twin or chrome mask). The action sequences that play out from their reprisals offer some excitement but struggle to match the bar established in other Energon-related series as hardly differentiated robots and masked men are decimated. It’s only the final sequence calling back to Destro’s heritage and introducing a new figure to this growing conflict that manages to promise more than well-trod ground in Destro‘s future. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 3 out of 5

FISHFLIES #7



Surprise, Jeff Lemire concludes his latest series in a devastating fashion with art that will leave you wanting more. Lemire’s strength as a cartoonist is that he knows he can fill in the gaps of his narrative with the art and vice-versa, he’s able to relish in the small details either through a facial expression or sorrowful prose. The final issue of Fishflies checks all of the boxes you could want from a Lemire story with unique imagery and a melancholic narrative that all wrap up with just a hint of optimism. — Spencer Perry

Rating: 5 out of 5

G.I. JOE: A REAL AMERICAN HERO #308



G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero #308 ramps up the tension as all parties converge on Springfield for the climax of this long game of espionage. The artwork in this issue is clean and clear but less textured and narratively dense than in past issues. That makes for a brisker reading experience, and the linework is strong, but it loses some of RAH’s distinct flavor while also clashing with the coloring, which layers on extra texture. The dialog is a mix of RAH’s slightly old-school exposition. At points, it also betrays G.I. Joe‘s toyetic roots as it veers into discussions of vehicles with names like “the Thunder Machine” and different classes of cannon fodder troops, which some (like me) will find delightful, but others may struggle to take seriously. But then, maybe you’re not supposed to take it seriously. Possibly to match the lighter artwork, RAH #308’s script has a lighter tone, with jokes scattered throughout and a few moments of pure absurdity, such as a full-tier panel of a mutant who looks like Cthuhu’s cousin performing air traffic control and a van full of Arashikage leisurely driving down a busy highway in broad daylight while they’re all wearing their full ninja regalia as if it’s the most normal thing in the world. This issue of RAH may lean a bit more into G.I. Joe‘s cartoonish aspects than readers are accustomed to, but it will still leave them eager to see what happens when it all goes down in Springfield. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 4 out of 5

NAPALM LULLABY #5



Napalm Lullaby #5 finally offers some much needed backstory and context to the overall story and while interesting, it also feels a little cliche – an unwilling messiah controlled by those with dubious goals and plans, our heroes the only people who can save him from torment and thus, the world because of their unique tie to said manipulated messiah. While it’s clear there’s a larger commentary here about the nature of false prophets and people who would manipulate things like tax loopholes and use religion for their own financial gain and power no matter the emotional damage to others, it again feels a bit overdone, asking the reader to go along with something that seems very out of left field given everything we’ve seen to date. All that said, this twist might just be what the series needs to keep the momentum going even this is a very text-heavy issues. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 3 out of 5

PLASTIC: DEATH & DOLLS #2



The visual panache of Plastic: Death & Dolls remains a unique one as the juxtaposition of its grisly violence should butt heads with the elegant pastels that make up the rest of the world. It’s a righteous balancing act by artist Daniel Hillyard and colorist Michelle Madsen and they handle it well. Plastic‘s larger narrative however is not as interesting as the clear workload put into making its visuals work. Scribe Doug Wagner has something interesting here with the lead character but there’s limited actual story in this month’s issue. — Spencer Perry

Rating: 3 out of 5

PURR EVIL #5



Talk about a complicated and messed up family dynamic that’s going on here. We’ve got decapitations, arms being chopped off, all in the backdrop of these pretty girls doing diabolical things. On the bright side, at least Purr Evil doesn’t take itself too seriously. — Tim Adams

Rating: 2 out of 5

Image #2

REDCOAT #4



If nothing else, Redcoat feels like Geoff Johns and Bryan Hitch have been unleashed upon this series with no restraints, which ultimately helps this series stick with readers. Simon Pure and Einstein continue their time hopping “adventures” and are once again presented with some familiar challenges, one of whose identity will cause some readers’ eyes to bulge out of their skulls. Considering the fact that said shocking figure is also given a “Superhero Style” summary of text the following pages also got a chuckle from yours truly. Redcoat feels like high adventure that works well in terms of giving readers enough to stick around following each issue and I’m anxious to see where Johns takes this component into his new Image Comics’ universe. — Evan Valentine

