$80 PS5 Games Now Just $8 for a Limited Time

A bundle of PS5 games that normally costs $80 on the PlayStation Store is just $8 for a limited time, courtesy of a massive 90% discount that drops the price of said bundle by $72. The PlayStation Store sale facilitating this deal is only live until May 7. Meanwhile, this is a new low price for the pair of games, which is to say this bundle has never been this cheap on the PS Store, and unlike some deals, this one is not locked behind PS Plus.

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Between now and May 7, all PS5 and PS5 Pro users via the PS Store can specifically grab Frogwares’ Lovecraftian Bundle for just $8, down from $80. This bundle includes The Sinking City Remastered and Sherlock Holmes: The Awakened. This deal is not only a huge money saver, but it comes in timely because The Sinking City 2 is scheduled to release this year, which means it is a great time to jump into the first game.

The Sinking City Remastered

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The Sinking City Remastered, alone, normally costs $50. For those that do not know, this is the PS5 remaster released in 2021 for the 2019 PS4 game, The Sinking City. The action-adventure game boasts a 75 on Metacritic, which is a slight under rating according to its PlayStation Store score. On the PS Store, the PS5 game was awarded a 4.08 out of 5 stars by PS5 users, which is about an 80 on the Metacritic scale.

In the open-world game inspired by the universe of H.P. Lovecraft, you play as a private investigator who has been sent to investigate the city of Oakmont, which has been gripped by supernatural forces.

Sherlock Holmes: The Awakened

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Sherlock Holmes: The Awakened, as a standalone product, costs $40 on the PlayStation Store. It is, for those that do not know, the 10th and latest game in the Sherlock Holmes series, and specifically a reboot of 2007’s Sherlock Holmes: The Awakened. And it has similar scores to its fellow Frogwares game above. To this end, Sherlock Holmes: The Awakened has a 75 on Metacritic and a 4.2 out of 5 stars on the PlayStation Store, which would be an 84 on the Metacritic scale.

In the game, you play a young Sherlock Holmes who finds himself in the legendary Cthulhu Mythos after investigating a string of mysterious disappearances across both the United States and Europe.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or head over to the ComicBook Forum and join the conversations over there.