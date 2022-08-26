Drawn Together Creators Developing Sci-Fi Comedy TV Series and Comic at IDW

The Drawn Together team is back with a new comedy project. IDW Entertainment has reached a co-development deal with Matt Silverstein and Dave Jeser (Drawn Together, Solar Opposites, Accidental Love), with the duo's first project being a sci-fi comedy titled Family Time that will be both a television series and comic. Scheduled for release in the summer of 2023, the Family Time comic comes from writer James Asmus (Quantum and Woody, Survival Street, Gambit) and artist Edison Neo (Snake Claws, No-Brainer, Tights).

"At IDW, we are perfectly poised to develop properties that live in the same universe, across various platforms," said Nachie Marsham, Publisher, IDW. "We're thrilled that our first Entertainment and Publishing co-development project is with Matt and Dave; their comedic talent is off-the-charts. We know their vast background, combined with IDW's robust expertise, will produce great content, both in print and on-screen."

"Working in tandem with our colleagues at every level within our Entertainment and Publishing divisions brings a wealth of opportunities for writers, producers, and other creatives to develop projects across various verticals simultaneously," said Paul Davidson, Executive Vice President IDW Entertainment. "It's an ideal landscape for a creator's vision to be realized."

(Photo: IDW)

The team of Silverstein and Jeser have been together for more than 20 years, first writing and producing segments for Comedy Central's Crank Yankers and Drawn Together, as well as Andy Richter Controls the Universe, Golan the Insatiable, and Solar Opposites.

"We couldn't be more excited to be working with the entire IDW team, who are exquisitely talented, collaborative, and as charming as we are," said Silverstein and Jeser. "We appreciate being given the opportunity to fail and we truly look forward to doing just that."

IDW has been busy curating more original content as of late. Family Time joins other recently announced IDW Originals such as Dark Spaces: Wildfire, Trve Kvlt, Crashing, Earthdivers, Dead Seas, Golgotha Motor Mountain, Arca, The Sin Bin, and The Hunger and the Dusk.

IDW Entertainment is also developing five series for Anima Studios, Cartoon Network Studios, HBO Max, Universal Content Productions (UCP), Universal International Studios, and Warner Bros. Television. The shows come from comics and graphic novels published by IDW Publishing and Top Shelf Productions that represent different genres, so there should be something for everybody to check out when they make it to television sets and mobile devices.