Rating: 4 out of 5

REMOTE SPACE #2



Cliff Rathburn once again is able to create a feast for the eyes in further exploring the futuristic landscape of Remote Space. In learning that this series is only four issues, I’m left to wonder how this series can be wrapped in a tidy fashion though I’m interested to see. There’s a lot of moving pieces when it comes to this new universe but said moving pieces are compelling, weaving a story that is well worth checking out when all is said and done. — Evan Valentine

Rating: 4 out of 5

RIFTERS #2



Rifters #2 begins and ends with a chase sequence set in the early 20th century as if the mechanism of time travel was only good for a single sort of comedy-action bit. It’s a reflection of a seemingly one-note series presenting depthless characters, sophomoric humor, and only the vaguest hints of a plot. That wouldn’t necessarily be a problem if the jokes about feces and castration were genuinely funny, but any American who’s passed through a public middle school will recognize this fare. Not even the visual presentation of these time-spanning oddities assists in evoking any enjoyment as it suffers from excessive cross-hatching, poorly utilized splashes, and a lack of definition in both setting and figures. Middle schoolers may find plenty to enjoy in these pages purely through the sake of novelty, but any connoisseurs of fine stoner humor will be well served looking elsewhere. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 2 out of 5

THE WEATHERMAN #7



The finale of The Weatherman‘s third volume is a bittersweet but fitting and honest conclusion to the story. Ian Black survives only to find himself thrust into a different sort of light than what was expected—a hero instead of a villain—and after that, the issue busies itself with the details of life going on and what that looks like for him. The issue feels like a nice coda to the story but also subtly and honestly shines a light on the mental toll all of the trauma has taken while offering just the slimmest glimmer of hope. It’s a beautifully done finale that is both haunting and comforting while still leaving the door open for more stories. It’s a fantastic issue to an incredible story. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 4.5 out of 5

WHAT’S THE FURTHEST PLACE FROM HERE? #19

What’s The Furthest Place From Here? #19 provides readers with another side story that still has connections and ramifications for the main story. We get to see a retelling of how the old world fell and how the adults ran away to their secret floating city in the sky. One of the highlights of What’s the Furthest Place From Here? has been its expansive cast. There’s so many characters to keep up with, but they all add a unique layer to the overall storytelling. — Tim Adams

Rating: 3 out of 5

WITCHBLADE #1



It’s been four years since the last attempt at rebooting Witchblade came about, and while that series opted to try something new and introduce a fresh face to be its title character the 2024 version is returning to what fans know. This new series, hailing from writer Marguerite Bennet and artist Giuseppe Cafaro, brings back New York City detective Sara Pezzini as its lead and is a back-to-basics take on the material. However, the new Witchblade succeeds by not trying to emulate the 1990s version; it’s more interested in just looking ahead and trying to forge its own path, even if the franchise it’s building on houses layers of tedious world building. — Spencer Perry

Rating: 3.5 out of 5

Other Publishers #1

AVATAR: FRONTIERS OF PANDORA – SO’LEK’S JOURNEY #5



Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora – So’lek’s Journey #5 breaks with the series’ format as it moves toward its climax. Rather than learning the ways of another Na’vi tribe, So’lek is once again forced to face the “Sky People,” whose arrival on Pandora triggered his quest. The issue opens with a series of splashes, that, in theory, emphasize So’lek’s hard-won sense of freedom and peace. However, the first of these pages features only flora, leaving the reader to wonder at its purpose. Once So’lek does appear, he’s posed appropriately enough, but the splash pages prove incapable of conveying the passage of time, making the visuals seem detached from events relayed in the narrative captions. As the action picks up, the layouts become more complex, and the issue ultimately ends with So’lek boxed in by the panels around him as he’s taken prisoner. It’s an worthwhile technique that binds the plot to the visual storytelling, but the panel-to-panel execution is wanting. The human machines feel weightless, and the muted colors downplay how they clash against the background of Pandora’s wilderness. It’s also odd that So’lek narrates the early pages, but then that narration drops away as he retreats inward, when readers would most benefit from insights into his mental state. There are ambitious ideas here but a flawed execution results in a muddy reading experience. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 2.5 out of 5

BIKER MICE FROM MARS #1



The next entry in the NacelleVerse is here, with the long-awaited Biker Mice From Mars debuting this week. The series’ first issue takes readers back to the basics, introducing them to a slew of protagonists and the location the IP takes place. The story itself isn’t revolutionary, nor does it flow along particularly well. Some emotional character beats help keep things afloat for a bit but Biker Mice From Mars #1 is largely hollow. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 2 out of 5

