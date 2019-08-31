Dark Horse’s Thrilling ‘Everything’ Comes to Life in New Trailer Reveal

This coming week, Christopher Cantwell’s next comic for Dark Horse Comics launches, promising to take comic readers on a thrilling journey — one in which the publisher admits is the “most horrifying pursuit of happiness” to ever hit comics. Partnering with the team at Dark Horse, we have an exclusive reveal at a trailer for the upcoming series from Cantwell and artist I.N.J. Culbard, the latest addition to Karen Berger‘s critically-acclaimed Berger Books imprint.

“I love Everything!” Berger previously said in a press release. “It’s like if Twin Peaks and Stranger Things had a baby and Ray Bradbury was the godfather. It’s truly one of the strangest and most surreal series I’ve ever published, while being incredibly moving and relatable.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Everything follows Cantwell’s She Could Fly two-volume series, a property which recently got picked up for development by AMC. Cantwell will executive produce that series alongside Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul producers Mark Johnson and Melissa Bernstein.

You can check out the comic’s trailer above, or read the full solicitation for Everything #1 below.

Everything #1:

Writer: Christopher Cantwell

Artist: I.N.J. Culbard

Editor: Karen Berger

Cover Artist: I.N.J. Culbard

Genre: Horror

EVERYTHING is a gleaming new mega-department store which arrives to extraordinary thrill–and rapidly escalates to inexplicable mania in the small town of Holland, Michigan.

When random hellish fires and unshakable psychic disturbances start to overtake the community, a few–like depressive out-of-towner Lori and a suspicious local named Rick–begin to suspect EVERYTHING and its catalog-perfect manger, Shirley.

Who–or what–exactly is in charge here . . . and what insidious plans are in store?

From Christopher Cantwell, acclaimed writer of She Could Fly and co-creator of AMC’s Halt and Catch Fire, and celebrated artist I.N.J. Culbard (The New Deadwardians, Brink) comes a new monthly ongoing series. Everything: a truly bizarre story about the most horrifying pursuit of happiness you’ve ever read.

Everything is set to hit shelves at your local comic store September 4th.