Square Enix Potentially Bringing Back Open-World Series Not Seen Since the 2010s

Square Enix is — potentially — bringing back an open-world action series not seen since the 2010s. Of course, Square Enix is best known for its RPGs, made by its internal studios in Japan. Meanwhile, it’s been pulling away from Western development more and more, yet it seems it may be dabbling in the space again. And considering the last game in the series in question failed to meet Square Enix’s commercial expectations, it would be surprising to see it return with a new game. Yet, it looks like it may be doing just that.

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Right now, Avalanche Studios — a Swedish studio — is hiring for an unannounced open-world game. And various job listings reveal this unannounced game is set to have fluid traversal, action combat, and that the game is using the studio’s in-house engine, the Apex Engine. Considering the open-world nature of the game, the mention of traversal being a core mechanic, and the use of the Apex Engine, it all points to being Just Cause. It’s either a new Just Cause game — Just Cause 5 — or it’s a new open-world IP. Of course, if it’s not Just Cause 5 or a remake/reboot of the series, then Square Enix won’t be involved. They own the IP, not the studio.

Just Cause 5?

Avalanche Studios has not released a game since 2019’s Rage 2. Speaking of a new Rage game, this could be Rage 3, but this is unlikely for one key reason. Xbox was already working with Avalanche Studios on an open-world action game called Contraband, which was announced in 2021. Last year, though, this game was cancelled after disappearing following its initial announcement. To this end, there’s no way Xbox — which owns Bethesda — would sign up with the studio to make another game after this. This doesn’t leave us with any real possibilities other than this being Just Cause or a new IP.

For now, all we have is speculation, and whatever this is, it’s not releasing anytime soon. Until last year, the studio was either solely or primarily focused on Contraband. To this end, if this project is just starting now, we may not see it until the early 2030s.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the conversations over on the ComicBook Forum.