BRIAR #7



Briar’s situation goes from terrible to even worse, as she and Spider wind up in a terrible prison run by a cruel warden who actively wants to drive her prisoners into despair. Briar continues to be pushed further and further to the brink until the last page reveal hints that some relief could be coming soon. It’ll be interesting to see whether the comic continues to torment Briar, and what the increasingly brutal consequences when she inevitably reaches a breaking point. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 4 out of 5

CHILLING ADVENTURES PRESENTS… TRUTH OR DARE #1



This is a fun idea for the students of Riverdale, it’s just a shame it was used on a one-off story to set up something else. Most of the big Archie characters are trapped in different rooms of a mansion and faced with the consequences of their drama, and it seems like one of the franchise’s most interesting stories is about to unfold. But just a couple of pages later everything is resolved and we get a tease for something totally different. You can’t help but be a little disappointed by what could’ve been, even if what we got was still pretty solid. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 3 out of 5

HEARTPIERCER #3



The flashback tale perfectly recapped the war between humans and werewolves, with Atala caught in the middle of the feud. This all ties together with the current-day, where we witness a Game of Thrones-style clash as the humans defend their stronghold. Heartpiercer doesn’t hold back from displaying blood and gore, but this is what comes with war. Atala must now face down an old associate who has gone full-werewolf. — Tim Adams

Rating: 4 out of 5

I HEART SKULL-CRUSHER #5



This first arc finale is one of the best issues of I Heart Skull-Crusher to-date, thanks to some important truths that come to light and absolutely perfect third act. The ending is both what you hope will happen and not at all what you’re expecting, setting up and even more interesting follow-up arc. I Heart Skull-Crusher is firing on all cylinders right now. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 4.5 out of 5

INTO THE UNBEING #2



The descent into the bizarre cave-like structure continues for the team, and while two of them seem oblivious to what’s going on, Zara not only seems oddly aware of the possible organism they’re exploring, she also might have a nefarious strategy to survive the ordeal. Into the Unbeing continues its descent into madness, and with its exposition out of the way in the premiere issue, this second chapter only gets more bizarre and experiential. Both the narrative and the artwork surprise us with every panel, blending together sci-fi, horror, and cosmic terror in a way we can’t quite figure out. In that sense, the reader is experiencing things similar to what the characters are going through, yet out advantage is we can put the book down and come back to reality. We don’t really know where this series could go, but it’s such a dizzying and ominous experience that we don’t dare back out of it now. — Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 4 out of 5

Other Publishers #2

LAWFUL #2



Much of Lawful #2 is spent reiterating key elements from the first, including multiple flashbacks to events published just last month. The series’ dual protagonists remain largely unchanged and there’s little depth provided to the city or culture surrounding them outside of a single raid sequence that struggles to deliver any tension or excitement. It’s only in the issue’s final sequence that the inevitable twist to the monstrous premise driving characters into exile is provided as new information. While it alters the story, the twist itself is hardly surprising and given the lack of any substantial new material, it’s difficult to justify sticking with Lawful as a serialized narrative with so little to offer after a month-long wait. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 2 out of 5

MAN’S BEST #5



Man’s Best‘s finale is faster-paced than previous issues, with actions speaking loudly enough that the usual internal narration is less necessary. In revealing the true intent of the psychedelic aliens that the animals have come into contact with, the series’ primary themes come clearly into focus: individuals as parts of a larger, communal whole. It works best as a learning experience for the three animal leads, who’ve come to realize that their clashing personalities complement one another, but applying it to the entire population of Earth feels like an unnatural upscaling after these last few issues were tightly built around the trio of companion beasts. The artwork is stunning, using shrinking panels to convey the sense of tension building and time dilating. The blend of unusual alien designs and graphics-influenced layouts gives a sense of controlled chaos that works throughout, and the colors bring out the shifting mood with violent reds and calming purples. There are some questionable plot points (A brilliant scientist builds a walking death machine with only one flimsy control device?), and narrative cohesion is sacrificed for thematic grandeur, but Man’s Best ends on the right note. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 3.5 out of 5

