Evanescence To Launch Echoes From the Void Comic This Summer (Exclusive)

✖

Multiplatinum-selling rock band Evanescence is bringing Echoes From the Void, a fantasy anthology title featuring stories based on new and classic Evanescence songs, to the comics market. Originally released as a series of over-sized limited-edition comics and sold direct to fans, Echoes from the Void explores themes from their 2021 release The Bitter Truth (BMG), and revisits iconic material from the band's expansive catalogue. The comics project brings together a series of short stories created by an all-star roster of graphic artists, animators, illustrators, fine artists, screenwriters, novelists, and more. Evanescence and Incendium (who run Opus Comics) are now bringing the title to the direct market in August via their new publishing arm, Opus Comics. The first issue, written by Carrie Lee South with art by acclaimed painter Kelly McKernan, is inspired by the single "Better Without You," the Top-10 single from the band's latest album, The Bitter Truth.

Combining bandleader Amy Lee's love of visual arts, fantasy-inspired graphics, and graphic novels, with the narrative power of Evanescence's music, Echoes From The Void was developed in close collaboration with Lee, as she oversees the creative direction of the art and stories.

You can see some peeks inside of the issue below.

"I am so excited about bringing this project to a wider audience," Lee told ComicBook in a statement. "The possibilities are endless. Collaborating across art forms like this is so unique, and it's been fascinating to see how many different lives a song can have, like alternate realities. I am so honored to break open this new world for our music and share it with comic book fans."

"Reflecting Evanescence's distinctive output, our Echoes from the Void series is equal parts haunting and whimsical; the pages are filled with beauty, loss, struggle, and triumph," said Llexi Leon, CEO of Incendium. "It's a fantastical journey that debuts a host of original characters and imaginative worlds that have been a joy to realize, and thanks to Amy pushing the envelope, we've been able to curate a unique body of work that pushes the boundaries of the medium."

Echoes from the Void #1, a 32-page comic with cardstock cover, arrives in-store August 24 and features a main cover by interior artist Kelly McKernan. Retailers can also qualify for special limited-edition covers, including a video game homage cover by Joana Lafuente, which pays tribute to one of Amy Lee's favorite game series, The Legend of Zelda. You can preorder the issue in Previews now.

Evanescence is far from the first rock act to get in on the comics market. Just recently, Tori Amos announced that there would be a comic released to celebrate the 30th anniversary of her album Little Earthquakes.

"To have some of the most creative graphic artists interpret the songs from Little Earthquakes is a true honor," Amos said in a statement. "I enjoyed working with Rantz on Comic Book Tattoo so much that when he contacted me about putting something together for the 30th Anniversary, I had no hesitation. Artwork is such an important part of my musical world, and to see these songs come to life in graphic form is such a joy."

You can see a pair of the covers below, too.

Echoes From The Void #1 is featured in the Diamond Previews catalogue for June, with an on-sale date of August 2022, and subsequent issues to be solicited monthly. Opus Comics are the publishers of the recently-released Death Dealer and the upcoming Bill and Ted Roll The Dice – check out opuscomics.com.