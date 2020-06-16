Emerald City Comic Con Officially Canceled

✖

The coronavirus pandemic has caused many events to shift and move if not outright cancel, and while Emerald City Comic Con had initially postponed their convention that was initially set to take place earlier in the year, ECCC 2020 has now been officially canceled. ReedPop revealed the news and shared an official statement on the cancelation, and as you might expect, it is due to safety concerns about having that many people in one place. That said, they are still putting on a digital event this August, which will be available on Emerald City Comic Con's social media channels and on ReedPop's YouTube page. You can read the full statement below.

ECCC 2020 – PUBLIC CANCELLATION STATEMENT

Emerald City Comic Con is not just an event that happens over a handful of days, it’s a community. It is OUR community. It is made up of thousands of people creating and sharing their passions. For almost two decades, what has made ECCC so special are the people, their stories, and their experiences. We care about you. We care about your safety. That will always come first.

Because of this, and after many discussions with the convention center, exhibitors, artists and fans, we have made the excruciating yet necessary decision to cancel Emerald City Comic Con 2020 in Seattle.

We’re still here though! We will be putting on a digital event in August to support exhibitors and connect fans with as much of the content you love as possible. For more information on what is available digitally now, our next physical show in Seattle, and everything in between, keep up with Emerald City Comic Con’s social channels and YouTube.com/ReedPop.

All tickets transferred from ECCC March 2020 to August 2020 will be automatically refunded by June 29, 2020; no action is needed on your part. We will have more information on 2021 tickets and their on-sale date in the Fall.

ECCC will return. We will connect with our favorite artists and creators again. We will cheer for our heroes again. We will discover new fandoms and meet new friends again. We will wear and take pictures of awesome cosplay again. We will celebrate what we love with each other again.

Our hearts, as always, remain with you all. Thank you for sticking with us. Thank you for your patience. Thank you for your understanding. Stay safe, stay healthy and take care of yourselves and each other.

We’ll see you in August for our digital celebration, and we cannot wait to welcome you all home in person March 4-7, 2021.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.