MY BAD: ESCAPE FROM PECULIAR ISLAND #3



My Bad: Escape From Peculiar Island #3 is kind of a sad issue. While the first two stories—one centered around Captain Ohio and one around Chandelier—continue the stories of both of those heroes, they also get a little more personal. We see how simple and low-budget Captain Ohio is, lending to the idea that those who care the most are often those who are cared about the least and it makes for an interesting mirror to how society treats helpers. We also see how Chandelier has changed, so much so that those closest to him are starting to walk away which is insightful and interesting making that story perhaps one of the best in this series today. As for the Peculiar Island tale of it all, that still feels a little ham-handed and cartoony, though we finally get a little forward motion as more people start to figure out that Emperor King is a problem. It’s overall a little uneven issue-wise, but the first two stories are sad gems. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 3 out of 5

PARANOID GARDENS #1



On paper, the miscellaneous elements that compose Paranoid Gardens #1 shouldn’t make sense. Luckily, with Gerard Way and Shaun Simon’s one-of-a-kind yarn of a script and Chris Weston’s gloriously unsettling art, there is an undeniable sense that the series will be something distinct and memorable. While not without a handful of aesthetic flaws, the execution of Paranoid Gardens #1 is a bizarre and beautiful slow burn. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 4 out of 5

THE POWERPUFF GIRLS #1



Kelly Thompson and Paulina Ganucheau get it, they’ve fully channeled the bombastic characterization of the Powerpuff Girls cartoon along with putting a fresh stamp on the series. Thompson maintains the exact structure that fans are used to experiencing within an episode of PPG while Ganucheau, who contributes both art and colors, delivers images that pop. Longtime viewers will be excited to see not only the care put into adapting that storytelling style into a new medium but also filling it with plenty of winks, nods, and Easter eggs along the way. — Spencer Perry

Rating: 5 out of 5

THE ROCKETEER: BREAKS FREE #1



Scribe Stephen Mooney has been working in the realm of Rocketeer for a while now, and with The Rocketeer: Breaks Free you can start to tell. There’s not a lot going on here that you haven’t already seen in one of his other Rocketeer comics, which is unfortunate as so many others have felt fresh and inventive. Series artist Staz Johnson does have fun with the opening action beats, but a lot of real estate is given to character drama that feels like wheel spinning. Special shout out to color artists Len O’Grady and Marco Lesko who manage to make their work blend together seamlessly in the issue.. — Spencer Perry

Rating: 3 out of 5

Other Publishers #3

STAR TREK #22



Star Trek #22 aligns the various subplots around the themes of legacy, family, and predetermination. The opening pages show Lily Sato collapsing under the weight of the expectations that come with her surname. Next door, Tom Paris basks his daughter in the glow of a Starfleet legacy, the contrast emphasized by the conflicting colors, cold blue on Lily’s side and a warm peach orange on Tom’s. As a reader, your heart breaks for Lily while you wonder what Tom’s well-intentioned doting means for Miral’s future. Wesley Crusher’s reunion with is as touching as it is brief, Wesley is ultimately pulled away again by his responsibilities. Elsewhere, the galaxy’s fate may rest on the outcome of a different mother-son conversation, between Ben Sisko and his mother, the Prophet. It’s a fun bit of worldbuilding to learn that even the godlike beings of the Star Trek universe find the atemporal entities that are the Prophets to be unnerving and incomprehensible, adding another layer to Trek’s fictionalized take on the Kardeshev scale. Their conversation is depicted beautifully as the Siskos travel across time and space, shown as the two taking a stroll across the panels of a two-page spread. The issue ends with choices that could have huge ramifications and will leave readers eager to know what happens next. Star Trek #22 runs the gamut of emotions, lines up themes with plot expertly, and is a total joy for a Star Trek fan to read. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 4 out of 5

STAR TREK ANNUAL 2024 #1



Star Trek readers finally catch up with Data in Star Trek Annual 2024. Since leaving the Theseus, he’s been pursuing his brother, Lore. Now that he’s picked up the android’s trail, he’s setting his emotion chip aside and seeking help from an old friend, Miles O’Brien, to close this case. The issue could stand to lean into the mystery angle more, especially since Lore makes such a point of lampshading it when he and Data finally cross paths (after a wonderfully creepy, shadow-drenched, violent reveal). There isn’t much puzzle-solving as Data, Miles, and another surprise but not surprising character I won’t spoil here follow a trail of breadcrumbs to their destination. The artwork immediately sets the tone, with a closely framed depiction of Data shedding his Starfleet uniform and emotions before descending on Starfleet Academy, shown in much stormier weather than fans are accustomed to seeing. The story is surprisingly emotional as conflicts internal and external hinge on a lapse in Data’s learned humanity that may have derailed Lore’s redemptive arc as Data is unable to reckon with his error in judgment, the slight he inflicted on his brother when the hand of reconciliation was outstretched. All of this makes Star Trek Annual 2024 an essential and rewarding read. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 4 out of 5

TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES: THE UNTOLD DESTINY OF THE FOOT CLAN #5



Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Untold Destiny of the Foot Clan brings this chapter of the Foot Clan’s story to an end in spectacular fashion. The sharp linework that has characterized the series throughout is in full effect, using techniques commonly found in fight-focused manga – sparse backgrounds, speed lines – to bring plenty of action to the climax. The conflict between Karai and her would-be usurper is framed as one between magic and technology, and ultimately Karai’s hard-earned experience and well-honed craft overcomes what her opponent has obtained through machine learning. While the artwork is strong throughout, there are moments big and small that stand out, such as Bebop and Rocksteady dive bombing the Dog Star Clan’s base, the exaggerated features of a ninja struck by Casey Jones’ enchanted baseball bat, or the subtle humanity in seeing Karai – armored throughout the series – in simple funereal garb to pay proper respect to her fallen mentor. The issue manages to capably walk the fine line required of such a self-contained story in a larger, shared universe, bringing meaningful closure to this particular tale, and character development to its protagonist, Karai, while leaving plenty of interesting threads dangling to be picked up at a later date. Untold Destiny of the Foot Clan does not disappoint. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 4 out of 5

THUNDERCATS #6



Panthro steps into the spotlight and absolutely commands it in Thundercats #6, as the series makes a major revelation that only builds the intrigue of the group’s new home. Declan Shalvey’s decision to view much of the issue through Panthro’s internal monologue is one of the book’s strongest elements, as we get a real glimpse of his internal conflicts about how he’s approached Lion-O and Cheetara, When Panthro isn’t mulling over his own choices that led to this moment, he’s dealing with an army of Vulturemen, and that battle is electric thanks to the talented team of Drew Moss and Martina Pignedoli, who crease an aura of menace around the Vulturemen that they don’t so often enjoy in past interpretations. They feel like a geninue threat, and that’s all balanced perfectly thanks to the appearance of the always delightful Snarf. That last reveal is a doozy too, and if this is any indication of what’s in store from here on out, fans are in for a treat. — Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 4 out of 5

USAGI YOJIMBO: THE CROW #4



As Usagi Yojimbo: The Crow nears its ends, its characters come closer to learning lessons about honor and compromise. In particular, Usagi’s young cousin, Yukichi, who began the arc by storming away after even the mention of taking a bounty hunting job begins to see the honor that still lurks within his kidnapper, a down-on-his-luck samurai who has had to turn to bounty hunting to survive. It’s impressive what Stan Sakai can imply through his character designs alone. Though Usagi and his allies (sans Yukichi) have all worked as bounty hunters, it’s clear through his angled grimace as much as his scar that Inuyoshi has had a much more difficult fall from grace since leaving his lord’s service. As is typical of Usagi Yojimbo, the action is swift and the characters are almost cartoonishly expressive. The digital coloring still brings a slightly artificial sheen to a series that often emphasizes natural beauty. Still, even that can’t take away from the masterful hatching that brings texture to this two-dimensional world. With its straightforward and clear storytelling – different permutations on three-tier pages throughout –Sakai blends simplicity with depth, making Usagi Yojimbo consistently excellent comic book reading. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 4 out of 5

THE WITCHER: CORVO BIANCO #3



Betrayals and sneak attacks abound in Corvo Bianco #3 as the action heats up around both Geralt’s mission and Yennefer’s place on his vineyard. The humor and character work with Geralt’s ragtag band of adventurers provides the heart of this issue as their violent abilities and distrustful natures make for interesting, if tense alliances. However, the action itself, especially what occurs with a group of barely identifiable bandits at Corvo Bianco, lacks the same genuine quality as those conversations and quips. It’s clear that at the miniseries’ midway point that the stage is being set for a typically bittersweet Witcher conclusion, but the plot work required to make that happen is overt in certain sequences. While the artwork is consistently effective in depicting action, it lacks some of the polish and detail of earlier issues. Middle chapters are often messy and there’s still much to be appreciated here, suggesting Corvo Bianco will only improve before it reaches its own conclusion. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 3.5 out of 5