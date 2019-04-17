Dynamite Announces ‘Charlie’s Angels’/’Bionic Woman’ Team-Up Comic

This summer, just a few months before the latest iteration of Charlie’s Angels makes its way to theaters, the Angels will meet the Bionic Woman in Dynamite Entertainment’s just-announced Charlie’s Angels/Bionic Woman, a story that not only blends the two franchises but will bring with it some ’80s nostalgia for the ride. Bringing together Sony Pictures Entertainment’s Charlie’s Angels and Universal’s Bionic Woman will merge two properties that have consistently been in development in Hollywood for years, and two of the most enduring female-centric franchises, developed at a time before that was a mainstream focus. The project will come from writer Cameron DeOrdio and artist Soo Lee.

In the comic, Charlie gives his Angels an assignment to steal back a patent for its mysterious inventor. The biggest hiccup on the mission is their toughest counterspy yet, literally – Jaime Sommers aka the Bionic Woman. Will the cyborg come out on top against a team of highly trained private investigators or will the tides turn toward a team-up against some greater threat? This new series is set within the original series continuity for both shows and takes place after their finales, bringing everyone together in the 1980s. The tone should be familiar ground for DeOrdio, whose take on Josie and the Pussycats at Archie (co-written with Marguerite Bennett) had stories that blended action, and a little intrigue without losing its comedic edge.

“Charlie’s Angels/Bionic Woman is a story about good people trying to do good things who end up at cross purposes,” said writer Cameron DeOrdio. “We’ve made a spy comic, with sneaking around, exotic ’80s tech and tense undercover infiltration, but it’s also about questioning the track you find yourself on and defining for yourself what’s right, even if it means turning your whole life upside down. I’m really excited to have Soo Lee onboard for this book. The way she draws both the Bionic Woman and the Angels perfectly captures their personalities, while also stylistically representing their differing perspectives.”

Colorist Addison Duke (Barbarella/Dejah Thoris, Curse Words) and letterer Tom Napolitano (Justice League, Aquaman, Red Sonja) round out the team inside the book. On the outside, Dynamite has lined up a number of standout cover artists including Cat Staggs (Crosswind, Wonder Woman ’77, Star Trek), Jim Mahfood (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Tank Girl, Grrl Scouts) and paperback cover and movie poster legend Ron Lesser (The Spider). You can see some covers, interior art, and character sketches in the attached image gallery.

"When I was asked if I wanted to work on a crossover comic of Charlie's Angels and the Bionic Woman, I had to jump on the opportunity," Soo Lee said. "I've always wanted to draw a '70/'80s themed comic and being a fan of the show, to be able to work on this project is a dream. I wanted to be loyal to the style of the era and give a nod to the original series. Cameron and I both clicked on the vision for this story right away and with his fun writing, I think we both brought the Angels back to life!"

“It’s great to be playing with Charlie’s Angels again, and pitting them against the Bionic Woman is such a natural idea, it was inevitable” said editor Matt Idelson. “And while I was of course familiar with Cameron and Soo’s prior work, they’ve nonetheless been a revelation to me. This book is too much fun!”

Charlie’s Angels/Bionic Woman #1 will be solicited in Diamond Comic Distributors’ May, 2019 Previews catalog, and slated for release in July 2019. Comic book fans are encouraged to preorder copies with their local comic book retailers. It will also be available for individual customer purchase through digital platforms courtesy of Comixology, Kindle, iBooks, Google Play, Dynamite Digital, ComicsPlus, and more.

See the Angels back in action in Charlie’s Angels from Columbia Pictures (directed by Elizabeth Banks, story by David Auburn and Elizabeth Banks and screenplay by Elizabeth Banks and Craig Mazin) out in theaters nationwide on November 15, 2019.