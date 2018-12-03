‘Dragon Ball Super’ Illustrator Finally Comments on New Story Arc

While the hype for the new Dragon Ball Super: Broly movie is at an all-time high heading into release week, the Dragon Ball Super manga series has moved past the events of both the “Tournament of Power” and “Broly” arcs, and is now beginning a brand new story, the “Galactic Patrol Prisoner Arc”.

After fans got their first taste of the new arc in the most recent issue of Dragon Ball Super, we’re finally getting to hear from the main architect of the manga series, Toyotaro!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Toyotaro’s message on the new Galactic Patrol Prisoner arc (via @DBSuperFrance): pic.twitter.com/Ae8a1Gyvzh — Todd Blankenship (@Herms98) December 1, 2018

As you can see in the full translation above, Toyotaro shared this message with fans:

“We’ve finally entered a new chapter! It’s a completely new work that’s not in the anime or anywhere else. Unlike Jaco, this Merus uy in the first chapter is a genuine elite member of the Galactic Patrol! Just how strong is he really?! Why has he come to Earth?! And who’s this criminal that he says has escaped?! With the ‘Galactic Patrol Prisoner Arc’, I’m teaming up with Toriyama-sensei and getting a lot of praise as I make it! I’m hoping to make it an enjoyable story that will thrill you all, so please look forward to it!”

That message syncs up with what we’ve speculated would be happening in Dragon Ball Super, for months now. It was hinted that Toyotaro would be shaping the next arc, as a rite of passage to becoming Toriyama’s true successor in the franchise. Now we know that Toriyama will still be involved with “Galactic Patrol Prisoner”, likely as a way of giving Toyotaro full training before handing the baton of leadership over to him. Already the new story arc has an impressive new foe in Merus; will be bringing back a key figure from Dragon Ball Z; and could set up the return of one of the franchise’s most dangerous villains. Toyotaro is starting off on an ambitious foot, indeed.

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and Crunchyroll. The manga has chapters that can currently be read for free thanks to Viz Media.